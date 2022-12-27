Read full article on original website
hh-today.com
Changes at the Bottle Drop: Fees and more
At the Albany Bottle Drop and others around the state, the fee for dropping off a bag of empties will change on Monday. Two people who contacted me about it don’t think that’s right. These two and apparently many other account holders (but not I) got an email...
kcfmradio.com
Christmas Tree: Fire Hazard; Some Still Without Power; Boil Water Notice: Mapleton
If you still have your Christmas tree up, local firefighters say it’s probably a good idea to get it out of the house. “If you’re not hydrating your Christmas tree, and generally that’s the time of year that people don’t put water into the Christmas Tree Base to keep it hydrated then that becomes a fire risk.”
kezi.com
Tons of cars need repairs after freezing rainstorm, auto shops say
EUGENE, Ore. -- After freezing rain just before Christmas took its toll on vehicles, repair shops in Eugene are seeing a lot more action than usual and some drivers are going to have to sit tight for a while. Dustin Caldwell, President & Owner of Old Dominion Collision Repair Center...
kezi.com
Fallen trees, bad weather, and power outages plague Eugene after heavy winds
EUGENE, Ore. -- Fallen trees have been a big problem all over Eugene with the recent intense rain and wind bringing them down. Residents of a condominium on Woodstone Place were quick to call roofing crews after a massive tree branch fell and split the roof in two. Neighbors say it happened fairly early Tuesday morning.
Amtrak lowers train ticket fares between Oregon destinations
Amtrak is competing with gas prices to entice more travelers to take the train between Portland and Eugene.
erienewsnow.com
Family of missing OSU student facing uncertainty, massive search underway
CORVALLIS, Oregon (KPTV) -- Police search and rescue teams, along with volunteers are trying to find a missing Oregon State University student. 22-year-old Steven Mainwaring has been missing for nearly two weeks. He was reportedly last in touch with his family on Dec. 16. Mainwaring is an engineering student who...
‘Severe crosswinds’ topple semi, pin vehicles on Newport bridge
Three people were hospitalized after severe wind toppled a semi on Newport's Yaquina Bay Bridge -- pinning a car and pickup truck, according to the Newport Police Department.
nbc16.com
Eugene-Springfield Fire respond to house fire on Laurelwood Lane
On Wednesday at 2:22 a.m., Eugene-Springfield fire responded to a fully involved house fire at 2730 Laurelwood Lane. Fire officials don't yet know what started the fire, but when they arrived they saw the fire burning inside the homes garage and attic. Our live shot buddy who was on the...
More than 150,000 without power thanks to wet, windy weather
More than 150,000 of people in the Portand metro area and parts of the Willamette Valley are without power Tuesday thanks to wet and windy weather
kcfmradio.com
Siuslaw Vision ‘Family Table’; Budget Committee Openings; WLFEA to Appoint Civil Service Commission; Safe Holiday
Siuslaw Vision is working to help connect families with resources and services in the community. Families, kids and all, are invited to join a “family table” next Friday evening, January 6th at the Florence Events Center. There’s no cost and Siuslaw Vision will provide pizza and child care. The “meet and eat” begins at five pm. Networking with local community organizations until seven o’clock with an additional optional hour of brain-storming until eight. Full details and to RSVP go to Siuslaw-family-connection-dot-org.
kezi.com
Several power outages reported across many areas in western Oregon
EUGENE, Ore. -- Several power outages are being reported in many areas in western Oregon. According to EWEB, around 185 people in Eugene are currently without power, and with the weather changing, that number will continue to change throughout the day. The City of Eugene says the Parks and Open Space Division's Urban Forestry team is handling several downed tree limbs, with one on a house and another on a fence. Officials say residents should report downed trees blocking roadways at 911 if it's an emergency, or 541-682-4800.
KATU.com
Northwest thaws out while new Pacific storm is on the doorstep bringing rain, gusty wind
PORTLAND, Ore. — While the Columbia River Gorge remains the last real tricky spot in Oregon and Southwest Washington, attention for the weather now turns to a very strong winter storm taking shape in the Pacific Ocean. The front is forecast to come into the region late Monday and early Tuesday. Forecasters say rain and wind will be the focus of this incoming system.
kezi.com
From Texas to Oregon, a rough and lengthy trip thanks to holiday flight cancellations
EUGENE, Ore. -- All Anna Baird wanted was to come to Eugene to see her family. Unfortunately, her flight from Texas was redirected and she ended up on quite the adventure. Baird is a mechanical engineer who recently got a job in Texas. She had saved up to get a flight, and was originally scheduled to leave Dallas on December 21. That flight was canceled 45 minutes before boarding.
kezi.com
Search underway for missing OSU student
ALSEA, Ore. -- The search continues for Oregon State University student and Oregon Air National Guardsman Steven Mainwaring, 22, who reportedly went missing in the Alsea area on December 18. About 25 people including members of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office are volunteering to search for Mainwaring, and set off...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Oregon that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
I-5 shut down in both directions near Eugene amid winter storm
Interstate 5 is shut down in both directions near Eugene as the region continues to be battered by icy weather conditions Thursday evening.
mybasin.com
Klamath Falls Family Searching for Missing Son
A Klamath Falls Family has been searching for their 22 year old son since December 18th. Steven Mainwaring was last seen in the general area of Alsea, OR. He is believed to be driving a dark navy blue 1994 Ford Bronco with liscence plate number 196LRU. Steven is 6’2″, weighs 185 and has blonde hair and green eyes. Anyone who has any information is asked to call 541-766-6911.
nbc16.com
Benton County Sheriff's Office responds to shooting on Porter Road
BLODGETT, Ore. — On Thursday, the Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) responded to reports of a shooting on Porter Road in Blodgett, Oregon. According to a press release from BCSO, the caller had stated to officials that he had been shot on his property by a woman who was living there.
klcc.org
Affordable housing project opens in downtown Eugene
A new affordable housing project has opened in downtown Eugene. Ketanji Court, located at 11th and Lincoln, stands five-stories high and includes 59 housing units, all below market-rate. The project is aimed at low-income families. All residents must earn less than 60% of the area median income, with a quarter...
thatoregonlife.com
Some of Oregon’s Best Chowder Can Be Found At South Beach Fish Market
There’s no shortage of great seafood on the Oregon Coast, and it would be a crime if we didn’t mention the South Beach Fish Market in Newport, Oregon. This old school seafood shack offers ocean-sourced far, from live & steam crabs, mouthwatering halibut fish and chips, and of course some of the best chowder we have ever had.
