Warrington Township, PA

buckscountyherald.com

Warrington Township Police Department’s “Shop with a Cop” spreads holiday cheer

Warrington Township Police Department held its fifth annual “Shop with a Cop” event Dec. 7, at the Walmart Supercenter in Warrington. Twenty-two officers were on hand to shop with 35 elementary school students who live in Warrington Township and attend Barclay, Mill Creek and Titus Elementary schools. The officers helped the children select and purchase holiday gifts for their family members and something special for themselves.
WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Souderton-Telford Rotary teams with Franconia Township Police Benevolent Society’s Shop with a Cop

The Souderton-Telford Rotary Club helped the Franconia Township Police Benevolence Association (FTPBA) make the holiday season brighter for 16 local families by raising $5,000 at its recent Cocktails and Candy Canes fundraiser. This donation helped to fund the FTPBA’s annual Shop with a Cop event. Officers – accompanied by “elves”...
SOUDERTON, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Water woes close Quakertown SPCA shelter, impact Lahaska shelter

Pipes burst due to freezing temperatures at the Bucks County SPCA’s Quakertown shelter Christmas weekend, causing major damage and forcing its closure. On Monday, staff and volunteers sprang into action to transport 81 animals to the safety of the SPCA’s Lahaska shelter and to foster homes. Adding to...
QUAKERTOWN, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Over 350 people attend Buckingham Friends School’s Snowflake Festival

A little rainy weather couldn’t dampen the joyful mood at the Buckingham Friends School Snowflake Festival on Dec. 3. Buckingham Friends School, a K-8 independent school in Lahaska, hosts the Snowflake Festival annually and this year marked the first time in two years since the event was open to the public again. The campus was bustling with activity with over 350 people attending the family fun event that featured homemade crafts for kids, winter fun and games, a bake sale, a Pocket Gnome, the kids-only Secret Shop stocked with items handmade by BFS students, and most importantly hot cocoa and cookies with the Snow Queen.
LAHASKA, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Local Bethlehem Restaurant Owner Acquires Hellertown Diner

HELLERTOWN, Pennsylvania _ Zonia Sibri-Quinde of Bethlehem recently purchased the Hellertown Diner at 29 Main Street. This is the second restaurant for Sibri-Quinde, who opened Sibri’s Restaurant at 147 E. Broad Street in Bethlehem in 2018. Jeffrey Barber of Lehigh Financial Group LLC in Allentown arranged an SBA loan...
BETHLEHEM, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Peddler’s Village slates Fire and Frost Fun celebrations

Peddler’s Village in Lahaska will host Fire & Frost Fun on select Friday and Saturday evenings in early January. Against the backdrop of the village’s historical “winter wonderland” setting, the outdoor festival will feature dozens of ice sculptures, a DJ spinning party music and a family-friendly scavenger hunt. An ice throne designed for photo ops will grace the Village Green.
LAHASKA, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Festival of Trees on view at Pearl S. Buck House

The annual Festival of Trees held at the Pearl S. Buck House, continues through Jan. 8. Each year during the festival, the rooms of Pearl S. Buck’s iconic Bucks County stone farmhouse come alive with the glow of holiday decorations. The event showcases trees and vignettes designed by Bucks County artists/decorators and local community groups.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WBRE

The best Pennsylvania restaurant visited by Guy Fieri: report

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to clarify the choice of top restaurant in Pennsylvania was made by Mashed.com’s editorial team. (WHTM) — One of the most popular websites in food is telling the world some great spots to eat. Guy Fieri has visited over 1,250 restaurants around the country, according to mashed.com. The […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WOLF

Schuylkill Co. woman suddenly passes away over holiday weekend

ANDREAS, SCHUYLKILL CO., (WOLF) — A woman from Schuylkill County, currently serving in the United States Army, suddenly passed away on Christmas while visiting with family. 21-year-old Briana C. Kromer, P.F.C. who was stationed at Ft. Sill Oklahoma, was visiting family in Andreas for the holiday when she suddenly passed away.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Churches Say Pottstown Officials Stopped Them From Helping the Needy

Three churches say Pottstown officials have stopped them from offering shelter, meals and help to those experiencing poverty. The non-profit Beacon of Hope has been running a temporary shelter in the basement of Saint Paul’s Church in Pottstown for the past two years, giving hot meals, warm clothes and a place to stay for those who have nowhere to go.
POTTSTOWN, PA
NJ.com

Food Notes: Some warm meals to cook up during the cold months

As we head toward the new year, Trenton returns to its illustrious past with this year’s Patriots’ Week activities. More than a dozen events continue through Saturday (see the website patriotsweek.com) including two designed for foodies who like to wind their way through history. The Patriots Pub Crawl...
TRENTON, NJ
sauconsource.com

Riegelsville Woman Killed After Walking into Traffic on Rt. 33: Police

A Christmas Day tragedy took place on Rt. 33, Pennsylvania State Police at Belfast announced Friday in a statement. According to police, shortly before 1:45 p.m. a 46-year-old Riegelsville borough woman was struck by a northbound tractor-trailer after parking her vehicle on the right shoulder and walking into traffic near mile marker 3.6. That mile marker is just south of where the highway crosses underneath Rt. 22 in Bethlehem Township, Northampton County.
RIEGELSVILLE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Southmont Plaza in Bethlehem Township to welcome new retail tenant

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A new tenant will heat up a Bethlehem area shopping center's retail roster in 2023. Jacuzzi Hot Tubs of Southeastern PA, offering top-quality saunas, swim spas and hot tubs, is "coming soon" to the Southmont Plaza, 4423 Birkland Place, Bethlehem Township, according to storefront signage. The...
BETHLEHEM, PA
94.5 PST

Man drives car into side of Lawrenceville, NJ restaurant & apartment

LAWRENCE (Mercer) — A sedan went off Route 206 and into the side of a building displacing several residents of a second-floor apartment Wednesday afternoon. A 2018 Mazda sedan went off the southbound side of the two-lane road and into an alley between a Starbucks and Chambers Walk Cafe and Catering before hitting a staircase that led to the apartments, according to Lawrence Police Chief Christopher Longo.
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ

