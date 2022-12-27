Read full article on original website
buckscountyherald.com
Warrington Township Police Department’s “Shop with a Cop” spreads holiday cheer
Warrington Township Police Department held its fifth annual “Shop with a Cop” event Dec. 7, at the Walmart Supercenter in Warrington. Twenty-two officers were on hand to shop with 35 elementary school students who live in Warrington Township and attend Barclay, Mill Creek and Titus Elementary schools. The officers helped the children select and purchase holiday gifts for their family members and something special for themselves.
buckscountyherald.com
Souderton-Telford Rotary teams with Franconia Township Police Benevolent Society’s Shop with a Cop
The Souderton-Telford Rotary Club helped the Franconia Township Police Benevolence Association (FTPBA) make the holiday season brighter for 16 local families by raising $5,000 at its recent Cocktails and Candy Canes fundraiser. This donation helped to fund the FTPBA’s annual Shop with a Cop event. Officers – accompanied by “elves”...
Police: Shoppers under 18 banned from Cherry Hill Mall for last week of the year
Police created the rule to keep out nuisance teenagers. The issue has become something of a holiday tradition.
buckscountyherald.com
Water woes close Quakertown SPCA shelter, impact Lahaska shelter
Pipes burst due to freezing temperatures at the Bucks County SPCA’s Quakertown shelter Christmas weekend, causing major damage and forcing its closure. On Monday, staff and volunteers sprang into action to transport 81 animals to the safety of the SPCA’s Lahaska shelter and to foster homes. Adding to...
After 30 Years, This Burlington County Hallmark is Shutting Its Doors in 2023
It's been a decades-long run for this beloved store in Marlton, New Jersey, but now it's coming to an end. Joy's Hallmark, located in the Crispin Square in Marlton NJ (230 N Maple Ave C1), has announced that after 30 years, they'll be shutting their doors for good come Jan 25, 2023, according to Facebook community page A View from Evesham.
buckscountyherald.com
Over 350 people attend Buckingham Friends School’s Snowflake Festival
A little rainy weather couldn’t dampen the joyful mood at the Buckingham Friends School Snowflake Festival on Dec. 3. Buckingham Friends School, a K-8 independent school in Lahaska, hosts the Snowflake Festival annually and this year marked the first time in two years since the event was open to the public again. The campus was bustling with activity with over 350 people attending the family fun event that featured homemade crafts for kids, winter fun and games, a bake sale, a Pocket Gnome, the kids-only Secret Shop stocked with items handmade by BFS students, and most importantly hot cocoa and cookies with the Snow Queen.
thevalleyledger.com
Local Bethlehem Restaurant Owner Acquires Hellertown Diner
HELLERTOWN, Pennsylvania _ Zonia Sibri-Quinde of Bethlehem recently purchased the Hellertown Diner at 29 Main Street. This is the second restaurant for Sibri-Quinde, who opened Sibri’s Restaurant at 147 E. Broad Street in Bethlehem in 2018. Jeffrey Barber of Lehigh Financial Group LLC in Allentown arranged an SBA loan...
buckscountyherald.com
Peddler’s Village slates Fire and Frost Fun celebrations
Peddler’s Village in Lahaska will host Fire & Frost Fun on select Friday and Saturday evenings in early January. Against the backdrop of the village’s historical “winter wonderland” setting, the outdoor festival will feature dozens of ice sculptures, a DJ spinning party music and a family-friendly scavenger hunt. An ice throne designed for photo ops will grace the Village Green.
buckscountyherald.com
Festival of Trees on view at Pearl S. Buck House
The annual Festival of Trees held at the Pearl S. Buck House, continues through Jan. 8. Each year during the festival, the rooms of Pearl S. Buck’s iconic Bucks County stone farmhouse come alive with the glow of holiday decorations. The event showcases trees and vignettes designed by Bucks County artists/decorators and local community groups.
The best Pennsylvania restaurant visited by Guy Fieri: report
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to clarify the choice of top restaurant in Pennsylvania was made by Mashed.com’s editorial team. (WHTM) — One of the most popular websites in food is telling the world some great spots to eat. Guy Fieri has visited over 1,250 restaurants around the country, according to mashed.com. The […]
WOLF
Schuylkill Co. woman suddenly passes away over holiday weekend
ANDREAS, SCHUYLKILL CO., (WOLF) — A woman from Schuylkill County, currently serving in the United States Army, suddenly passed away on Christmas while visiting with family. 21-year-old Briana C. Kromer, P.F.C. who was stationed at Ft. Sill Oklahoma, was visiting family in Andreas for the holiday when she suddenly passed away.
NBC Philadelphia
Churches Say Pottstown Officials Stopped Them From Helping the Needy
Three churches say Pottstown officials have stopped them from offering shelter, meals and help to those experiencing poverty. The non-profit Beacon of Hope has been running a temporary shelter in the basement of Saint Paul’s Church in Pottstown for the past two years, giving hot meals, warm clothes and a place to stay for those who have nowhere to go.
NBC Philadelphia
Marshalls To Close Center City Location, The Latest Retailer To Leave Market Street
The Marshalls at 1044 Market St. is closing, leaving another empty storefront along an increasingly vacant stretch in the heart of Market East, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports. The department store will shutter on January 14, according to a spokesperson for TJX, the chain's parent company. The nearby T.J. Maxx...
Dozens of animals evacuated from Bucks County SPCA facility after burst pipe floods clinic
Dozens of animals had to be evacuated after water flooded the Bucks County SPCA's facility in Quakertown.
These Two Montco Eateries Are Among Best Spots to Grab Mexican Food
El Primo in Norristown and Coyote Crossing in Conshohocken are among the best spots in the Philadelphia region to eat Mexican food. You can rarely go wrong with Mexican food, but there are always eateries that stand out and offer that extra zing to your taste buds. Among such restaurants...
Food Notes: Some warm meals to cook up during the cold months
As we head toward the new year, Trenton returns to its illustrious past with this year’s Patriots’ Week activities. More than a dozen events continue through Saturday (see the website patriotsweek.com) including two designed for foodies who like to wind their way through history. The Patriots Pub Crawl...
sauconsource.com
Riegelsville Woman Killed After Walking into Traffic on Rt. 33: Police
A Christmas Day tragedy took place on Rt. 33, Pennsylvania State Police at Belfast announced Friday in a statement. According to police, shortly before 1:45 p.m. a 46-year-old Riegelsville borough woman was struck by a northbound tractor-trailer after parking her vehicle on the right shoulder and walking into traffic near mile marker 3.6. That mile marker is just south of where the highway crosses underneath Rt. 22 in Bethlehem Township, Northampton County.
With Help from SCORE Bucks County, Home Care Aide Launches Inflatable Party Rental Business
SCORE Bucks County helped a local woman and her family start a fun and exciting party rental business for families across the area. Toward the beginning of the shutdown, Megan Wachter stepped back from her home care profession to take care of her father. Needing “something fun” in her life,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Southmont Plaza in Bethlehem Township to welcome new retail tenant
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A new tenant will heat up a Bethlehem area shopping center's retail roster in 2023. Jacuzzi Hot Tubs of Southeastern PA, offering top-quality saunas, swim spas and hot tubs, is "coming soon" to the Southmont Plaza, 4423 Birkland Place, Bethlehem Township, according to storefront signage. The...
Man drives car into side of Lawrenceville, NJ restaurant & apartment
LAWRENCE (Mercer) — A sedan went off Route 206 and into the side of a building displacing several residents of a second-floor apartment Wednesday afternoon. A 2018 Mazda sedan went off the southbound side of the two-lane road and into an alley between a Starbucks and Chambers Walk Cafe and Catering before hitting a staircase that led to the apartments, according to Lawrence Police Chief Christopher Longo.
