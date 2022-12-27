ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Water main break on Jackson Street in downtown Richmond causes significant road damage

By Tannock Blair
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A water main break has caused significant damage to the road and sidewalk in an area of downtown Richmond.

The break is located on Jackson Street between N. 1st Street and Saint James Street — that section of the road has been closed as a result.

70-year-old woman missing, Powhatan Sheriff’s Office leading search

The Richmond Department of Public Utilities says that crews have been working to repair the break since mid-morning. There is currently no estimate for when the repairs will be finished.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mtuYE_0jvqXiLC00
(Photo: Tyler Hall, 8News)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iOwGz_0jvqXiLC00
(Photo: Tyler Hall, 8News)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eb7oQ_0jvqXiLC00
(Photo: Tyler Hall, 8News)

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.

WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

