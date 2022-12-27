Read full article on original website
Chippewa County introduces winter challenge
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The cold weather months can discourage people from being outside, which is why the Chippewa Health Improvement Partnership and Go Chippewa County wants to make outdoor winter activities more rewarding. The first ever On the Go in the Snow: Chippewa Winter Challenge will be held...
SportScene13 for Friday, December 30th
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Prep sports enter their final week of 2022 action. Boys basketball action includes two games from the Rice Lake Classic Tournament. Also, plenty of girl’s basketball action including Ellsworth vs Mondovi and Osseo-Fairchild vs Altoona. And prep boy’s hockey action starring Baldwin-Woodville and RAM Hockey.
Sheriff James Kowalczyk reflects on his overall time in law enforcement
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s the end of an era for Chippewa County and their sheriff James Kowalczyk as he is set to retire Monday January 2nd, 2023. His office is almost empty, the memories of his 45 years in law enforcement already out, and just a few things left to reflect on.
New rage rooms open in downtown Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A new business in downtown Eau Claire allows people to relieve stress and anger in fun, destructive ways. BreakThru Rage Rooms is now open for business, and is the first business of its kind in the area. Rage rooms are a popular way for people to vent by smashing and breaking items.
Visit Eau Claire looks to expands ColorBlock mural program
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A special feature in the city of Eau Claire is the murals you can find around countless street corners. Visit Eau Claire is looking to continue painting the town and expanding the ColorBlock mural program in 2023. Public Arts Manger at Visit Eau Claire, Julie...
SportScene 13 for Thursday, December 29th
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Prep boys basketball action as Eau Claire Memorial takes on state ranked Sussex-Hamilton and McDonell hosts Chequamegon. While in girls basketball, McDonell faces Luck and Chippewa Falls welcomes in Onalaska. Plus, we hit the mats for prep wrestling at UW-Eau Claire.
No one hurt in fire at Mayo Clinic building in Menomonie Wednesday
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Mayo Clinic Health System is providing an update regarding a fire at a Mayo Clinic building in Menomonie Wednesday night. According to Mayo Clinic Health System, at 8:25 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, Mayo Clinic Health System was notified of a fire underway in the Outpatient Psychiatry and Psychology Clinic at 2411 Stout Road in Menomonie. The Menomonie Fire Department responded, and the fire was under control by 9:30 p.m. The fire is believed to have started in the mechanical room. No one was reported to be hurt.
Jackson County is working to install an all-abilities playground in the coming year
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Jackson County will soon be getting a new playground that will be inclusive to all children, including those with special needs, in the coming year. “It was just a couple of local moms that attend this park regularly, and felt that it needed to...
1 person arrested after high-speed pursuit on I-94
DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is arrested after a high-speed pursuit on Interstate-94 Friday. According to a media release from the Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, on Dec. 30, 2022 around 12:20 a.m. Martise Terrell Craig of Lithia Springs, GA was arrested after fleeing from law enforcement in a high-speed pursuit.
Eau Claire Countywide snowmobile trails open Dec. 30
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Countywide snowmobile trails are scheduled to open as of Dec. 30, 2022, effective at 8:00 a.m. According to a media release from the Eau Claire County Parks & Forest Department, a portion of the county forest trail system that connects to Clark County will stay closed, as there are still downed trees that need to be removed for safe riding. This includes Trail #3 and a portion of Corridor 22 east of intersection 18.
Structure fire in Chippewa Falls causes temporary lane closure, no one hurt
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU)- No one was hurt in a fire at a home in Chippewa Falls Friday. Fire Chief Lee Douglas says crews were called to the home on South Main Street just after 1:00 p.m. Douglas says there was a report of a fire in the living room. Everyone in the home got out safely.
A Look Inside: Children’s Museum of Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - “I think what’s really unique about this building is the fact that we have trees holding it up, intact, structural round timbers.”. Bolder, better, bigger. The structure of the new Children’s Museum of Eau Claire is what catches your eye when you first step inside. Sugar Maple, Ash, and Douglas Fir are among the timber that CEO Michael McHorney says is at the heart of the first building in the world with this type of structural system.
DNR confirms CWD in deer harvested in Buffalo County
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says a wild deer harvested in Buffalo County has tested positive for chronic wasting disease, or CWD. The deer harvested was a 2-year-old doe and was the first confirmed CWD-positive wild deer in Buffalo County. CWD is a fatal and...
New Year’s Resolutions with the YMCA
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - As we look to the new year, many people are thinking of some pretty familiar resolutions. The YMCA of the Chippewa Valley is asking you to rethink those resolutions and invest in yourself. News Release: – It’s that time of year again when people start...
Man lost in Clark County located after 6-hour search
THORP, Wis. (WSAW) - A 67-year-old man has been found safely after 6-hour search in Clark County. Around 7:40 p.m. Wednesday night, a woman reported her 67-year-old brother was driving his truck when he got stuck near the area of S Butler Road and Middle Butler Forest Road in the township of Butler.
Steinmetz family grateful for community support after losing home in fire
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Chippewa County family is figuring what is next after a fire destroyed their home just before Christmas. The community is rallying behind the Stienmetz family, helping out however they can. Mitch Steinmetz recounted what happened the morning of December 21st. “That morning I walked...
One person hurt in crash near Boyd Friday afternoon
BOYD, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after a crash near Boyd on Friday. Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk said the two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of County Road D and County Road O north of Boyd Friday at about 3:35 p.m. According to Kowalcyzk, one of the...
L.E. Phillips YMCA Sports Center hosting New Year’s Eve Family Party
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A New Year’s Eve Family Party is set to be held at the L.E. Phillips YMCA Sports Center Friday. According to the YMCA, the Party is scheduled for Dec. 30, 2022 from 5:00 p.m.- 8:30 p.m. Expected events are the party include face painting, prizes, inflatables, DJ Entertainment, limo rides from Cody Limousines, and a balloon drop at 8:00 p.m.
