Car used in hit-and-run that seriously injured man in Boynton Beach found
Boynton Beach police said the car that was used in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a 70-year-old man attending a vigil earlier this week has been located.
cbs12.com
Detectives arrest man for triple shooting on I-95, charged with murder of young woman
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives say have found the man responsible for the murder of a young woman and the shooting of two others on I-95 in November. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said an arrest was made on Thursday night for the murder for 23-year-old Ana Estevez and the injury of two others.
cw34.com
Man shot, killed after 2 vehicles exchanged gunfire near Lantana: Sheriff
LANTANA, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was shot and killed after two cars exchanged gunfire in Lantana. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said reports of a shooting came in just before 6 p.m. on Thursday. Deputies responded to 1221 Mentone Road in Lantana. At the scene, deputies said...
wflx.com
'Rolling gun battle' results in deadly shooting near Boynton Beach
An innocent bystander was killed Thursday near Boynton Beach after a shooting that the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office described as a "rolling gun battle." The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the incident occurred just before 6 p.m. in the 1200 block of Mentone Road. Detectives said the exchange...
One Killed In Boynton Beach Shooting
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — One man is dead following what the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office calls “a rolling gun battle between vehicles” in the 1200 block of Mentone Road in unincorporated Boynton Beach. PBSO says the victim, an “innocent man” who was […]
WPBF News 25
Palm Beach County deputies asking for help in arson investigation
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County deputies are asking the communities of West Palm Beach and Lake Worth for help investigating an arson that happened early Thursday morning. It took place around 4 a.m. at a house on Bonanza Drive. In The Headlines: Innocent man killed by...
Driver airlifted to Delray Medical Center after I-95 crash
All southbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Boca Raton were closed Friday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash involving injuries, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.
Neighborhood shaken after innocent bystander killed
A community was rattled after an innocent man was shot to death near Boynton Beach on Thursday night.
Police In Palm Beach, Broward Counties Prepare For DUI Enforcement Tonight
Operations Planned Across South Florida For New Year’s Eve, Day. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — If your New Year’s resolution is to become better acquainted with the South Florida legal system, just ignore this warning. But if you want to stay out of jail, […]
WPBF News 25
Port St. Lucie crisis negotiation team de-escalates situation involving an armed barricaded man
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — The Port St. Lucie Police Department has responded to a number of calls this year that require conflict resolution and its crisis negotiation team has been right there. The latest incident involving a barricaded and armed suspect occurred early Friday morning. The suspect was...
WPBF News 25
Survivor of head-on crash with drunk driver shares her story with Port St. Lucie officers ahead of New Year's
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A survivor of a horrific head-on crash with a drunk driver in Port St. Lucie spoke in front of police officers on Thursday night, thanking them for the work they do to keep roadways safe. Last week, the Port St. Lucie Police Department began...
WSVN-TV
1 in custody after police serve warrant out of Texas, shut down streets in downtown Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken one person into custody after they served a warrant out of Texas, leading them to close several streets in downtown Fort Lauderdale. 7News cameras captured crime scene tape cordoning off the area of Las Olas Boulevard, near South Federal Highway, at around...
cbs12.com
Suicidal man arrested after stand off with police
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is in custody after barricading himself inside his home for roughly two hours. According to the Port St. Lucie Police Department, officers responded early Friday morning to SW Duncan Terrace after calls of a suicidal man with a handgun. A woman who was inside the home managed to safely leave and called 9-1-1.
FHP UPDATES ON CRITICAL CRASH IN WEST BOCA RATON
TWO DAYS AFTER ALLEGED SHOOTING, OVERTURNED CAR, AIRLIFT, FLORIDA HIGHWAY PATROL RELEASES DETAILS. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher UPDATE 1:40 p.m: After our report revealing that FHP was not releasing information about the high impact crash in West Boca Raton more than 48 hours after the incident, the agency finally released the following […]
cbs12.com
Police find car involved in hit-and-run crash that badly injured man at vigil
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police have located the white Camaro involved in the hit-and-run crash that badly injured a man during a candlelight vigil on Monday night. The family of the man say he's hospitalized in critical condition. Bishop Bernard Wright, 70, was attending a candlelight vigil in...
cw34.com
Bicyclist dead after crash in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A bicyclist is dead following a crash in Port St. Lucie. On Dec. 30 around 8 a.m., a cyclist was riding north on a sidewalk adjacent to northbound A1A. At the same time, a tractor trailer was driving southbound on A1A. According to...
Toddler struck by hit-and-run driver in Deerfield Beach
DEERFIELD BEACH - The Broward Sheriff's Office said a toddler who ran onto the street in Deerfield Beach had to be hospitalized after being struck by a hit-and-run driver. It happened in the 900 block of Siesta Key Boulevard at around noon on Wednesday.Broward County Regional Communications said they received a call of a hit-and-run Wednesday at 12:11 p.m. According to the initial investigation, a toddler ran into oncoming traffic while playing in a parking lot. BSO said a passing car ran over the child and fled the scene. The child was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening. Police are still searching for the driver. No other details were immediately released by police.
cbs12.com
Caught on Camera: Shoplifter realizes he's locked in store, shoves employee to the ground
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives say they are looking for a shoplifter who got aggressive with an employee after he realized he was locked in. The Broward County Sheriff's Office released video of a strong-arm robbery on Friday in hopes to find the person responsible. Detectives said at...
cbs12.com
Woman trapped in overturned car after crashing into ditch in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman was trapped in an overturned car in Martin County, firefighters worked quickly to free her. Martin County Fire Rescue said the car overturned into a ditch on Bridge Road at around 1:45 p.m. When crews arrived they said the driver was still trapped inside the car.
WPBF News 25
'He doesn’t deserve this': Family member of Stanley Davis III calls for driver to be found after hit-and-run at Boynton Beach vigil
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A cousin of Stanley Davis III is speaking out after a hit-and-run that happened in Boynton Beach during a vigil Monday. It happened while people were remembering Davis one year after the teenager's death. The victim of the hit-and-run crash, Bishop Wright, had just finished...
