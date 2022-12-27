Read full article on original website
Related
papermag.com
The Best Country Songs of 2022
2022 was a strange and often disorienting time to be a country fan. Morgan Wallen continued to dominate the charts despite supposedly being canceled for saying a racial slur over a year ago, Maren Morris made headlines for being one of the shockingly few artists willing to call out the virulent bigotry of her peers and country radio doubled down on its sidelining of women and artists of color despite increasing calls to make the genre more inclusive.
papermag.com
The Fashions That Defined The Look of 2022
If last year's biggest It-items had TikTok, resellers and the ongoing early aughts revival to thank, 2022's most popular fashion pieces felt more in line with the trickle-down effect we're used to seeing: straight from the designers' runways themselves. Shocker: Celebs are still one of the biggest drivers of fashion...
papermag.com
TikTok Stars Julie and Cam Lorentzen Give Fans Pregnancy Update
Julie and Cam Lorentzen are giving fans another intimate glimpse into their journey towards motherhood. That said, it's been an up-and-down journey, with the pair announcing Julie's pregnancy earlier this month in a heartwarming video that shows them reacting to a phone call from the IVF clinic. Sadly though, the celebration didn't last long, as the social media star later returned to the platform after two days to reveal that their "day went to hell" after taking another pregnancy test with some less than pleasant results.
Kourtney Kardashian, 43, is ‘still trying to have a baby’ with husband Travis Barker despite unsuccessful IVF journey
KOURTNEY Kardashian is still trying to have a baby with husband Travis Barker despite her unsuccessful IVF journey, The U.S. Sun has exclusively learned. Ten months after stopping IVF treatment, the 43-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and her 47-year-old rock star hubby are still hopeful they will have a child together.
papermag.com
Kim Kardashian Contemplates Having Kids Post-Kanye
It would be an understatement to say that Kim Kardashian's year has been a bit of an emotional rollercoaster. From finalizing her divorce with rapper Kanye West, who spiraled into a full-on antisemitic fall from grace before the year was out, to the nine-month rebound relationship with Pete Davidson that ended in August, you couldn’t blame Kardashian if she never wanted to think about her love life ever again. But as it turns out, she hasn't ruled out giving dating another shot altogether.
papermag.com
Vivienne Westwood Dies at 81
Vivienne Westwood, the iconic fashion designer credited with bringing punk fashion into the mainstream, has passed away. She was 81. In a statement shared on social media, it said, "Vivienne Westwood died today, peacefully and surrounded by her family, in Clapham, South London." A photo of the designer was also shared alongside a quote that reads: "Tao spiritual system. There was never more need for the Tao today. Tao gives you a feeling that you belong to the cosmos and gives purpose to your life; it gives you such a sense of identity and strength to know you're living the life you can live and therefore ought to beliving: make full use of your character and full use of your life on earth."
Comments / 0