Bowling Green, KY

k105.com

High-impact collision in Wax sends truck into utility pole. 3 people injured, 1 seriously hurt.

A t-bone collision at an intersection in Wax sent three people to the hospital and knocked out power to over 400 residents on Wednesday. Wednesday morning at approximately 7:45, Grayson County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Sonny Poteet and Sgt. Clay Boone, EMS, and the Wax and Clarkson Fire Departments responded to the accident at the intersection of Wax Road (Hwy 479) and Grayson Springs Road (Hwy 1214).
WAX, KY
wnky.com

Winter weather STILL bursting BG water lines

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Tuesday, News 40 brought you real-time coverage of Bowling Green’s active water line breaks. Bowling Green Municipal Utilities reported freezing water and ground shift have burst dozens of water pipelines… and that more damage is yet to come. A water line break can...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wvih.com

Crash Injuries Three And Interrupts Power

Three people were injured and power was out for many residents on Wednesday, December 28, in Grayson County after a wreck. Grayson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the intersection of KY 1214 and KY 479 around 7:45 a.m. where they found a 2013 Chevrolet pickup, driven by 58 year-old Roger Beasley of Caneyville, failed to stop at the intersection and hit a 2015 Ford pickup truck, driven by 71 year-old Gerald Smith of Cub Run, on the driver’s side.
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Downtown BG warns of fake signs downtown

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Downtown BG is warning people of fake posters after multiple were found downtown about “a night of atonement”. One poster stated that Dec. 31 was reserved as “a night of atonement” for the city beginning at 7 p.m. and encouraging people to be in their homes. It further states that people who are out afterward “will get, what they get.”
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Injured bald eagle returns to Cave City skies

CAVE CITY, Ky. – You may remember early this December when we brought you the story of a bald eagle found alone in a Cave City clearing scared, cold, and in need of help. Now, almost one month later, News 40 reporter Meghann Stamps and half the town returned to watch the bird return to the wild.
CAVE CITY, KY
wnky.com

Butler Co. Animal Shelter works on repairs after pipe bursts

MORGANTOWN, Ky. – The Butler County Animal Shelter is working on some much-needed repairs. After this past weekend’s winter storm, the shelter said they had a pipe burst, leading to a flood in the building. This led to an emergency situation in frigid temperatures. Thankfully, the shelter was...
BUTLER COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Local man stuck near Buffalo after winter storm

BUFFALO, N.Y.-A local man is still stuck in a town near Buffalo, New York after the winter storm. Daniel Langdon, who works with Western Kentucky University Athletics, was visiting his family for Christmas in his hometown Oakfield, which is about 30 minutes from Buffalo. The city was hit hard by...
BUFFALO, NY
wnky.com

SOKY farmers’ pocketbooks hurt over critically low river levels

FRANKLIN, Ky. – Low water levels in the Ohio River, Green River, and Cumberland River are hurting some of our local SOKY farmers. Because the river level is so low, supplier barges can only transport about half of their drafts. That means local bean farmers like 40-year experienced Randy...
FRANKLIN, KY
wnky.com

Butler County Animal Shelter begins repair

MORGANTOWN, Ky. – Over the Christmas weekend, Butler County Animal Shelter fell victim to the artic weather that blew threw south central Kentucky. When the temperatures began to take a turn for the worse, the animal shelter’s HVAC unit failed to protect the inside through frigid weekend. Then on the morning of Christmas Eve, a pipe burst which led to an emergency foster incident.
BUTLER COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Police to increase patrol officers ahead of NYE weekend

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Local officials are reminding people to stay safe this New Year’s weekend. The Glasgow Police Department along with other agencies plan to have additional patrol cars throughout the community on Saturday night as an increased number of DUI arrests are expected each New Year’s Eve weekend.
GLASGOW, KY
WBKO

Crews battle Christmas-day house fire

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Fire crews in Bowling Green responded to a Christmas-day house fire. According to the Bowling Green Fire Department, crews responded shortly after 2:30 p.m. to a fire on Ironwood Drive. Two children inside the home told officials the house was on fire and evacuated the...
BOWLING GREEN, KY

