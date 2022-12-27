Vivienne Westwood, the iconic fashion designer credited with bringing punk fashion into the mainstream, has passed away. She was 81. In a statement shared on social media, it said, "Vivienne Westwood died today, peacefully and surrounded by her family, in Clapham, South London." A photo of the designer was also shared alongside a quote that reads: "Tao spiritual system. There was never more need for the Tao today. Tao gives you a feeling that you belong to the cosmos and gives purpose to your life; it gives you such a sense of identity and strength to know you're living the life you can live and therefore ought to beliving: make full use of your character and full use of your life on earth."

1 DAY AGO