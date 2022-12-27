Read full article on original website
WEAU-TV 13
Jackson County is working to install an all-abilities playground in the coming year
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Jackson County will soon be getting a new playground that will be inclusive to all children, including those with special needs, in the coming year. “It was just a couple of local moms that attend this park regularly, and felt that it needed to...
WEAU-TV 13
Sheriff James Kowalczyk reflects on his overall time in law enforcement
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s the end of an era for Chippewa County and their sheriff James Kowalczyk as he is set to retire Monday January 2nd, 2023. His office is almost empty, the memories of his 45 years in law enforcement already out, and just a few things left to reflect on.
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene13 for Friday, December 30th
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Prep sports enter their final week of 2022 action. Boys basketball action includes two games from the Rice Lake Classic Tournament. Also, plenty of girl’s basketball action including Ellsworth vs Mondovi and Osseo-Fairchild vs Altoona. And prep boy’s hockey action starring Baldwin-Woodville and RAM Hockey.
WEAU-TV 13
Visit Eau Claire looks to expands ColorBlock mural program
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A special feature in the city of Eau Claire is the murals you can find around countless street corners. Visit Eau Claire is looking to continue painting the town and expanding the ColorBlock mural program in 2023. Public Arts Manger at Visit Eau Claire, Julie...
WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa County introduces winter challenge
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The cold weather months can discourage people from being outside, which is why the Chippewa Health Improvement Partnership and Go Chippewa County wants to make outdoor winter activities more rewarding. The first ever On the Go in the Snow: Chippewa Winter Challenge will be held...
WEAU-TV 13
Santa stops in Chippewa Falls in a helicopter
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Santa made a stop in Chippewa Falls Wednesday. Ace Helicopters landed at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds Wednesday afternoon with Santa on board to give presents to families in need. The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office says the helicopter wanted to make the trip earlier, but couldn’t due to weather.
A man’s final resting place: Amish community comes to honor a veteran’s last wish
ONTARIO, Wis. (WKBT) — The Amish are a close knit community and tend to keep to themselves. On Friday morning, they joined their English neighbors to pay tribute to a man both communities loved and respected. In a world where life moves fast, some communities prefer to take it slow. They’re people who find enjoyment in the simple things. “My...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin DNR confirms CWD in wild deer harvested in western Wisconsin
BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has confirmed a wild deer tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD) in western Wisconsin. According to the DNR, the deer was a hunter-harvested 2-year-old doe in the town of Lincoln. It was the first confirmed wild...
WEAU-TV 13
MARY GERDES AND RE-PETE’S SALOON AND GRILL
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Mary Gerdes (WWIS) and Re-Pete’s Saloon and Grill deserve recognition with the Sunshine Award for helping out their community in Jackson County. Because of the power outages they have set up a place for people who are out of power to come and get warm and have a warm meal. They are the angels in our community.
WEAU-TV 13
Structure fire in Chippewa Falls causes temporary lane closure, no one hurt
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU)- No one was hurt in a fire at a home in Chippewa Falls Friday. Fire Chief Lee Douglas says crews were called to the home on South Main Street just after 1:00 p.m. Douglas says there was a report of a fire in the living room. Everyone in the home got out safely.
WEAU-TV 13
A Look Inside: Children’s Museum of Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - “I think what’s really unique about this building is the fact that we have trees holding it up, intact, structural round timbers.”. Bolder, better, bigger. The structure of the new Children’s Museum of Eau Claire is what catches your eye when you first step inside. Sugar Maple, Ash, and Douglas Fir are among the timber that CEO Michael McHorney says is at the heart of the first building in the world with this type of structural system.
wizmnews.com
Four school board seats open in La Crosse’s April election; four incumbents not running
Candidates for the April elections in La Crosse have until next Tuesday to file nomination papers, including for four openings on the La Crosse School Board. The La Crosse School District said all four of the board members whose seats are on the spring ballot have decided not to run.
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire Countywide snowmobile trails open Dec. 30
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Countywide snowmobile trails are scheduled to open as of Dec. 30, 2022, effective at 8:00 a.m. According to a media release from the Eau Claire County Parks & Forest Department, a portion of the county forest trail system that connects to Clark County will stay closed, as there are still downed trees that need to be removed for safe riding. This includes Trail #3 and a portion of Corridor 22 east of intersection 18.
WEAU-TV 13
New Year’s Resolutions with the YMCA
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - As we look to the new year, many people are thinking of some pretty familiar resolutions. The YMCA of the Chippewa Valley is asking you to rethink those resolutions and invest in yourself. News Release: – It’s that time of year again when people start...
Homeless during severe weather: Roughly 25 people used the La Crosse’s Southside Neighborhood Center
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Roughly 25 people used La Crosse’s Southside Neighborhood Center as a shelter during last week’s winter storm. La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds issued an emergency declaration that began on Wednesday, Dec. 21st, and lasted until Friday, 8 a.m. For people who live outside, finding a place to stay during severe weather can be the difference between...
WEAU-TV 13
Steinmetz family grateful for community support after losing home in fire
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Chippewa County family is figuring what is next after a fire destroyed their home just before Christmas. The community is rallying behind the Stienmetz family, helping out however they can. Mitch Steinmetz recounted what happened the morning of December 21st. “That morning I walked...
QSR Web
A&W to expand Wisconsin footprint
A&W Restaurants will open in Altoona, Wisconsin, on Jan. 10. The restaurant is owned by Dee and John Wells, who also own two other A&W locations, according to a press release. The Wellses plan to open another location in Cadott, Wisconsin, by the end of May. Dee Wells believes that...
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire Community Haven House in need of volunteers
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Community Haven House is in need of volunteers. According to a social post via the City of Eau Claire- Government Facebook Page, Eau Claire Community Haven House offers a safe place for people experiencing homelessness to spend time when other facilities are not available. They open at various times based on need and the weather. They are in need of volunteers. A brief background check is performed.
WEAU-TV 13
One person hurt in crash near Boyd Friday afternoon
BOYD, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after a crash near Boyd on Friday. Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk said the two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of County Road D and County Road O north of Boyd Friday at about 3:35 p.m. According to Kowalcyzk, one of the...
UPDATE: Sparta residents lose power after driver crashes vehicle into power pole
11:20 P.M. UPDATE: Sparta residents lost power after a vehicle hit a pole. Fire Chief Mike Arnold of Erv’s Sparta Area Fire Protection District says emergency crews were called to a crash at the corner of Water Street and Wisconsin Street just after 7 p.m. A vehicle going eastbound went off the road and hit a power pole. The pole...
