WYFF4.com

Man killed in drive-by shooting in Anderson County, coroner says

ANDERSON, S.C. — The Anderson County Coroner's Office says a man is dead after a drive-by shooting. Deputies responded to shots fired at a home in Anderson around 7 p.m. Friday, according to Public Information Officer Shale Remien with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office. According to Remien, shots were...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

83-year-old man dies from accidental burns in Henderson County

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an elderly man died from accidental burns on Wednesday. Deputies said 83-year-old Richard Lindsey was working on the exterior of a home on Vernon Lewis Trail when a fire occurred. They do not believe foul play is involved.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Man charged with homicide after 7-week-old baby dies

With New Year's Eve right around the corner, Sergeant Jonathan Bragg with the Greenville Police Department talks safety. Breaking news out of Clemson where the city confirms Building Two at "Dockside" apartments is closed after pipes burst due to freezing temperatures. CPR YMCA. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Upstate woman's...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Man dies after trash truck overturns in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office announced that one person died on Thursday afternoon after a truck overturned along Roberts Church Road in Anderson, SC. South Carolina Highway Patrol said the collision was reported shortly before 2 p.m. on Roberts Church Road near Mattison...
ANDERSON, SC
WJBF

Man arrested for arson following Spartanburg Co. apartment fire

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a man has been arrested after an apartment fire in Boiling Springs. According to investigators, Taqii Henderson has been arrested for arson. Henderson’s criminal history shows he previously was arrested in January 2022 for arson and pled guilty in court. The Boiling Springs Fire […]
BOILING SPRINGS, SC
FOX Carolina

Anderson mother loses second child to gun violence this year, coroner says

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department said officers are investigating a shooting that killed one person and injured two on Thursday night. Officers said they responded to the Fairview Gardens apartment complex at around 9:36 p.m. When they arrived, officers found one of the victims dead at...
ANDERSON, SC
WYFF4.com

Driver killed in Upstate highway crash, troopers say

A driver was killed in a highway crash, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers. According to troopers, the accident happened on Friday around 5 p.m. on Highway 123 near 18 Mile Road. Troopers say that the driver was headed north on U.S. Route 123 when they ran off the...
EASLEY, SC
FOX Carolina

Crash in Anderson County kills one person

Deputies investigate deadly fire in Henderson Co. With New Year's Eve right around the corner, Sergeant Jonathan Bragg with the Greenville Police Department talks safety. Breaking news out of Clemson where the city confirms Building Two at "Dockside" apartments is closed after pipes burst due to freezing temperatures.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

‘Large amount’ of tools, ATVs stolen in Laurens County

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a large number of automotive tools and multiple ATVs were stolen last week. Deputies said the following items were taken from the area of Leesville Church Road. 2023 blue Yamaha Y250fx dirt bike. 2006 Yamaha...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies Find missing person from Oconee County

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found the missing woman who was last seen on Tuesday. They added that she was safe!. Deputies said the woman was last seen sitting on the side of Cannon Road.
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
