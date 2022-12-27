ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merrillan, WI

WEAU-TV 13

SportScene13 for Friday, December 30th

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Prep sports enter their final week of 2022 action. Boys basketball action includes two games from the Rice Lake Classic Tournament. Also, plenty of girl’s basketball action including Ellsworth vs Mondovi and Osseo-Fairchild vs Altoona. And prep boy’s hockey action starring Baldwin-Woodville and RAM Hockey.
ALTOONA, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Visit Eau Claire looks to expands ColorBlock mural program

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A special feature in the city of Eau Claire is the murals you can find around countless street corners. Visit Eau Claire is looking to continue painting the town and expanding the ColorBlock mural program in 2023. Public Arts Manger at Visit Eau Claire, Julie...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Chippewa County introduces winter challenge

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The cold weather months can discourage people from being outside, which is why the Chippewa Health Improvement Partnership and Go Chippewa County wants to make outdoor winter activities more rewarding. The first ever On the Go in the Snow: Chippewa Winter Challenge will be held...
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Santa stops in Chippewa Falls in a helicopter

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Santa made a stop in Chippewa Falls Wednesday. Ace Helicopters landed at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds Wednesday afternoon with Santa on board to give presents to families in need. The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office says the helicopter wanted to make the trip earlier, but couldn’t due to weather.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
WEAU-TV 13

MARY GERDES AND RE-PETE’S SALOON AND GRILL

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Mary Gerdes (WWIS) and Re-Pete’s Saloon and Grill deserve recognition with the Sunshine Award for helping out their community in Jackson County. Because of the power outages they have set up a place for people who are out of power to come and get warm and have a warm meal. They are the angels in our community.
JACKSON COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

A Look Inside: Children’s Museum of Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - “I think what’s really unique about this building is the fact that we have trees holding it up, intact, structural round timbers.”. Bolder, better, bigger. The structure of the new Children’s Museum of Eau Claire is what catches your eye when you first step inside. Sugar Maple, Ash, and Douglas Fir are among the timber that CEO Michael McHorney says is at the heart of the first building in the world with this type of structural system.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire Countywide snowmobile trails open Dec. 30

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Countywide snowmobile trails are scheduled to open as of Dec. 30, 2022, effective at 8:00 a.m. According to a media release from the Eau Claire County Parks & Forest Department, a portion of the county forest trail system that connects to Clark County will stay closed, as there are still downed trees that need to be removed for safe riding. This includes Trail #3 and a portion of Corridor 22 east of intersection 18.
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

New Year’s Resolutions with the YMCA

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - As we look to the new year, many people are thinking of some pretty familiar resolutions. The YMCA of the Chippewa Valley is asking you to rethink those resolutions and invest in yourself. News Release: – It’s that time of year again when people start...
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Homeless during severe weather: Roughly 25 people used the La Crosse’s Southside Neighborhood Center

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Roughly 25 people used La Crosse’s Southside Neighborhood Center as a shelter during last week’s winter storm. La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds issued an emergency declaration that began on Wednesday, Dec. 21st, and lasted until Friday, 8 a.m. For people who live outside, finding a place to stay during severe weather can be the difference between...
LA CROSSE, WI
QSR Web

A&W to expand Wisconsin footprint

A&W Restaurants will open in Altoona, Wisconsin, on Jan. 10. The restaurant is owned by Dee and John Wells, who also own two other A&W locations, according to a press release. The Wellses plan to open another location in Cadott, Wisconsin, by the end of May. Dee Wells believes that...
ALTOONA, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire Community Haven House in need of volunteers

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Community Haven House is in need of volunteers. According to a social post via the City of Eau Claire- Government Facebook Page, Eau Claire Community Haven House offers a safe place for people experiencing homelessness to spend time when other facilities are not available. They open at various times based on need and the weather. They are in need of volunteers. A brief background check is performed.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

One person hurt in crash near Boyd Friday afternoon

BOYD, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after a crash near Boyd on Friday. Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk said the two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of County Road D and County Road O north of Boyd Friday at about 3:35 p.m. According to Kowalcyzk, one of the...
BOYD, WI

