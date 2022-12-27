ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congressman-elect admits to lying about his background

By Steve Bittenbender
 4 days ago
FILE - Rep.-elect George Santos, R-New York, speaks at an annual leadership meeting of the Republican Jewish Coalition Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. Santos, who won a seat in Congress in the November election is under pressure to explain himself amid evidence that he fabricated parts of the life story that endeared him to New York voters. (AP Photo/John Locher, File) John Locher/AP Photo

(The Center Square) – The new Congress doesn’t begin until next week, but the clouds continue to surround New York Congressman-elect George Santos, even before he’s sworn into office.

The Long Island Republican, the subject of an expose from The New York Times earlier this month, admitted Monday to The New York Post he was not honest about several key parts of his background, which he touted throughout his campaign earlier this year.

Santos confirmed he did not graduate from college, and did not work directly for either Goldman Sachs or Citigroup. In addition, he also sought to clarify his ancestry by claiming he never said his family was Jewish, but that he had a “Jew-ish” background through his mother’s family history.

On Tuesday, the Republican Jewish Coalition strongly rebuked the congressman-elect.

“He deceived us and misrepresented his heritage,” RJC CEO Matt Brooks said in a statement. “In public comments and to us personally, he previously claimed to be Jewish. He has begun his tenure in Congress on a very wrong note. He will not be welcome at any future RJC event.”

The Times piece led to New York Attorney General Letitia James saying last week her office would look into Santos’ campaign. Other Democrats have called for a federal investigation into the congressman-elect, including a review of his campaign finances.

The Times article detailed several financial struggles Santos faced in recent years, yet despite those, the article said he lent his 2022 campaign $700,000.

Santos was part of a red wave in New York that helped the Republicans gain a net of three seats in the state’s delegation. He flipped the state’s 3rd Congressional District, beating Democratic candidate Robert Zimmerman by more than 21,500 votes, out of more than 274,000 cast for the seat previously held by outgoing U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi.

New York’s results also helped the Republican Party wrest control of the U.S. House by a narrow margin. The GOP is expected to hold 222 of the 435 House seats when the new term begins on Jan. 3.

Zimmerman, in a tweet Tuesday linking to the Post’s article, called on Santos to resign and run against him in a new, special election.

“Face the voters with your real past [and] answer questions about your criminal history,” Zimmerman posted. “Let the voters decide.”

The Times piece also found Santos was charged with check fraud in Brazil, where Santos has claimed his parents were born.

Santos, for now, plans to start serving his term next week, telling the Post that he’s not a criminal, and that the scandal won’t prevent him from serving his district.

“I will be effective,” he said. “I will be good.”

