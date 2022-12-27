Read full article on original website
Related
KWQC
Red Cross assists with multiple fires across the QCA this week
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - In the past week the Red Cross has responded to eight different house fires across the QCA, according the Red Cross officials. Brian Williamsen, Red Cross Regional Communications Manager said “18 people have been provided assistance this week from those eight fires.”. To learn more...
KWQC
Block of Lucas to close January 3
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - City officials announced Lucas Street will be closed to traffic from North Houser Street to Westwood starting Jan. 3. to Jan. 10. Westbound traffic on Lucas will be detoured north on Houser and then west on Cedar. Eastbound traffic on Lucas will be detoured south on the U.S. 61 Bypass to Hershey then east to Houser, stated a media release from the City of Muscatine.
wvik.org
Eighteen Affected by Home Fires in Past Week
Spokesman Brian Williamson says volunteers are ready 24-7 to help. "Financial assistance is available there - for things like a temporary place to stay or clothing that's been lost, things like toiletries, and medical equipment. Sometimes we do help people find replacemanet items for that. And then we're also there moving forward with case work as needed and providing direction towards health and even mental health services, again as needed."
KWQC
Muscatine announces changes to refuse and recycling collection
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Solid Waste Division has announced that there will be a change in the day of refuse and recycling collection for some residents on the odd numbered side of Mulberry Avenue beginning Jan. 3. Five residences on East Mississippi Drive and one on Leroy Street will also be affected by the change.
Winter weather forces two QC businesses to close their doors
MOLINE, Ill. — Bier Stube in Moline and Blue Cat Brewing Co. in Rock Island are closing their doors for the time being after the recent winter storm over Christmas weekend water pipes, causing both businesses to flood. Each business was trying to stay afloat for at least a...
Dive Team Searching for Man
(Grandview, Iowa) A dive team is searching the Mississippi River to find a man who’s been missing for nearly two weeks. Michael Bishop, Jr. of Grandview was last heard from by his daughter on December 18th. The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office doesn’t believe alcohol or drugs were involved, but the GPS on Bishop’s car led investigators to believe his car is somewhere in the Mississippi River. His family says he liked to hang out near the Toolesboro Boat Ramp on the river, so the divers are starting there.
KWQC
QC resident continues to progress from 2019 accident
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Tyler Hedgepeth was riding his motorcycle along River Drive onto 4th Street. in Davenport in August 2019 when his life changed. “I crashed my motorcycle, hit my head on the curb, and I sustained a severe traumatic brain injury, and it’s been the worst thing in the world,” Hedgepeth said.
Dive team searching Mississippi River for missing Louisa County man
GRANDVIEW, Iowa — The Louisa County Sherriff's Office is searching for a man last seen on Dec. 18. 48-year-old Michael Steven Bishop, Jr., of Grandview, Iowa, was last heard from by his daughter around 6:58 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18. He was allegedly driving his silver 2021 Chevrolet Silverado Trail Boss Edition pickup at the time. He reported missing just before 11:00 a.m. the next day.
Two-vehicle crash leads one vehicle to crash into East Moline business
EAST MOLINE, Ill. — A Friday morning two-vehicle collision in East Moline resulted in one of the vehicles crashing into an oil change shop, according to a news release. Around 5:09 a.m., East Moline police responded to the crash which occurred at the intersection of 7th Street and Avenue of the Cities.
KWQC
Crews respond to fire inside Moline apartment complex Monday
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Multiple agencies responded to a fire inside a Moline apartment complex on Monday. According to a press release from Deputy Chief Kris Johnson with the Moline Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a structure fire at 3716 Pine Ridge Ct. at 11:46 p.m. It was determined...
Shocking, tragic and contentious: WGIL’s Top 10 Stories of 2022 in the Galesburg area
As the calendar turns to 2023, it’s time to wrap up the year that was in the Galesburg area. Health care issues, the tragic death of a law enforcement officer in the line of duty, a change of leadership in Galesburg city government and the saga of where to build and how to fund a new community center dominated the headlines in 2022.
KWQC
Abingdon woman charged with Theft under $500
ABINGDON, Ill. (KWQC) - A 51-year-old Abingdon woman, Brenda Conrad, has been charged with theft under $500 after admissions money from the Abingdon-Avon Middle School girls’ basketball game was reported stolen, according to a media release from Knox County Sherriff’s Department. On Dec. 9, the Abingdon Police Department...
Dog injured in fire making comeback
A Muscatine man lost almost everything he owned in a serious fire last week, but a dog he thought he was going to lose is making a remarkable comeback. Jamie Zaragoza’s home on West Ninth Street burned down on Friday, December 23. He and one of his dogs managed to escape unharmed, but Leah, a […]
KWQC
Boil order issued in Milan
MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) - The Village of Milan has issued a boil order until further notice for residents and businesses South of 12th Ave. and those East of the Beltline including Knoxville Road and the Conservancy. Additionally, any residents or businesses who have experienced loss of water pressure are advised...
KWQC
Quad Cities non-profits, KWQC to hold Blessing Box drive on MLK Day
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - KWQC TV6 is partnering with Davenport People Uniting Neighbors and Churches (P.U.N.C.H.) and Friends of Martin Luther King to host a Blessing Box drive on Martin Luther King Day from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the KWQC station, 805 Brady Street. The groups distribute Blessing...
KWQC
New Year’s Eve at The Downtown Lounge
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Guest Ryan Burchett is the proud co-owner of Mississippi River Distilling Co. and the expanded Downtown Lounge, 318 East 2nd Street. Burchett highlights the big NYE bash (no cover charge!) planned for Saturday, Dec. 31 from 9 p.m.-1 a.m. The Downtown Lounge is the place to be for elegant and delicious cocktails as the clock counts down to midnight. DTL will ring in the new year with an epic balloon drop and free prosecco toast with purchase of any cocktail.
ktvo.com
Ottumwa man arrested for destroying restaurant
RIVERSIDE, Iowa — An Ottumwa man has been arrested in connection with a July burglary that forced a restaurant to close its doors to the public. Travis David Lennox, 35, of Ottumwa, was arrested by the Ottumwa Police Department on December 23, 2022, in connection with a July 17, 2022, burglary of La Chiva Loka, a restaurant in Riverside, Iowa.
KWQC
Wild Cherry Spoon Co.
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -Here’s a Moline company that absolutely wowed the Chicago Christkindlmarkt so much that a store may open in that area soon. Plus--one of the products was featured in the Wall Street Journal!. Tim McGuire, founder and artisan for Wild Cherry Spoon Co., discusses his business story...
Man dead after morning crash on Highway 34 in Des Moines County
DES MOINES COUNTY, Iowa — A man died Tuesday morning after a crash on Highway 34, according to a news release from the Des Moines County Sheriff's Office. At about 9:40 a.m. on Dec. 27, deputies responded to the eastbound lane of U.S. Highway 34 near mile marker 253 west of Danville Road after a report of a car accident.
KWQC
Bald Eagle Days to return to QCCA Expo Center in January
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Bald Eagle Days will return to the QCCA Expo Center, 2621 4th Avenue, from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8. The event will include shows called “Big Run Wolf Ranch” and “Wild Bird Sanctuary” and will feature vendors, displays, bald eagles, and free parking, according to a media release from Ad Farm QC.
Comments / 0