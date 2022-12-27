Providence woman killed in Christmas Day crash

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to correct the spelling of Chief Eric Rollinson’s name.

SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a Providence woman was killed in a crash on Christmas Day.

Scituate Police Chief Eric Rollinson told 12 News 22-year-old Ilsa Khan was driving down Hartford Pike Sunday night when she lost control and crashed.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time, though Rollinson confirmed alcohol wasn’t a factor.

Customize Your Notifications: Choose which 12 News topics you want to be alerted about »

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.