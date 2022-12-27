ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Spun

Former Cowboys 1st Round Draft Pick Cut On Wednesday

Taco Charlton will have to find another home in the NFL. He was officially waived by the Bears on Wednesday. The Bears waived Charlton to make room for former Broncos cornerback Michael Ojemudia. Charlton was selected by the Cowboys with the 28th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. The...
MICHIGAN STATE
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Antonio Brown releases another Tom Brady direct message | Brady is telling him call if he needs anything

Antonio Brown has been trying to paint Tom Brady as a piece of crap, and Tom consistently looks like a good friend who is truly concerned about Antonio Brown’s well-being. Brown released a message on his snapchat that was a direct message from Tom Brady. The crazy thing is Brady is trying to tell him to not give in, and that he can handle the attacks from the enemy.
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Christian Watson Injury Update: Will he be available in Week 17?

Dr. Jesse Morse of the Fantasy Doctors breaks down the likeliness of Packers wide receiver Christian Watson playing in Week 17. How serious is his new injury?. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at [email protected]
GREEN BAY, WI
theScore

Tagovailoa has concussion, Bridgewater expected to start

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed Wednesday that Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. The 24-year-old quarterback entered concussion protocol Monday after he self-reported symptoms to team doctors. Tagovailoa finished the game without missing any snaps, and the NFL and NFLPA have launched an investigation into the situation, sources told The Athletic's Mike Jones.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Doug Pederson: Jaguars will 'never, ever, ever, ever' consider resting starters

The Jacksonville Jaguars are going full steam ahead against the Houston Texans in Week 17, despite not having much at stake in the game. Regardless if Jacksonville wins or loses against the 2-12-1 Texans on Sunday, the Tennessee Titans and Jaguars will play for the AFC South title in Week 18. While there’s a backdoor scenario where the Jaguars get into the postseason with a loss in their finale, it’s a long shot.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

NFL Transactions for December 28th, 2022 | Presented by the Hula Bowl

Cardinals worked out WR Auden Tate, DB Chris Wilcox and DB Jordan Miller. Colts signed CB Darrell Baker Jr. to their active roster. Jaguars worked out LB Kenny Young, LB Jordan Evans, LS Garrison Sanborn and LS Steven Wirtel. Jaguars signed DL Jeremiah Ledbetter to their active roster. Jaguars signed...
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Brian Walker, TE, Shepherd | 2023 NFL Draft Prospect Zoom Interview

Shepherd tight end Brian Walker is a prospect whose stock is rising right now. The Division 2 tight end looks like an NFL tight end and recently sat down with NFL Draft Diamonds scout Jimmy Williams. Check out this exclusive Zoom interview and make sure you hit the like and subscribe button below.
Yardbarker

Broncos Sign RB Tyler Badie Off Ravens’ Practice Squad

Badie, 23, is a former sixth-round pick of the Ravens this past April. He signed a four-year, $3.8 million contract with Baltimore, but was waived coming out of the preseason. The Ravens later added Badie to their practice squad soon after. During his college career at Missouri, Badie rushed for...
BALTIMORE, MD
nfldraftdiamonds.com

2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Nico Bolden, SS/LB, Kent State

School (Code)Kent State (OHKS, 2021-22) / New Mexico (NMUN, 2017-20) DOB, Class Yr10-15-1998 / Graduate (6th Year) Games Watchedv. Washington 2022v. Oklahoma 2022v. Georgia 2022. Scout Name / DateDerrick Deen / 12-12-2022. Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 202211 GP/GS / 103 TCKLs / 1.5 TFL / 1 PD. 202112...
KENT, OH
nfldraftdiamonds.com

NFL Draft Diamonds Very Early 2023 Mock Draft 1.0

The NFL Draft is right around the corner, and we at NFL Draft Diamonds wanted to share a Mock Draft and have some fun. We would love to see who you think will go where! Let us know what you think of our draft and please let us know on Twitter @DraftDiamonds.
GEORGIA STATE

