ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
georgiawildlife.blog

Georgia Fishing Report: December 30, 2022

As we say “good-bye” to 2022, we want to heartily thank all of you for fishing in Georgia. Your support of fishing, and purchases of fishing equipment and fishing licenses enable the Georgia Wildlife Resources Division to continue to do important research, protect natural resources, maintain and operate public fishing areas and so much more. We can’t wait to hear your fish tales for 2023!
GEORGIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Georgia

Not to be confused with the country, Georgia is one of the southeasternmost states in the United States. Bordered on one side by the Atlantic Ocean, and by Alabama on the other, Georgia is hot, humid, and largely flat. Famous as the seat for many important events in the Civil Rights Movement, Georgia is chock full of history. But, what about its year-round climate? Does it ever snow in this southern state? And, just where can you find the coldest place in Georgia?
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Fireworks laws in Georgia for New Year's Eve celebrations

ATLANTA — New Year's Eve is just around the corner, which means one thing; fireworks!. However, before stocking up for a weekend of festivities, be sure you're aware of the various laws surrounding where you can set off these combustible items and which you can legally purchase in the first place.
GEORGIA STATE
allongeorgia.com

New 2023 Georgia Sport Fishing Regulations Guide

“The Georgia Sport Fishing Regulations Guide is always a great place to start planning a fishing trip, whether you are brand new to fishing or an experienced angler,” said Scott Robinson, Chief of the WRD Fisheries Management Section. “We develop this publication with the help of fisheries biologists and staff to ensure it has the most current and accurate information on regulations and new opportunities, and we make sure that anglers can access it in multiple ways, including online, from our Outdoors GA app or in the printed copy.”
GEORGIA STATE
wtoc.com

Georgia 2022 shrimp season to close Dec. 31

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia’s shrimp season will close by law Dec. 31 at 6 p.m., according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. Biologists with DNR’s Coastal Resources Division, which manages the state’s marine fisheries, report a standard measure of shrimp abundance known as “catch per unit effort” was significantly lower this month compared to the 20-year average and a factor in the closure date.
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Georgia Rep. Bourdeax says farewell, recalls time in office

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Rep. Carolyn Bordeaux, D-Ga., gave a farewell speech Thursday afternoon addressing her fellow Georgians. Bordeaux served as the representative for Georgia's 7th district, which included the cities of Cumming, Lawrenceville and Buford. Bordeaux recalled her time in office, citing her most important work as “simply upholding our democracy” when she voted to certify the presidential election.
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Georgia Today: Court postponed for a Georgia prosecutor, cold snap death toll, and 2022's best album

LISTEN: On the Thursday Dec. 29 edition of Georgia Today: Court postponed for a meddling GA prosecutor, cold snap's death toll is unclear, and one of 2022's best albums. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Thursday, Dec. 29. I'm Peter Biello. On today's episode, new developments in the case against the former Georgia prosecutor who has been charged with meddling in the investigation of the 2020 killing of Ahmaud Arbery. It is unclear how many people died in the recent extreme cold snap. A Georgia musician captures the essence of 2022 with their latest album. And we'll return to a memorable story from the GPB Newsroom, that of a group of women skateboarders leading political discussions of life after Roe v. Wade. These stories and more are coming up on Georgia Today.
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Why some Georgia farmers are actually thankful for the freeze

GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - There have been mixed opinions about the recent near-record cold, but many Georgia farmers were definitely fans of it. Some Georgia farmers rely on cold weather, and it’s something they haven’t had in recent years. “It feels like it hadn’t been this cold...
GRADY COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy