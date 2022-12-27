ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

News 4 Buffalo

Strangers help Buffalo couple keep baby alive during blizzard

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — During the height of last week’s storm, one Buffalo couple fought to keep their one-year-old son alive. Shahida Muhammad calls her son, Major, a fighter. During last week’s blizzard the family lost power and it was only a matter of time before the one-year-old’s ventilator stopped working. “It was very scary, […]
BUFFALO, NY
WHIO Dayton

Buffalo residents rescue birds stuck in ice after historic winter storm

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo residents helped free 16 birds stuck in ice along the waterfront of LaSalle Park after a deadly blizzard swept through the region over the weekend. Seamus Gallivan and Alex McArthur said the rescue mission was borne out of wanting to help somehow, while the city remained paralyzed by the historic winter storm. The couple says they spent 56 hours without power as a record 51 inches of snow fell.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Garbage pickup will resume Friday in City of Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Trash will be picked up once again in the City of Buffalo. The Buffalo Common Council on Thursday announced that garbage pickup will resume Friday, and added that alternate parking is suspended until Monday. Recycling pickup is still suspended. Last week, the city canceled garbage and...
BUFFALO, NY
Country 106.5 WYRK

This May Be The Biggest Emergency Snow Dump [PHOTO]

You may remember seeing a snow mound this tall after the first Snowvember storm in 2014, and after the “Blizzard of the Century,” another giant snow bank has returned. This snowbank is unlike any other one you have ever seen. Most snow banks may be 10 ft tall at the most, but this one is well over that.
BUFFALO, NY
wufe967.com

Buffalo police arrest 10 for looting amid deadly winter storm

Officials in Buffalo, New York said Wednesday night that 10 arrests had been made in response to looting following a deadly winter storm that ravaged the region over the Christmas weekend. The Buffalo Police Department said the arrests were conducted by its newly created anti-looting task force. The group was...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Driving ban in Buffalo lifted just after Midnight

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The driving ban in the City of Buffalo was lifted at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, Mayor Byron Brown announced Wednesday night. The ban was replaced with a travel advisory. The driving ban had been in place since 9:30 a.m. Friday morning due to the catastrophic blizzard that swept through western New York […]
BUFFALO, NY
People

Buffalo Mom Who Left Home on Christmas Eve Found Dead Hundreds of Feet Away

Monique Alexander was on her way to a local store when she was caught in the epic storm on Saturday afternoon, her daughter told CNN A Buffalo woman is mourning the loss of her "superwoman" mom, who tragically became one of 37 people who died during the region's "once in a lifetime" winter storm. Casey Maccarone told CNN that her mother, 52-year-old Monique Alexander, ventured out into the blizzard at about 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve, seemingly to a local store, when she died.  "She's always felt like superwoman and invincible, so I'm...
BUFFALO, NY
