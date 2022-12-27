Read full article on original website
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Good Samaritan 'Hero' Helps 10 Others Survive in NY Blizzard When No Locals Will Help, They Stay Overnight in SchoolZack LoveErie County, NY
Full cold emergency in New York state. More bodies are being searched under the snowRoxana AntonBuffalo, NY
New Airo trains will be added to Amtrak's "Pennsylvanian," which runs between Pittsburgh and New York.Raj guleriaPittsburgh, PA
Death Count Passes 50 In US "Blizzard Of The Century"Raj GuleriaErie County, NY
Looting During Storm Closes Grocery Store In Buffalo, Possibly For Good
This is despicable. A whole community may suffer due to the actions of a few criminals. I'm thankful for all the stories about heroic people during the blizzard because I lose a little faith in humanity when I hear stories like this. A community might lose a grocery store due to people looting it during the historic storm.
Strangers help Buffalo couple keep baby alive during blizzard
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — During the height of last week’s storm, one Buffalo couple fought to keep their one-year-old son alive. Shahida Muhammad calls her son, Major, a fighter. During last week’s blizzard the family lost power and it was only a matter of time before the one-year-old’s ventilator stopped working. “It was very scary, […]
A Buffalo couple who live on a church campus stocked up on food to spend Christmas with their 9 kids — but when the storm hit, they opened their doors to 130 strangers instead
Al and Vivian Robinson were planning to spend Christmas with their kids — until they heard that locals were "freezing to death."
Buffalo businesses looted during winter storm
Buffalo businesses looted following massive winter storm with police, business owners unable to respond in storm conditions
Several families lost their homes to a fire during Buffalo's historic blizzard
Several families in the Glenwood neighborhood in Buffalo lost their homes to a fire during Buffalo's historic blizzard.
Buffalo residents rescue birds stuck in ice after historic winter storm
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo residents helped free 16 birds stuck in ice along the waterfront of LaSalle Park after a deadly blizzard swept through the region over the weekend. Seamus Gallivan and Alex McArthur said the rescue mission was borne out of wanting to help somehow, while the city remained paralyzed by the historic winter storm. The couple says they spent 56 hours without power as a record 51 inches of snow fell.
Buffalo Target store becomes haven after 100 inches of snow falls already
By Tuesday evening, parts of Buffalo, N.Y., had turned into a winter wonderland, according to Tim Wenger of WBEN, Audacy’s station there. Just days before, motorists left stranded by severe storms found a different kind of haven. In a Target.
Wisconsin gift shop encased in ice by ferocious blizzard
The holiday winter storm that is responsible for the deaths of more than three-dozen people in the Buffalo, New York area also dumped heavy snow on Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan, while buildings near the coasts of the Great Lakes were left buried in ice after being sprayed with freezing water.
Frozen, This New York Town Is Now Covered In Ice, How Did It Happen?
ABC News reports that New York Governor Kathy Hochul described the winter storm that hit Buffalo and Western New York over Christmas Weekend as, "the blizzard of the century". Flights cancelled, 28,000 without power and vehicle travel banned on the city streets as nearly 50 inches of snow has fallen.
Watch: Aerial video shows icy effects of seiche from Buffalo blizzard
As Buffalo works to recover from a blizzard that rocked western New York with hurricane-force winds and feet of snow, impacts from a little-known phenomenon known as seiche continue to be spotted along Lake Erie’s waterfront.
Grocery store shelves are bare after seeing a rush of shoppers following blizzard
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — People are rushing to grocery stores across Western New York, now that most stores are open again — and it’s leaving shelves bare. Workers are trying to keep up with the demand, but items like deli meats, cheeses, and even baby formula are hard to find right now. News 4 stopped […]
Garbage pickup will resume Friday in City of Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Trash will be picked up once again in the City of Buffalo. The Buffalo Common Council on Thursday announced that garbage pickup will resume Friday, and added that alternate parking is suspended until Monday. Recycling pickup is still suspended. Last week, the city canceled garbage and...
This May Be The Biggest Emergency Snow Dump [PHOTO]
You may remember seeing a snow mound this tall after the first Snowvember storm in 2014, and after the “Blizzard of the Century,” another giant snow bank has returned. This snowbank is unlike any other one you have ever seen. Most snow banks may be 10 ft tall at the most, but this one is well over that.
wufe967.com
Buffalo police arrest 10 for looting amid deadly winter storm
Officials in Buffalo, New York said Wednesday night that 10 arrests had been made in response to looting following a deadly winter storm that ravaged the region over the Christmas weekend. The Buffalo Police Department said the arrests were conducted by its newly created anti-looting task force. The group was...
wwnytv.com
2 men rescue disabled woman from apartment complex during historic blizzard
BUFFALO, N.Y. (Gray News/TMX) – An older, disabled woman in New York state was rescued on Monday from her apartment complex during a historic blizzard. Madonna Wilburn, the woman’s daughter, said her mother was without food or water during the blizzard. Wilburn said she had been trying to...
Historic snowfall in Buffalo area causes flooding threat as eastern US sees major thaw
Snow is quickly melting across much of the eastern half of the country and leading to a threat of flooding, especially in the Buffalo area.
Driving ban in Buffalo lifted just after Midnight
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The driving ban in the City of Buffalo was lifted at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, Mayor Byron Brown announced Wednesday night. The ban was replaced with a travel advisory. The driving ban had been in place since 9:30 a.m. Friday morning due to the catastrophic blizzard that swept through western New York […]
Buffalo Mom Who Left Home on Christmas Eve Found Dead Hundreds of Feet Away
Monique Alexander was on her way to a local store when she was caught in the epic storm on Saturday afternoon, her daughter told CNN A Buffalo woman is mourning the loss of her "superwoman" mom, who tragically became one of 37 people who died during the region's "once in a lifetime" winter storm. Casey Maccarone told CNN that her mother, 52-year-old Monique Alexander, ventured out into the blizzard at about 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve, seemingly to a local store, when she died. "She's always felt like superwoman and invincible, so I'm...
Stunning aerial views show Niagara Falls nearly completely frozen as western New York
Aerial shots captured the stunning aftermath of Niagara Falls, New York on Tuesday after a monster storm swept through the state.
Buffalo Dream Center giving away free non-perishables, frozen meat
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Dream Center will be giving away free non-perishable items and frozen meats at two Buffalo locations Wednesday to aid the community, the organization announced on Facebook. The giveaways will run from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and take place at 286 Lafeyette Ave. and 437 Masten Ave. Anyone with […]
