A little rainy weather couldn’t dampen the joyful mood at the Buckingham Friends School Snowflake Festival on Dec. 3. Buckingham Friends School, a K-8 independent school in Lahaska, hosts the Snowflake Festival annually and this year marked the first time in two years since the event was open to the public again. The campus was bustling with activity with over 350 people attending the family fun event that featured homemade crafts for kids, winter fun and games, a bake sale, a Pocket Gnome, the kids-only Secret Shop stocked with items handmade by BFS students, and most importantly hot cocoa and cookies with the Snow Queen.

LAHASKA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO