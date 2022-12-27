The Best Ways to Clean Up Broken Trees

Strong winds and lots of snowfall from the winter storm over the last week left behind injured trees and broken branches for Michigan homeowners.

After a storm, make sure to check if there are any down trees or tree limbs near power lines or on your house. If you do spot them there, leave them there and let a professional remove it safely.

Experts should also be the ones to remove any branches that are split or hanging that can’t be reached from the ground.

For your safety, make sure not to touch debris that is stuck on powerlines. Instead, notify the power company.

After the debris is taken care of, it is also important to properly prune the damaged trees for future safety and the health of the tree.

For more information on when and how to take care of the trees find these recommendations from the Michigan DNR: