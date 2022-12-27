Water main break on Jackson Street in downtown Richmond causes significant road damage

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A water main break has caused significant damage to the road and sidewalk in an area of downtown Richmond.

The break is located on Jackson Street between N. 1st Street and Saint James Street — that section of the road has been closed as a result.

The Richmond Department of Public Utilities says that crews have been working to repair the break since mid-morning. There is currently no estimate for when the repairs will be finished.

