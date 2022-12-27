Read full article on original website
Shots fired into home leaves 1 dead in Anderson Co.
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said a shooting left one person dead on Friday night.
WYFF4.com
Man killed in drive-by shooting in Anderson County, coroner says
ANDERSON, S.C. — The Anderson County Coroner's Office says a man is dead after a drive-by shooting. Deputies responded to shots fired at a home in Anderson around 7 p.m. Friday, according to Public Information Officer Shale Remien with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office. According to Remien, shots were...
FOX Carolina
83-year-old man dies from accidental burns in Henderson County
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an elderly man died from accidental burns on Wednesday. Deputies said 83-year-old Richard Lindsey was working on the exterior of a home on Vernon Lewis Trail when a fire occurred. They do not believe foul play is involved.
FOX Carolina
Man charged with homicide after 7-week-old baby dies
With New Year's Eve right around the corner, Sergeant Jonathan Bragg with the Greenville Police Department talks safety. Breaking news out of Clemson where the city confirms Building Two at "Dockside" apartments is closed after pipes burst due to freezing temperatures. CPR YMCA. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Upstate woman's...
WYFF4.com
Woman killed in SC apartment shooting was sister of mall shooting victim earlier this year, coroner says
ANDERSON, S.C. — The coroner's office has released the name of the 18-year-old woman shot and killed at an Anderson apartment complex and confirms to WYFF News 4 that she was the sister of a teen shot and killed at Anderson Mall earlier this year. Imani Yasmine Sade Clemons...
SCHP: 1 dead following crash in Pickens Co.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a crash left one person dead in Pickens County on Friday.
Man charged with homicide of 7-week-old infant in South Carolina
Following the autopsy, the coroner confirmed that the infant died from blunt force head trauma, and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.
WYFF4.com
1 woman killed, 2 other people injured in shooting at Anderson apartments, coroner says
ANDERSON, S.C. — A deadly shooting happened at an Upstate apartment complex, according to Anderson County Coroner's Office. According to the coroner, the shooting happened on Thursday at Fairview Gardens Apartments on Fairview Road. Major Nikki Carson with the Anderson Police Department says that officers responded to the scene...
FOX Carolina
Man charged following incident that brought SWAT out to Piedmont, deputies say
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said SWAT and Negotiations were called to respond to an incident in Piedmont. Deputies said early Friday morning, it appeared a man the victim knew became physically violent towards her and managed to shoot a gun off inside a home on Shiloh Road.
FOX Carolina
Man dies after trash truck overturns in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office announced that one person died on Thursday afternoon after a truck overturned along Roberts Church Road in Anderson, SC. South Carolina Highway Patrol said the collision was reported shortly before 2 p.m. on Roberts Church Road near Mattison...
Man arrested for arson following Spartanburg Co. apartment fire
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a man has been arrested after an apartment fire in Boiling Springs. According to investigators, Taqii Henderson has been arrested for arson. Henderson’s criminal history shows he previously was arrested in January 2022 for arson and pled guilty in court. The Boiling Springs Fire […]
FOX Carolina
Anderson mother loses second child to gun violence this year, coroner says
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department said officers are investigating a shooting that killed one person and injured two on Thursday night. Officers said they responded to the Fairview Gardens apartment complex at around 9:36 p.m. When they arrived, officers found one of the victims dead at...
WYFF4.com
Driver killed in Upstate highway crash, troopers say
A driver was killed in a highway crash, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers. According to troopers, the accident happened on Friday around 5 p.m. on Highway 123 near 18 Mile Road. Troopers say that the driver was headed north on U.S. Route 123 when they ran off the...
FOX Carolina
Crash in Anderson County kills one person
Deputies investigate deadly fire in Henderson Co. With New Year's Eve right around the corner, Sergeant Jonathan Bragg with the Greenville Police Department talks safety. Breaking news out of Clemson where the city confirms Building Two at "Dockside" apartments is closed after pipes burst due to freezing temperatures.
Garbage truck crash leaves 1 dead in Anderson Co.
The Anderson County Coroner's Office said a man died after a garbage truck overturned on Thursday.
WYFF4.com
Man died after being trapped under truck in Anderson County crash, coroner says
A man was killed after a waste removal truck overturned, according to the Anderson County Coroner's Office. The coroner says that the crash happened on Thursday around 4:15 p.m. on Roberts Church Road. According to the coroner, Dennis Maxwell Beeman Sr., 60, of Piedmont, was riding passenger in a waste...
Renters for house fire in Laurens County say it was accidental
7NEWS has been following a house fire in Laurens County.
FOX Carolina
‘Large amount’ of tools, ATVs stolen in Laurens County
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a large number of automotive tools and multiple ATVs were stolen last week. Deputies said the following items were taken from the area of Leesville Church Road. 2023 blue Yamaha Y250fx dirt bike. 2006 Yamaha...
FOX Carolina
Deputies Find missing person from Oconee County
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found the missing woman who was last seen on Tuesday. They added that she was safe!. Deputies said the woman was last seen sitting on the side of Cannon Road.
91-year-old dies on Christmas trying to fix water pipe in South Carolina: authorities
The Anderson County Coroner's Office said a 91-year-old man that was reported missing was found dead on Christmas day.
