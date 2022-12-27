ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forsyth County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
WTVC

18-wheeler trailer fire claims man's life in Dalton Friday

DALTON, Ga. — A fire that destroyed an 18-wheeler's trailer claimed the life of a man who was inside it, according to Dalton Police. The incident happened Friday afternoon at 108 South Glenwood Avenue. Police say they do not suspect foul play. Investigators say the victim was apparently a...
DALTON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

1 person dead, another injured in fire at Cobb County home

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - An early morning house fire in Cobb County claimed the life of one person and sent another to the hospital Friday. Officials say the fire broke out at around 12:30 a.m. Friday at the house on the 4000 block of Cooper Lake Court in Smyrna. When...
COBB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Car went off I-20 overpass during wreck, witness says

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating after a car may have fallen off an Interstate 20 overpass during a crash on Thursday evening. Emergency crews blocked most lanes of Interstate 20 westbound and a portion of Anderson Avenue below the overpass immediately following the crash. Atlanta police confirm officers were...
ATLANTA, GA
accesswdun.com

Gainesville man charged with DUI after hitting Lula woman head-on

A Gainesville man was arrested on Tuesday afternoon following a serious crash on Ga. 52 near Breezy Lane. According to the Georgia State Patrol, Joseph Lance, 53, was driving under the influence of alcohol. Lance was driving west on Ga. 52 in a 2012 Ford F250 while Samantha Wade, 34 of Lula, was traveling east on Ga. 52 in a 2016 Toyota Highlander.
GAINESVILLE, GA
valdostatoday.com

Wanted Georgia man involved in officer shooting

CARTERSVILLE – A Cartersville man wanted on an outstanding felony probation warrant was involved in an officer shooting while fleeing scene. The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Cartersville, GA. On Friday, December 23, 2022, the Cartersville Police Department asked the GBI to investigate. Preliminary information indicates...
CARTERSVILLE, GA
Polk Today

GSP: Body found on side of roadway missing Floyd County man

The Georgia State Patrol confirmed with Polk Today that a Floyd County man who had been missing since mid-December was found dead on the side of Highway 27 North in Polk County on Monday afternoon. GSP’s Special Collision Reconstruction Team was called in to investigate the death of 28-year-old Sharad Robinson, who is believed to […] The post GSP: Body found on side of roadway missing Floyd County man appeared first on Polk Today.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Commerce police seeking suspect in property damage case

Police in Commerce are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a case of damaged property at a medical office in November. In a social media post, the Commerce Police Department said the incident happened in the parking lot of Benchmark Physical Therapy on Hospital Road on November 16.
COMMERCE, GA
accesswdun.com

Authorities seeking Hall County shoplifting suspects

The Hall County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a pair of suspects in a shoplifting at a Gainesville store. In a social media post, the sheriff's office said a man and a woman seen on surveillance video are suspected of stealing merchandise from a Family Dollar store on Mountain View Road on December 14.
HALL COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Homer woman dead after wreck on Ga. 52 near Woodland Drive

A Homer woman is dead following a two-vehicle accident Tuesday morning in Hall County. The wreck happened in the area of Ga. 52 and Woodland Drive, and the Georgia State Patrol responded to the scene at approximately 7:38 a.m. According to authorities, Brianna Bonilla, 24 was driving her Kia Forte...
HALL COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Nicholson man arrested in Athens on forgery charges

A Nicholson man was arrested in Athens Thursday after he was found in possession of stolen mail and forged checks. According to a social media post from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, police responded to a downtown bank after receiving a report about a person attempting to cash a stolen check.
ATHENS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy