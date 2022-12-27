Three people were injured and power was out for many residents on Wednesday, December 28, in Grayson County after a wreck. Grayson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the intersection of KY 1214 and KY 479 around 7:45 a.m. where they found a 2013 Chevrolet pickup, driven by 58 year-old Roger Beasley of Caneyville, failed to stop at the intersection and hit a 2015 Ford pickup truck, driven by 71 year-old Gerald Smith of Cub Run, on the driver’s side.

