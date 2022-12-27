The Best Ways to Clean Up Broken Trees
Strong winds and lots of snowfall from the winter storm over the last week left behind injured trees and broken branches for Michigan homeowners.
After a storm, make sure to check if there are any down trees or tree limbs near power lines or on your house. If you do spot them there, leave them there and let a professional remove it safely.
Experts should also be the ones to remove any branches that are split or hanging that can’t be reached from the ground.
For your safety, make sure not to touch debris that is stuck on powerlines. Instead, notify the power company.
After the debris is taken care of, it is also important to properly prune the damaged trees for future safety and the health of the tree.
For more information on when and how to take care of the trees find these recommendations from the Michigan DNR:
- Get expert help for climbing or chainsaw work. Licensed arborists are tree care professionals trained to assess storm-damaged trees; they have the experience needed to determine how much of a tree can or should be saved. Always ask for proof of licensing, insurance and work references. Find more information about hiring an arborist from ISA-Michigan, Michigan’s chapter of the International Society of Arboriculture.
- Keep pests in mind when disposing of wood. Wood left behind after trees are damaged by storms may harbor insects or diseases harmful to forests. Moving debris out of the local area can spread pests.
- Recycle or re-use woody storm debris. Check the national Don’t Move Firewood campaign for recommendations on seasoning and using local firewood.
