Jackson County, WI

WEAU-TV 13

Visit Eau Claire looks to expands ColorBlock mural program

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A special feature in the city of Eau Claire is the murals you can find around countless street corners. Visit Eau Claire is looking to continue painting the town and expanding the ColorBlock mural program in 2023. Public Arts Manger at Visit Eau Claire, Julie...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Chippewa County introduces winter challenge

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The cold weather months can discourage people from being outside, which is why the Chippewa Health Improvement Partnership and Go Chippewa County wants to make outdoor winter activities more rewarding. The first ever On the Go in the Snow: Chippewa Winter Challenge will be held...
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

New rage rooms open in downtown Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A new business in downtown Eau Claire allows people to relieve stress and anger in fun, destructive ways. BreakThru Rage Rooms is now open for business, and is the first business of its kind in the area. Rage rooms are a popular way for people to vent by smashing and breaking items.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

A Look Inside: Children’s Museum of Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - “I think what’s really unique about this building is the fact that we have trees holding it up, intact, structural round timbers.”. Bolder, better, bigger. The structure of the new Children’s Museum of Eau Claire is what catches your eye when you first step inside. Sugar Maple, Ash, and Douglas Fir are among the timber that CEO Michael McHorney says is at the heart of the first building in the world with this type of structural system.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Homeless during severe weather: Roughly 25 people used the La Crosse’s Southside Neighborhood Center

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Roughly 25 people used La Crosse’s Southside Neighborhood Center as a shelter during last week’s winter storm. La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds issued an emergency declaration that began on Wednesday, Dec. 21st, and lasted until Friday, 8 a.m. For people who live outside, finding a place to stay during severe weather can be the difference between...
LA CROSSE, WI
WSAW

Santa Greg donates $60K to Marshfield Children’s Hospital

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Marshfield Children’s Hospital had a special visitor on Tuesday: Santa! This is the 8th year Greg Cemke, ‘Santa Greg’ delivered a generous cash donation and thousands of toys. Santa Greg also came before Christmas but said he came back because there were so...
MARSHFIELD, WI
WEAU-TV 13

SportScene13 for Friday, December 30th

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Prep sports enter their final week of 2022 action. Boys basketball action includes two games from the Rice Lake Classic Tournament. Also, plenty of girl’s basketball action including Ellsworth vs Mondovi and Osseo-Fairchild vs Altoona. And prep boy’s hockey action starring Baldwin-Woodville and RAM Hockey.
ALTOONA, WI
WSAW

9 charged in Adams County drug investigation

DELL PRARIE, Wis. (WSAW) - On Thursday, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant in the 3600 block of 11th Ln. in the Town of Dell Prairie with nine individuals located in the home. Darius White, 24, Isabella Kilmartin, 19, Mister Walker, 26, Joseph McDonald, 57, Toni...
ADAMS COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Man lost in Clark County located after 6-hour search

THORP, Wis. (WSAW) - A 67-year-old man has been found safely after 6-hour search in Clark County. Around 7:40 p.m. Wednesday night, a woman reported her 67-year-old brother was driving his truck when he got stuck near the area of S Butler Road and Middle Butler Forest Road in the township of Butler.
CLARK COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

L.E. Phillips YMCA Sports Center hosting New Year’s Eve Family Party

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A New Year’s Eve Family Party is set to be held at the L.E. Phillips YMCA Sports Center Friday. According to the YMCA, the Party is scheduled for Dec. 30, 2022 from 5:00 p.m.- 8:30 p.m. Expected events are the party include face painting, prizes, inflatables, DJ Entertainment, limo rides from Cody Limousines, and a balloon drop at 8:00 p.m.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Man charged with burglarizing Eau Claire day care

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man is in custody and is accused of burglarizing an Eau Claire day care twice this week. 23-year-old Michael Phillippi was arrested Tuesday afternoon by the Eau Claire Police Department. Police said Eau Claire Kindercare, which is located on the 2000 block...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

New Year’s Resolutions with the YMCA

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - As we look to the new year, many people are thinking of some pretty familiar resolutions. The YMCA of the Chippewa Valley is asking you to rethink those resolutions and invest in yourself. News Release: – It’s that time of year again when people start...
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

No one hurt in duplex fire in the City of Onalaska

ONALASKA, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a structure fire at a duplex in the City of Onalaska Wednesday. According to a media release from the City of Onalaska Fire Department, the Onalaska Fire Department was called to a report of a structure fire at 1820 East Avenue North on Dec. 28 at 5:47 p.m.
ONALASKA, WI

