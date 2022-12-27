ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

Why not all Social Security claimants will get an 8.7% COLA next week – check if you’re affected

By Aurielle Weiss
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IsWJL_0jvqYZNk00

SOCIAL Security claimants may see differing amounts to their benefit checks regardless of the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA).

Depending on the primary insurance amount (PIA), some Social Security checks could be higher or lower than the 8.7 percent increase.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3066wR_0jvqYZNk00
Social Security claimants will likely see differing payments

According to the Social Security Administration, the PIA is the benefit a person would receive if they start receiving retirement benefits at the normal retirement age.

At this age, the benefit is neither reduced for early retirement nor increased for delayed retirement.

Just note, this is before rounding down to the next lower whole dollar.

Simply put, this means that the COLA is applied to your PIA and not what you're currently receiving in benefits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15zOul_0jvqYZNk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=273A8b_0jvqYZNk00

Understanding PIA

According to the SSA, the PIA formula is calculated based on the sum of three separate percentages of portions of average indexed monthly earnings.

The portions depend on the following:

  • The year a worker becomes 62
  • If they become disabled before age 62
  • If they die before the age of 62

This is why the age you claim is important in terms of your COLA.

If you wait until full retirement age (FRA), your PIA and monthly payment could be the same.

However, if you claim benefits at a different age, the SSA will run a different calculation.

This will adjust the PIA up or down for those who claim early or late.

This means that those who claim before their FRA could get lower payments and those who wait will score the highest payments.

Who will get higher payments?

While age is an important factor, so are your Medicare Part B premiums.

Because these will be lowered next year, you may get a higher benefit check.

This is because premiums are deducted from your Social Security payment.

Meaning, claimants will have less taken out next year than they did this year.

Who will get lower payments?

Your payment will be higher if you already collect Social Security but sign up for Medicare for the first time next year.

This is due to the Part B premium being withheld from your monthly Social Security payment.

What is the 2023 COLA?

Next year's COLA is at 8.7 percent and aims to provide struggling Americans with some relief from high inflation.

The boost will impact beneficiaries of the Social Security, Supplemental Security Income (SSI), and Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) programs.

Some will see an average of $144.10 more a month for the first time when they receive their January checks.

The COLA is based on third-quarter data from the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W).

The CPI-W is a variation of the better-known consumer price index (CPI), which is most commonly used to measure inflation.

Since the annual adjustment was implemented in 1975, there have only been four instances where it was eight percent or more.

The highest adjustment came in 1980 when it was 14.3 percent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YLqwt_0jvqYZNk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SuRvR_0jvqYZNk00

The Sun shared whether or not claimants can laminate their Social Security cards.

Plus, here are the COLA changes to Social Security for 2023.

Comments / 2

Floyd Kettle
3d ago

money for recipients will be drained with bidens 5 million plus migration peeps coming to America. tens of thousands a day Are the new predictions.

Reply
2
Related
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Will I have to pay taxes on my Social Security?

Every week, Allworth Financial’s Amy Wagner and Steve Sprovach answer your questions. If you, a friend, or someone in your family has a money issue or problem, feel free to send those questions toyourmoney@enquirer.com. B.V. in Milford: I saw that I’ll get more in my Social Security check next...
CNET

Received Your Social Security COLA Letter in the Mail? Don't Lose It

Social Security beneficiaries should keep their eye out for a certain letter coming in the mail this month. The Social Security Administration is sending out letters throughout December with information on beneficiaries' cost of living adjustment coming in January. Don't throw out the letter and don't lose it. You may need it for a number of reasons, including proof of benefit amount when applying for loans or energy assistance. So keep that letter in a safe place.
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: Direct one-time $800 check to be sent out in just 15 days

The New Year is right around the corner, and with it will mark the completion of South Carolina giving residents who filed their 2021 tax returns a rebate of up to $800. South Carolina residents who have filed their 2021 SC1040 tax forms by Oct. 17 can expect to receive this rebate before the end of the year. The money will be given in the same bank account that people received their 2021 refund in, according to the South Carolina Department of Revenue.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
CNET

Stamp Prices Are Going Up in a Few Weeks. Here's How to Avoid Paying More

The price of first-class stamps, packages and other services is going up in January. The rate hike on stamps is due partly to the Post Office's massive debt: Postmaster General Louis DeJoy says the USPS will fall $1 billion short by the end of 2022. The price of a stamp...
Washington Examiner

Taxpayers filing their 2022 taxes could be in for a 'refund shock'

While many are getting ready to begin filing their 2022 taxes at the start of the New Year, it is likely that the refund they receive this year will not be as big as the refund they received last year. Some benefits that were enacted in response to the pandemic...
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
939K+
Followers
49K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy