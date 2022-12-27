Read full article on original website
Lanes reopened following crash in Fulton County on Route 166
An accident in Fulton County is blocking all lanes on Route 166 on New Year's Eve morning. It's on Route 166 past US 29 in Fulton County. Officials are asking all drivers to use alternate routes to avoid delays. There's not much information about who was involved in the crash...
WTVC
18-wheeler trailer fire claims man's life in Dalton Friday
DALTON, Ga. — A fire that destroyed an 18-wheeler's trailer claimed the life of a man who was inside it, according to Dalton Police. The incident happened Friday afternoon at 108 South Glenwood Avenue. Police say they do not suspect foul play. Investigators say the victim was apparently a...
fox5atlanta.com
1 person dead, another injured in fire at Cobb County home
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - An early morning house fire in Cobb County claimed the life of one person and sent another to the hospital Friday. Officials say the fire broke out at around 12:30 a.m. Friday at the house on the 4000 block of Cooper Lake Court in Smyrna. When...
Man facing forgery charges in 3 Ga. counties after being accused of stealing mail
CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man is facing charges in three counties after police say he was found with stolen mail. Athens-Clarke County police say they found 38-year-old Jason Charlie Williamson, of Nicholson, at a downtown Athens bank while he was trying to cash a stolen check on Dec. 29.
Car went off I-20 overpass during wreck, witness says
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating after a car may have fallen off an Interstate 20 overpass during a crash on Thursday evening. Emergency crews blocked most lanes of Interstate 20 westbound and a portion of Anderson Avenue below the overpass immediately following the crash. Atlanta police confirm officers were...
Pilot crawls out, calls authorities after plane crashes outside Athens home
An injured pilot managed to call authorities after a single-engine plane crashed and was upside down behind a home in At...
accesswdun.com
Gainesville man charged with DUI after hitting Lula woman head-on
A Gainesville man was arrested on Tuesday afternoon following a serious crash on Ga. 52 near Breezy Lane. According to the Georgia State Patrol, Joseph Lance, 53, was driving under the influence of alcohol. Lance was driving west on Ga. 52 in a 2012 Ford F250 while Samantha Wade, 34 of Lula, was traveling east on Ga. 52 in a 2016 Toyota Highlander.
Wanted Georgia man slapped with 6 more charges after leading officers on 36-mile chase
LUMPKIN COUNTY, Ga — A car chase led to the arrest of a 23-year-old man on Dec. 21, according to the Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say the chase lasted 23 minutes and spanned 36 miles before they were able to arrest Zachary Baker of Oakwood, Georgia. Baker...
valdostatoday.com
Wanted Georgia man involved in officer shooting
CARTERSVILLE – A Cartersville man wanted on an outstanding felony probation warrant was involved in an officer shooting while fleeing scene. The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Cartersville, GA. On Friday, December 23, 2022, the Cartersville Police Department asked the GBI to investigate. Preliminary information indicates...
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Stolen ATV recovered; woman and cat attacked by pitbull; food thrown at drive-thru window; fraud; domestic disputes
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Dec. 15 – 22, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Follow Up –...
Monroe Local News
Update: 2 transported with minor injuries from Snows Mill Road crash
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Dec. 29, 2022) At 9:45 a.m. Walton County Fire Rescue reported that crews from WCFR and Walton County EMS are on the scene of a two car crash on Snows Mill Road at Bearden Road. “Multiple injuries are reported, and at least one entrapment,” WCFR Assistant Chief...
Driver dies after hitting several utility poles in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died Wednesday evening in a single-vehicle crash in Anderson County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 6 p.m. on Elberton Highway. Troopers said a 2004 Chevrolet truck was traveling north when it went off the left side of the road, hit several utility poles […]
GSP: Body found on side of roadway missing Floyd County man
The Georgia State Patrol confirmed with Polk Today that a Floyd County man who had been missing since mid-December was found dead on the side of Highway 27 North in Polk County on Monday afternoon. GSP’s Special Collision Reconstruction Team was called in to investigate the death of 28-year-old Sharad Robinson, who is believed to […] The post GSP: Body found on side of roadway missing Floyd County man appeared first on Polk Today.
accesswdun.com
Commerce police seeking suspect in property damage case
Police in Commerce are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a case of damaged property at a medical office in November. In a social media post, the Commerce Police Department said the incident happened in the parking lot of Benchmark Physical Therapy on Hospital Road on November 16.
Police searching for woman in wig they say robbed 2 Gwinnett County banks in 2 days
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett police are searching for a woman wearing a wig they say robbed two banks over the course of two days. Police say the woman, identified as 22-year-old Janae Samantha Fareaux, walked into a Wells Fargo bank on Killian Hill Road in Lilburn on Dec. 14 and demanded to go to the vault. She left without getting any money.
accesswdun.com
Authorities seeking Hall County shoplifting suspects
The Hall County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a pair of suspects in a shoplifting at a Gainesville store. In a social media post, the sheriff's office said a man and a woman seen on surveillance video are suspected of stealing merchandise from a Family Dollar store on Mountain View Road on December 14.
accesswdun.com
Homer woman dead after wreck on Ga. 52 near Woodland Drive
A Homer woman is dead following a two-vehicle accident Tuesday morning in Hall County. The wreck happened in the area of Ga. 52 and Woodland Drive, and the Georgia State Patrol responded to the scene at approximately 7:38 a.m. According to authorities, Brianna Bonilla, 24 was driving her Kia Forte...
accesswdun.com
Nicholson man arrested in Athens on forgery charges
A Nicholson man was arrested in Athens Thursday after he was found in possession of stolen mail and forged checks. According to a social media post from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, police responded to a downtown bank after receiving a report about a person attempting to cash a stolen check.
1 dead, 4 first responders hurt after 2 teens fall through ice while playing on frozen Kennesaw lake
KENNESAW, Ga. — A teenager is dead and another was hospitalized after the two boys feel through an icy Kennesaw lake they were playing on Wednesday night, according to the Cobb County Fire Department. Four first responders were also treated for extensive cold exposure during the rescue operation. Kennesaw...
