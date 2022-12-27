Read full article on original website
Georgia witness says triangle object overhead was size of football field
A Georgia witness at Statesboro reported watching a triangle-shaped object the size of a football field slowly moving overhead at about 10:20 p.m. on October 25, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Georgia Today: Judge accused of misconduct, UGA helping farmers, good news about sea turtles
On the Friday Dec. 30 edition of Georgia Today: Georgia judge accused of misconduct faces state judicial discipline panel, UGA researchers are helping farmers, good news about sea turtle populations. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Friday, Dec. 30. I'm Peter Biello....
Georgia Fishing Report: December 30, 2022
As we say “good-bye” to 2022, we want to heartily thank all of you for fishing in Georgia. Your support of fishing, and purchases of fishing equipment and fishing licenses enable the Georgia Wildlife Resources Division to continue to do important research, protect natural resources, maintain and operate public fishing areas and so much more. We can’t wait to hear your fish tales for 2023!
Discover the Coldest Place in Georgia
Not to be confused with the country, Georgia is one of the southeasternmost states in the United States. Bordered on one side by the Atlantic Ocean, and by Alabama on the other, Georgia is hot, humid, and largely flat. Famous as the seat for many important events in the Civil Rights Movement, Georgia is chock full of history. But, what about its year-round climate? Does it ever snow in this southern state? And, just where can you find the coldest place in Georgia?
Fireworks laws in Georgia for New Year's Eve celebrations
ATLANTA — New Year's Eve is just around the corner, which means one thing; fireworks!. However, before stocking up for a weekend of festivities, be sure you're aware of the various laws surrounding where you can set off these combustible items and which you can legally purchase in the first place.
Georgia organization pays off over $147K in lunch debts at grade schools across state
Georgia nonprofit "All for Lunch" ended 2022 by paying off outstanding lunch debt in metro Atlanta schools, totaling over $147,000 at 302 schools over the year.
One Georgia City Named Among The Top 10 'Loneliest Cities' In America
Chamberofcommerce.org put together a list of the loneliest cities across the country.
New 2023 Georgia Sport Fishing Regulations Guide
“The Georgia Sport Fishing Regulations Guide is always a great place to start planning a fishing trip, whether you are brand new to fishing or an experienced angler,” said Scott Robinson, Chief of the WRD Fisheries Management Section. “We develop this publication with the help of fisheries biologists and staff to ensure it has the most current and accurate information on regulations and new opportunities, and we make sure that anglers can access it in multiple ways, including online, from our Outdoors GA app or in the printed copy.”
Georgia 2022 shrimp season to close Dec. 31
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia’s shrimp season will close by law Dec. 31 at 6 p.m., according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. Biologists with DNR’s Coastal Resources Division, which manages the state’s marine fisheries, report a standard measure of shrimp abundance known as “catch per unit effort” was significantly lower this month compared to the 20-year average and a factor in the closure date.
22 times Georgians did terrific things for each other in 2022, Year in Review
ATLANTA - As the year comes to a close, what better time to reflect over some of the positivity we have seen around the metro Atlanta area? There were so many beautiful moments FOX 5 Atlanta had the pleasure to capture throughout 2022. It was incredibly hard to narrow it down to just 22.
Advocates push for transit connections to Georgia’s two-year colleges
Only 28% of Georgia’s 140 community and technical college campuses are within walking distance of a public transit stop.
American Lung Association makes case for 2023 to be the year Georgia drops smoking
Dr. Rabih Bechara, MD, is a pulmonologist at the Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care for Augusta University of Medicine. He’s got a message for Georgians coming up on New Year’s Eve: Make 2023 the year you quit smoking. “Nearly 16% of people still smoke in the State...
Georgia Rep. Bourdeax says farewell, recalls time in office
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Rep. Carolyn Bordeaux, D-Ga., gave a farewell speech Thursday afternoon addressing her fellow Georgians. Bordeaux served as the representative for Georgia's 7th district, which included the cities of Cumming, Lawrenceville and Buford. Bordeaux recalled her time in office, citing her most important work as “simply upholding our democracy” when she voted to certify the presidential election.
As record cold recedes, there's no real idea in Georgia of its human toll
In the hope of stemming deaths from exposure to extreme temperatures, cities across Georgia either set up or expanded warming shelters heading into the record setting holiday cold snap. But now as the weather heats up again, the human toll of the cold is still unclear. Macon-Bibb County Coroner Leon...
Georgia Today: Court postponed for a Georgia prosecutor, cold snap death toll, and 2022's best album
LISTEN: On the Thursday Dec. 29 edition of Georgia Today: Court postponed for a meddling GA prosecutor, cold snap's death toll is unclear, and one of 2022's best albums. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Thursday, Dec. 29. I'm Peter Biello. On today's episode, new developments in the case against the former Georgia prosecutor who has been charged with meddling in the investigation of the 2020 killing of Ahmaud Arbery. It is unclear how many people died in the recent extreme cold snap. A Georgia musician captures the essence of 2022 with their latest album. And we'll return to a memorable story from the GPB Newsroom, that of a group of women skateboarders leading political discussions of life after Roe v. Wade. These stories and more are coming up on Georgia Today.
Why are buildings not using antifreeze in their fire sprinkler systems? | Verify
ATLANTA — As people struggle with water outages and flooding amid persistent pipe problems across metro Atlanta, several residents are wondering what could have prevented the bursts during Georgia's cold spell. For apartment complexes, sprinkler systems have been a common culprit that triggered a series of devastating leaks. One...
Georgia begins repatriation of Native American artifacts from Etowah Indian Mounds
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources will soon begin returning artifacts to culturally affiliated tribes from Etowah Indian Mounds State Historic Site in Cartersville. Repatriation is mandated by the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act (NAGPRA), a federal law enacted in 1990. Changes to the museum reflect a growing...
Why some Georgia farmers are actually thankful for the freeze
GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - There have been mixed opinions about the recent near-record cold, but many Georgia farmers were definitely fans of it. Some Georgia farmers rely on cold weather, and it’s something they haven’t had in recent years. “It feels like it hadn’t been this cold...
HIV and AIDS in Georgia top national charts
Doctors at AU Health say Richmond County has one of the highest rates of HIV cases, per capita, in the state of Georgia.
