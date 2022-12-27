ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence woman killed in Christmas Day crash

By Sarah Doiron
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to correct the spelling of Chief Eric Rollinson’s name.

SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a Providence woman was killed in a crash on Christmas Day.

Scituate Police Chief Eric Rollinson told 12 News 22-year-old Ilsa Khan was driving down Hartford Pike Sunday night when she lost control and crashed.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time, though Rollinson confirmed alcohol wasn’t a factor.

Comments / 6

william allen
3d ago

where I feel bad for family facts are facts that vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed disregarding the conditions yet 95% of RI drivers get lucky due to all the ignorant law breakers in this state that law enforcement refuses to ticket

WPRI 12 News

