ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Police: Man rams cart through sporting goods store, points pellet rifle at officers

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L2b7v_0jvqZ3MM00

SEATTLE — Seattle police arrested a man who they say rammed a shopping cart through a window at a closed sporting goods store and later pointed what appeared to be a rifle — but turned out to be a pellet gun — at officers.

At 4:15 a.m. Tuesday, police received a report of a burglary at the store in the 2600 block of Southwest Barton Street in West Seattle after the man was seen entering the store after ramming a cart through a window.

When police arrived and spoke to the man, he pointed what appeared to be a rifle at officers and then went back inside the store.

Eventually, the man left the store carrying a pellet rifle, firearm ammunition, boots, two coats and a baseball bat.

He was arrested and police recovered the items.

Officers booked him into the King County Jail on burglary and assault charges.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Seattle, Washington

Police Arrest 11 Shoplifters in Retail Theft Operation Downtown

Officers arrested 11 shoplifting suspects at three different stores during a Retail Theft Operation in downtown Seattle on Thursday afternoon. During the operation, detectives and officers worked with store loss prevention teams to identify prolific shoplifters in the store. Officers watched multiple suspects gather items like clothing, makeup, food, and liquor, and then walk out of the store with no attempt to pay. Police then arrested the shoplifters and recovered the stolen merchandise to be returned to the store.
SEATTLE, WA
The Stranger

Slog PM: Tacoma Police Killed a Man Today, Cops Arrested Idaho Murder Suspect, and Free Transit for New Year's Eve

Tragedy strikes: I’ve been hoping, praying, begging on my knees for a dry New Year's Eve. Rain ruins the fun, especially since my outfit involves more feathers, rhinestones, and fringe than actual fabric, plus my hair looks terrible in the rain. I checked Weather.com today and it's not looking good for us. The weather people predict temperatures in the high 30s and a 24% chance of rain tomorrow night. I hope they’re wrong!
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man killed during shootout with Tacoma police

TACOMA, Wash. — A man was shot and killed in an exchange of gunfire with Tacoma police officers early Friday. At 3:05 a.m., police were investigating a suspect wanted for unlawful possession of a firearm and illegal discharge of a weapon, according to Tacoma police. Officers saw the suspect...
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Police search for suspect who robbed Fred Meyer in Monroe

MONROE, Wash. - Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a Fred Meyer in Monroe on Thursday. At around 7:30 p.m., the Monroe Police Department (MPD) announced on Twitter they were searching for a suspect with K9 support. The suspect is described as being a white man, wearing a...
MONROE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Police arrest Federal Way man suspected of stealing 18 vehicles across multiple counties

The Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force announced Wednesday that a Federal Way man could be facing multiple felonies for allegedly stealing over a dozen vehicles. Eighteen vehicles, trailers, and “pieces of heavy equipment” were recovered across properties in numerous cities, including Parkland, Kent, Federal Way, and Bellevue. Authorities believe he stole the vehicles in Eastern Washington before moving them to the western side of the state.
FEDERAL WAY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Four teens arrested in Tacoma drive-by shooting

TACOMA, Wash. — Three teenage boys and an 18-year-old man were arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting in Tacoma Tuesday night. At 10:31 pm., officers were called to a report of a drive-by shooting targeting an occupied car at South 47th and South Warner streets. No one was hurt.
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Former coach of murdered University of Idaho student reacts to suspect’s arrest

Bryan Kohberger was arrested Friday for the murder of four University of Idaho students, among them Washington-raised Ethan Chapin. For six weeks now, people in his hometown of Conway have been anxiously waiting for a break in the case. On Friday, KIRO 7′s Lauren Donovan spoke with locals who hope Kohberger’s arrest is one step closer to justice for the Chapin family.
MOSCOW, ID
Seattle, Washington

Teen Wounded in Possibly Self-Inflicted Accidental Shooting

Police are investigating a 15-year-old for firearms possession after he claimed to have been shot while walking his dog in North Seattle on Wednesday. Police are now working to determine whether the teen’s gunshot injury was accidentally self-inflicted. SPD officers initially responded to a report of gunfire in the...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Suspect arrested after pipe bomb found in Seattle parking garage

SEATTLE — The King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office says a judge found probable cause during a first appearance Friday for "possession of an explosive device" and "malicious placement of an explosive device in the second degree" after Seattle police said a suspect left a pipe bomb in a Seattle parking garage Thursday.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Police Arrest Suspect After Pipe Bomb Found in SODO

Police arrested a 38-year-old man this morning after he placed a pipe bomb in an underground parking garage. Just after 8:00 a.m., police responded to the 900 block of South Horton Street for a suspicious item found in a parking garage. Detectives from the Arson/Bomb Squad responded and used a...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man charged in Washington armed courthouse standoff

A man accused of carrying guns into a Washington state courthouse, triggering a lockdown and standoff earlier this month, is facing six felony and several misdemeanor charges. David Hsu, of Woodinville, was charged Thursday with six counts of second-degree unlawful firearm possession and misdemeanors including carrying a concealed weapon, unlawful display of a weapon and disorderly conduct, The Daily Herald reported.
WOODINVILLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
114K+
Followers
150K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy