WEAU-TV 13
Jackson County is working to install an all-abilities playground in the coming year
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Jackson County will soon be getting a new playground that will be inclusive to all children, including those with special needs, in the coming year. “It was just a couple of local moms that attend this park regularly, and felt that it needed to...
WEAU-TV 13
Sheriff James Kowalczyk reflects on his overall time in law enforcement
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s the end of an era for Chippewa County and their sheriff James Kowalczyk as he is set to retire Monday January 2nd, 2023. His office is almost empty, the memories of his 45 years in law enforcement already out, and just a few things left to reflect on.
WEAU-TV 13
Visit Eau Claire looks to expands ColorBlock mural program
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A special feature in the city of Eau Claire is the murals you can find around countless street corners. Visit Eau Claire is looking to continue painting the town and expanding the ColorBlock mural program in 2023. Public Arts Manger at Visit Eau Claire, Julie...
WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa County introduces winter challenge
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The cold weather months can discourage people from being outside, which is why the Chippewa Health Improvement Partnership and Go Chippewa County wants to make outdoor winter activities more rewarding. The first ever On the Go in the Snow: Chippewa Winter Challenge will be held...
WEAU-TV 13
New rage rooms open in downtown Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A new business in downtown Eau Claire allows people to relieve stress and anger in fun, destructive ways. BreakThru Rage Rooms is now open for business, and is the first business of its kind in the area. Rage rooms are a popular way for people to vent by smashing and breaking items.
WEAU-TV 13
A Look Inside: Children’s Museum of Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - “I think what’s really unique about this building is the fact that we have trees holding it up, intact, structural round timbers.”. Bolder, better, bigger. The structure of the new Children’s Museum of Eau Claire is what catches your eye when you first step inside. Sugar Maple, Ash, and Douglas Fir are among the timber that CEO Michael McHorney says is at the heart of the first building in the world with this type of structural system.
WEAU-TV 13
Structure fire in Chippewa Falls causes temporary lane closure, no one hurt
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU)- No one was hurt in a fire at a home in Chippewa Falls Friday. Fire Chief Lee Douglas says crews were called to the home on South Main Street just after 1:00 p.m. Douglas says there was a report of a fire in the living room. Everyone in the home got out safely.
A man’s final resting place: Amish community comes to honor a veteran’s last wish
ONTARIO, Wis. (WKBT) — The Amish are a close knit community and tend to keep to themselves. On Friday morning, they joined their English neighbors to pay tribute to a man both communities loved and respected. In a world where life moves fast, some communities prefer to take it slow. They’re people who find enjoyment in the simple things. “My...
Homeless during severe weather: Roughly 25 people used the La Crosse’s Southside Neighborhood Center
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Roughly 25 people used La Crosse’s Southside Neighborhood Center as a shelter during last week’s winter storm. La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds issued an emergency declaration that began on Wednesday, Dec. 21st, and lasted until Friday, 8 a.m. For people who live outside, finding a place to stay during severe weather can be the difference between...
WSAW
Santa Greg donates $60K to Marshfield Children’s Hospital
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Marshfield Children’s Hospital had a special visitor on Tuesday: Santa! This is the 8th year Greg Cemke, ‘Santa Greg’ delivered a generous cash donation and thousands of toys. Santa Greg also came before Christmas but said he came back because there were so...
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene13 for Friday, December 30th
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Prep sports enter their final week of 2022 action. Boys basketball action includes two games from the Rice Lake Classic Tournament. Also, plenty of girl’s basketball action including Ellsworth vs Mondovi and Osseo-Fairchild vs Altoona. And prep boy’s hockey action starring Baldwin-Woodville and RAM Hockey.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin DNR confirms CWD in wild deer harvested in western Wisconsin
BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has confirmed a wild deer tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD) in western Wisconsin. According to the DNR, the deer was a hunter-harvested 2-year-old doe in the town of Lincoln. It was the first confirmed wild...
WSAW
9 charged in Adams County drug investigation
DELL PRARIE, Wis. (WSAW) - On Thursday, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant in the 3600 block of 11th Ln. in the Town of Dell Prairie with nine individuals located in the home. Darius White, 24, Isabella Kilmartin, 19, Mister Walker, 26, Joseph McDonald, 57, Toni...
WEAU-TV 13
Man lost in Clark County located after 6-hour search
THORP, Wis. (WSAW) - A 67-year-old man has been found safely after 6-hour search in Clark County. Around 7:40 p.m. Wednesday night, a woman reported her 67-year-old brother was driving his truck when he got stuck near the area of S Butler Road and Middle Butler Forest Road in the township of Butler.
WEAU-TV 13
L.E. Phillips YMCA Sports Center hosting New Year’s Eve Family Party
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A New Year’s Eve Family Party is set to be held at the L.E. Phillips YMCA Sports Center Friday. According to the YMCA, the Party is scheduled for Dec. 30, 2022 from 5:00 p.m.- 8:30 p.m. Expected events are the party include face painting, prizes, inflatables, DJ Entertainment, limo rides from Cody Limousines, and a balloon drop at 8:00 p.m.
WEAU-TV 13
Man charged with burglarizing Eau Claire day care
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man is in custody and is accused of burglarizing an Eau Claire day care twice this week. 23-year-old Michael Phillippi was arrested Tuesday afternoon by the Eau Claire Police Department. Police said Eau Claire Kindercare, which is located on the 2000 block...
WEAU-TV 13
New Year’s Resolutions with the YMCA
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - As we look to the new year, many people are thinking of some pretty familiar resolutions. The YMCA of the Chippewa Valley is asking you to rethink those resolutions and invest in yourself. News Release: – It’s that time of year again when people start...
Onalaska Firefighters called to duplex fire
ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT)- No one was injured Wednesday night in an Onalaska duplex fire. When firefighters arrived at the duplex on East Ave North, they said they could see smoke coming from the inside of the house and found flames in the basement. The families in both units made it out safely. Assistant Fire Chief Les Norain says this fire...
WEAU-TV 13
Steinmetz family grateful for community support after losing home in fire
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Chippewa County family is figuring what is next after a fire destroyed their home just before Christmas. The community is rallying behind the Stienmetz family, helping out however they can. Mitch Steinmetz recounted what happened the morning of December 21st. “That morning I walked...
WEAU-TV 13
No one hurt in duplex fire in the City of Onalaska
ONALASKA, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a structure fire at a duplex in the City of Onalaska Wednesday. According to a media release from the City of Onalaska Fire Department, the Onalaska Fire Department was called to a report of a structure fire at 1820 East Avenue North on Dec. 28 at 5:47 p.m.
