cbs17
Spring Hope water problems to continue through weekend, officials say
SPRING HOPE, N.C. (WNCN) — The water is back on in Spring Hope — but a boil water advisory continues — after the entire Nash County town lost water earlier this week. Spring Hope Mayor Kyle Pritchard said earlier in the week that rolling blackouts caused wells and the wastewater treatment plant to trip, leading to a water tower draining and in turn low water pressure for people.
cbs17
Water restored for Spring Hope residents, some still experiencing low water pressure, town officials say
SPRING HOPE, N.C. (WNCN) — Some relief has arrived for the residents of Spring Hope during a water outage the mayor says points back to rolling outages by Duke Energy over the weekend. Just before 1 p.m. Thursday, the Spring Hope Fire Department alerted the community to a tanker...
cbs17
Family escapes major house fire in Durham; truck, SUV and 2 cars also go up in flames
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A family managed to escape a Durham house fire Friday night that took nearly 40 firefighters to extinguish, officials said. The fire was reported just after 6:50 p.m. at a home in the 700 block of W. Cornwallis Road, according to a news release from the Durham Fire Department.
WITN
Six Eastern Carolina counties locked out of their online records
RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - They’re responsible for keeping and protecting your most important records. But Thursday, a company that works with local governments across North Carolina has been paralyzed by a cyber attack with no end in sight. WRAL reports that Cott Systems said they work with 300 local...
Emergency crews on the scene of a crash on I-73 near I-85 in Guilford Co.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash on I-73 near I-85 in Guilford County, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Troopers say the wreck involves a tanker truck. Exit 95 is closed until further notice, so drivers in the area are urged...
cbs17
Edgecombe, Nash, Halifax counties’ Registers of Deeds affected by cyberattack on vendor
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Edgecombe, Nash and Halifax counties’ Registers of Deeds will not be able to issue marriage licenses or conduct any real estate recordings for the time being. The reason, the counties said, is because of a recent cyberattack experienced by their vendor, Cott Systems. The...
Man dies in Durham shooting
DURHAM, N.C. — Durham police are investigating a fatal shooting from Friday night. Officers found a man shot inside a car just before 11 p.m. The shooting happened near the intersection of Holloway Street and South Adams Street. The man died at the scene. His name was not released.
cbs17
With fire shutting down Moore County plant, other businesses worry about effect
ROBBINS, N.C. (WNCN/WGHP) — A large fire broke out at a business on Christmas Eve morning in Moore County. The blaze was reported just after 11:35 a.m. at Holmes Building Systems at 2863 Plank Road in Robbins, according to Bryan Phillips, the Moore County fire marshal. The business, which was closed when the fire started, makes modular homes.
Pedestrian hit, killed in Greensboro at East Gate City Boulevard, Bennett Street
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead after being hit in Greensboro on Thursday. FOX8 is told a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle at East Gate City Boulevard and Bennett Street. The vehicle involved was reportedly not on the scene when officers arrived. All westbound traffic was diverted to North Bennett Street, and […]
alamancenews.com
Downtown Graham property, demolished by 2014 fire, now listed at just under $1 million
Former Graham city councilman Lee Kimrey has put his mixed-use property along West Elm Street in downtown Graham – currently home to a taproom, “Little Brothers Brewing Barrel & Bottle,” with an apartment above and attached garage in the rear – up for sale. Kimrey built...
WRAL
Sky 5: Glenwood Ave. crash shuts down eastbound lanes
Traffic was being detoured off Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh after a crash closed eastbound lanes at Ebenezer Church Road, near the entrance to Umstead Park. Traffic was being detoured off Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh after a crash closed eastbound lanes at Ebenezer Church Road, near the entrance to Umstead Park.
WXII 12
Pedestrian struck, killed in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person is dead after they were struck by a car Thursday morning. Greensboro police said a car hit them on East Gate City Boulevard near Bennett Street. Police have not released the identity of the person killed. They have also not stated if the driver will be charged at this time.
Car runs into home in Danville: Firefighters
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Fire Department says they responded to a scene where a car ran into a home on Wednesday morning. Firefighters say on Facebook that two technical rescue engines responded to the scene. It is unknown if there were any injuries related to the incident.
Pedestrian struck, seriously injured in Chapel Hill
A pedestrian was struck by a driver on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near Taylor Street, Chapel Hill Police said.
Cyber attack leaves 6 NC counties locked out of their online records
They’re responsible for keeping and protecting your most important records. But Thursday, a company that works with local governments across North Carolina has been paralyzed by a cyber attack with no end in sight. Cott Systems said they work with 300 local offices in 21 states, but right now...
cbs17
Raleigh Fire recruitment increases; large class to cut vacancies
RALEIGH N.C. — One of the largest graduating recruit classes will help cut vacancies significantly at the Raleigh Fire Department. Wednesday night, 49 firefighters received their badges. “This class is one that’s young and innovative, very cutting edge technology and training so they’re the latest and greatest firefighters to...
$31,000 hotel bill: Raleigh woman among unhoused residents who seek relief from new city program
RALEIGH, N.C. — Cristal Stafford and her four children have lived in hotels for the last year. The single Raleigh mother’s kids are aged from 10 to 13. “We have already spent $31,000 on hotels,” Stafford said. “The savings is depleted. It’s gone.”. Stafford’s full-time...
wfncnews.com
Citizen Issue Reported: Traffic Control – Wed, 28 Dec 2022 10:24:49 -0500
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Wed, 28 Dec 2022 10:24:49 -0500: Traffic Control at Address: Caveness Farms Ave & Royall Cotton Rd Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. When traveling down Caveness Farms Ave towards Capital Blvd/Hwy 1, there is a left turn into Royall Cotton Rd (near Sams club). There...
cbs17
Man found dead after crews put out Sanford house fire
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A man died in a house fire Tuesday morning, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office. The 911 center in Harnett County received the call at 9:44 a.m. reporting the fire in the 100 block of Andrea Court in Sanford, about 16 miles southeast of Sanford city limits.
Man charged for tampering with power meter causing fire in Alamance County
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Alamance County deputies responded to Norris Trail in Burlington in reference to a building fire next to a house on the same property Tuesday. While assisting the E.M. Holt Fire Department and the County Fire Marshall with the investigation, deputies discovered that the power meter appeared to have been tampered with.
