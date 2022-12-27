Why not all Social Security claimants will get an 8.7% COLA next week – check if you’re affected

SOCIAL Security claimants may see differing amounts to their benefit checks regardless of the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA).

Depending on the primary insurance amount (PIA), some Social Security checks could be higher or lower than the 8.7 percent increase.

Social Security claimants will likely see differing payments

According to the Social Security Administration, the PIA is the benefit a person would receive if they start receiving retirement benefits at the normal retirement age.

At this age, the benefit is neither reduced for early retirement nor increased for delayed retirement.

Just note, this is before rounding down to the next lower whole dollar.

Simply put, this means that the COLA is applied to your PIA and not what you're currently receiving in benefits.

Understanding PIA

According to the SSA, the PIA formula is calculated based on the sum of three separate percentages of portions of average indexed monthly earnings.

The portions depend on the following:

The year a worker becomes 62

If they become disabled before age 62

If they die before the age of 62

This is why the age you claim is important in terms of your COLA.

If you wait until full retirement age (FRA), your PIA and monthly payment could be the same.

However, if you claim benefits at a different age, the SSA will run a different calculation.

This will adjust the PIA up or down for those who claim early or late.

This means that those who claim before their FRA could get lower payments and those who wait will score the highest payments.

Who will get higher payments?

While age is an important factor, so are your Medicare Part B premiums.

Because these will be lowered next year, you may get a higher benefit check.

This is because premiums are deducted from your Social Security payment.

Meaning, claimants will have less taken out next year than they did this year.

Who will get lower payments?

Your payment will be higher if you already collect Social Security but sign up for Medicare for the first time next year.

This is due to the Part B premium being withheld from your monthly Social Security payment.

What is the 2023 COLA?

Next year's COLA is at 8.7 percent and aims to provide struggling Americans with some relief from high inflation.

The boost will impact beneficiaries of the Social Security, Supplemental Security Income (SSI), and Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) programs.

Some will see an average of $144.10 more a month for the first time when they receive their January checks.

The COLA is based on third-quarter data from the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W).

The CPI-W is a variation of the better-known consumer price index (CPI), which is most commonly used to measure inflation.

Since the annual adjustment was implemented in 1975, there have only been four instances where it was eight percent or more.

The highest adjustment came in 1980 when it was 14.3 percent.

