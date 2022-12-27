Read full article on original website
k105.com
High-impact collision in Wax sends truck into utility pole. 3 people injured, 1 seriously hurt.
A t-bone collision at an intersection in Wax sent three people to the hospital and knocked out power to over 400 residents on Wednesday. Wednesday morning at approximately 7:45, Grayson County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Sonny Poteet and Sgt. Clay Boone, EMS, and the Wax and Clarkson Fire Departments responded to the accident at the intersection of Wax Road (Hwy 479) and Grayson Springs Road (Hwy 1214).
wnky.com
Winter weather STILL bursting BG water lines
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Tuesday, News 40 brought you real-time coverage of Bowling Green’s active water line breaks. Bowling Green Municipal Utilities reported freezing water and ground shift have burst dozens of water pipelines… and that more damage is yet to come. A water line break can...
wvih.com
Crash Injuries Three And Interrupts Power
Three people were injured and power was out for many residents on Wednesday, December 28, in Grayson County after a wreck. Grayson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the intersection of KY 1214 and KY 479 around 7:45 a.m. where they found a 2013 Chevrolet pickup, driven by 58 year-old Roger Beasley of Caneyville, failed to stop at the intersection and hit a 2015 Ford pickup truck, driven by 71 year-old Gerald Smith of Cub Run, on the driver’s side.
WBKO
Downtown BG warns of fake signs downtown
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Downtown BG is warning people of fake posters after multiple were found downtown about “a night of atonement”. One poster stated that Dec. 31 was reserved as “a night of atonement” for the city beginning at 7 p.m. and encouraging people to be in their homes. It further states that people who are out afterward “will get, what they get.”
WBKO
Glasgow police prepare for New Years' Eve weekend
wnky.com
Injured bald eagle returns to Cave City skies
CAVE CITY, Ky. – You may remember early this December when we brought you the story of a bald eagle found alone in a Cave City clearing scared, cold, and in need of help. Now, almost one month later, News 40 reporter Meghann Stamps and half the town returned to watch the bird return to the wild.
WBKO
Fatal collision in Breckinridge County leaves one dead
WBKO
Crash in Grayson county leaves three injured
Gallatin roads reopen following train derailment
Several roads were closed for multiple hours in Gallatin after a train derailed early Monday morning.
wnky.com
Butler Co. Animal Shelter works on repairs after pipe bursts
MORGANTOWN, Ky. – The Butler County Animal Shelter is working on some much-needed repairs. After this past weekend’s winter storm, the shelter said they had a pipe burst, leading to a flood in the building. This led to an emergency situation in frigid temperatures. Thankfully, the shelter was...
wnky.com
Local man stuck near Buffalo after winter storm
BUFFALO, N.Y.-A local man is still stuck in a town near Buffalo, New York after the winter storm. Daniel Langdon, who works with Western Kentucky University Athletics, was visiting his family for Christmas in his hometown Oakfield, which is about 30 minutes from Buffalo. The city was hit hard by...
WBKO
Plumbers working hard to repair burst pipes after sub-zero temperatures hit the region
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As the region warms up from the recent arctic cold front, multiple areas have seen water mains and pipes bursting due to sub-zero temperatures. Road closures and water boil advisories are common as repairs are completed by municipal utility crews. Even with preparation for the...
wnky.com
SOKY farmers’ pocketbooks hurt over critically low river levels
FRANKLIN, Ky. – Low water levels in the Ohio River, Green River, and Cumberland River are hurting some of our local SOKY farmers. Because the river level is so low, supplier barges can only transport about half of their drafts. That means local bean farmers like 40-year experienced Randy...
wnky.com
Butler County Animal Shelter begins repair
MORGANTOWN, Ky. – Over the Christmas weekend, Butler County Animal Shelter fell victim to the artic weather that blew threw south central Kentucky. When the temperatures began to take a turn for the worse, the animal shelter’s HVAC unit failed to protect the inside through frigid weekend. Then on the morning of Christmas Eve, a pipe burst which led to an emergency foster incident.
wdrb.com
KSP: 91-year-old woman dies in collision with semi in Breckinridge County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 91-year-old woman from Cloverport, Kentucky, died after crashing her vehicle into a semi Wednesday evening in Breckinridge County. According to Kentucky State Police, officers responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of U.S. 60 and Kentucky 144. The preliminary investigation showed that Marian Novak...
WBKO
Police to increase patrol officers ahead of NYE weekend
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Local officials are reminding people to stay safe this New Year’s weekend. The Glasgow Police Department along with other agencies plan to have additional patrol cars throughout the community on Saturday night as an increased number of DUI arrests are expected each New Year’s Eve weekend.
wdrb.com
Thousands in Grayson and Hart Counties still without water days after winter storm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The effects of a brutally cold Christmas are still being felt in Central Kentucky. Days after the winter storm and sub-zero temperatures, many in Grayson and Hart Counties on Wednesday were still without water. Above ground, temperatures are rising, but below ground, it will take a while for things to warm back up.
WBKO
Crews battle Christmas-day house fire
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Fire crews in Bowling Green responded to a Christmas-day house fire. According to the Bowling Green Fire Department, crews responded shortly after 2:30 p.m. to a fire on Ironwood Drive. Two children inside the home told officials the house was on fire and evacuated the...
WBKO
Locals stranded after Southwest fiasco
k105.com
Grayson Co. customers of Edmonson Co. Water District could possibly see restoration of services soon
The Boil Water Advisory issued by the Edmonson County Water District for customers in Grayson and Edmonson counties is still in effect. The advisory was issued Tuesday morning after the water district detected a high number of water leaks and burst pipes throughout the system. The leaks and burst pipes were brought on by sub-zero temperatures.
