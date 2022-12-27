Read full article on original website
Former Cowboys 1st Round Draft Pick Cut On Wednesday
Taco Charlton will have to find another home in the NFL. He was officially waived by the Bears on Wednesday. The Bears waived Charlton to make room for former Broncos cornerback Michael Ojemudia. Charlton was selected by the Cowboys with the 28th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. The...
Carolina Panthers defensive tackle says the players want Steve Wilks as their next head coach
The Carolina Panthers look like a different team under Steve Wilks. Sam Darnold is playing lights out right now and let’s face it the Panthers are winning. The Panthers made Steve Wilks their interim head coach and now the players are backing him and want him to be the head coach.
Antonio Brown releases another Tom Brady direct message | Brady is telling him call if he needs anything
Antonio Brown has been trying to paint Tom Brady as a piece of crap, and Tom consistently looks like a good friend who is truly concerned about Antonio Brown’s well-being. Brown released a message on his snapchat that was a direct message from Tom Brady. The crazy thing is Brady is trying to tell him to not give in, and that he can handle the attacks from the enemy.
Alvin Kamara, Marcus Maye still inactive on updated Saints injury report vs. Eagles
That’s discouraging. Thursday’s update to the New Orleans Saints injury report carried little good news: the only improvement came for right tackle Ryan Ramczyk, who was upgraded to limited participation after he missed Wednesday’s practice session due to an illness. Otherwise, it’s more of the same. Running...
Russell Wilson is very upset for letting Nathaniel Hackett down | Blames his play for the firing
Is Russell Wilson to blame for the Denver Broncos firing head coach Nathaniel Hackett? If you watched the Broncos games there was a lot more to blame than just Russ, but the star quarterback definitely is taking it hard for his poor play. Russell told reporters he wish he could...
Christian Watson Injury Update: Will he be available in Week 17?
Dr. Jesse Morse of the Fantasy Doctors breaks down the likeliness of Packers wide receiver Christian Watson playing in Week 17. How serious is his new injury?. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at [email protected]
Buccaneers Place Offensive Tackle on Injured Reserve
The season is over for one Buccaneers offensive tackle.
Browns star Garrett respects decision to bench him 3 plays
Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett says his failure to communicate with the team led to coach Kevin Stefanski benching him for the start of last week's game against New Orleans
Tagovailoa has concussion, Bridgewater expected to start
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed Wednesday that Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. The 24-year-old quarterback entered concussion protocol Monday after he self-reported symptoms to team doctors. Tagovailoa finished the game without missing any snaps, and the NFL and NFLPA have launched an investigation into the situation, sources told The Athletic's Mike Jones.
Week 17 staff predictions: Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans
Last week it was a clean sweep as all seven experts picked the Jaguars, who defeated the New York Jets 19-3 on Thursday night football. It was the third time this season all seven of us had the same pick, and we're 2-1 in those endeavors. All of us picked the Chiefs in...
Doug Pederson: Jaguars will 'never, ever, ever, ever' consider resting starters
The Jacksonville Jaguars are going full steam ahead against the Houston Texans in Week 17, despite not having much at stake in the game. Regardless if Jacksonville wins or loses against the 2-12-1 Texans on Sunday, the Tennessee Titans and Jaguars will play for the AFC South title in Week 18. While there’s a backdoor scenario where the Jaguars get into the postseason with a loss in their finale, it’s a long shot.
NFL Transactions for December 28th, 2022 | Presented by the Hula Bowl
Cardinals worked out WR Auden Tate, DB Chris Wilcox and DB Jordan Miller. Colts signed CB Darrell Baker Jr. to their active roster. Jaguars worked out LB Kenny Young, LB Jordan Evans, LS Garrison Sanborn and LS Steven Wirtel. Jaguars signed DL Jeremiah Ledbetter to their active roster. Jaguars signed...
Brian Walker, TE, Shepherd | 2023 NFL Draft Prospect Zoom Interview
Shepherd tight end Brian Walker is a prospect whose stock is rising right now. The Division 2 tight end looks like an NFL tight end and recently sat down with NFL Draft Diamonds scout Jimmy Williams. Check out this exclusive Zoom interview and make sure you hit the like and subscribe button below.
Broncos Sign RB Tyler Badie Off Ravens’ Practice Squad
Badie, 23, is a former sixth-round pick of the Ravens this past April. He signed a four-year, $3.8 million contract with Baltimore, but was waived coming out of the preseason. The Ravens later added Badie to their practice squad soon after. During his college career at Missouri, Badie rushed for...
NFL overturns suspensions for both Randy Gregory and Oday Aboushi for throwing punches
The NFL was quick to act on this one. Over the weekend the Broncos were smashed by the Los Angeles Rams and it got a little chippy after the game. Oday Aboushi and Randy Gregory began throwing blows at one another and they were quickly suspended for one game each by the NFL.
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Nico Bolden, SS/LB, Kent State
School (Code)Kent State (OHKS, 2021-22) / New Mexico (NMUN, 2017-20) DOB, Class Yr10-15-1998 / Graduate (6th Year) Games Watchedv. Washington 2022v. Oklahoma 2022v. Georgia 2022. Scout Name / DateDerrick Deen / 12-12-2022. Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 202211 GP/GS / 103 TCKLs / 1.5 TFL / 1 PD. 202112...
NFL Draft Diamonds Very Early 2023 Mock Draft 1.0
The NFL Draft is right around the corner, and we at NFL Draft Diamonds wanted to share a Mock Draft and have some fun. We would love to see who you think will go where! Let us know what you think of our draft and please let us know on Twitter @DraftDiamonds.
