Thursday Police Blotter
Illinois State Police arrested 32 year old Kendall H. Wilford of Mattoon for a Coles County FTA warrant for possession of meth. Kendall posted bond and was released. Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 41 year old Misty L. Koonce of Wheeler for an Effingham County FTA warrant for possession of a controlled substance. Misty was taken to the Effingham County Jail.
wgel.com
Regional School Board Candidates
The Illinois State Board of Elections has listed the candidates for area regional school boards in the April 4 election. The Regional Office of Education Number 3 includes the counties of Bond, Fayette, Montgomery, Effingham and Christian. Every county must have at least one representative on the Regional Board of Trustees.
Dieterich Village Board to Meet Tuesday
The Dieterich Village Board of Trustees is set to meet on Tuesday, January 3rd at 6:30pm. Reports: Village Engineer Lee Beckman; Norb Avenue Detention Pond; Wright Family Center. DCEO grant for E. Section Street storm sewers. Safe Routes to School Grant for sidewalks. North Pointe drainage ditch checks. Discussion of...
Local Holiday Tournament Schedule & Scores For Friday December 30th
CONSOLATION CHAMPIONSHIP: LUTHERAN NORTH VS. HIGHLAND.
Effingham City Park Board to Meet Wednesday
The Effingham City Park Board is set to meet on Wednesday, January 4th at 6:30pm. Treasurer’s Report: Budget Report; Monthly Bill Payments. The meeting is set to be held in the Ron Diehl Center.
Friday Police Blotter
Effingham City Police arrested 19 year old Kayden Z. Anderson of Effingham for criminal trespass to real property. Kayden was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 34 year old Amber L. Sandstrom of Newton for an Effingham County original warrant for residential burglary, burglary, theft, and a Clark County FTA warrant for possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, and driving on a suspended license. Amber was taken to the Effingham County Jail.
Wednesday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 46 year old Derek J. Mummel of Effingham for a Cumberland County FTA warrant for canceled/revoked/suspended registration and operating an uninsured vehicle. Derek posted $225 and was released. Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 49 year old Shawn W. Wolfe of Indianapolis, IN for an...
Teutopolis Village Board of Trustees to Meet Wednesday
The Teutopolis Village Board of Trustees is set to meet on Wednesday, January 4th at 7:00pm. Minutes: Reading and Approval of Minutes of December 21, 2022. Discussion and possible action on IMRF. Discussion and possible action on Village owned farm ground by the lagoon. Discussion and possible action to pay...
illinoisnewsroom.org
Deep freeze breaks pipes, flooding homes, schools and business across Central Illinois
URBANA – After a week in the deep freeze, crews are responding to dozens of broken pipes across Central Illinois. The city of Decatur says services like meter checks are being delayed because of more than 15 water main breaks since last week’s cold snap. A Winter Storm plunged temperatures below freezing for several days in the week before Christmas weekend 2022. Chambana meteorologist Andrew Pritchard predicted winds on December 23 gusted to near 50 miles per hour, prompting dangerously cold wind chills of 35 to 40 degrees below zero. Crews in Decatur have also responded to more than 100 meter or pipe bursts inside homes. The city expects more emergencies as pipes continue to thaw.
Macon Co. Sheriff provides update on rescued dogs’ recovery
DECATUR, Ill (WCIA) — The Macon County Sheriff’s Office has provided an update this morning on the recovery of four dogs that were rescued last week. Officials said the dogs have passed all their veterinary check-ups and are well on their way to making a full recovery with the Macon County Animal Control. The sheriff’s […]
Two arrested for animal cruelty, neglect in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Macon County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested two Decatur area people for animal cruelty and neglect last week. Deputies were sent to the 4300 block of North Taylor Rd in Decatur after responding to complaints that there were several animals on the property suffering from the extreme cold weather. The sheriff’s office said […]
wmay.com
Christian County Develops New Lead In Search For Missing Man
The Christian County Sheriff’s office has learned new information about a Mt. Auburn man who’s been missing since November… but they still have not located him. 52-year-old Gregory Mendenhall left his mother’s residence on November 1st. Family members say he has autism and they did not know where he was headed. Earlier this week, investigators learned that Mendenhall had recently been a patient at a hospital in Texas, but had since been released. His current location is still unknown.
ISP respond to multiple weather-related accidents Monday evening
PESOTUM, Ill. (WCIA) – As road conditions deteriorate, Illinois State Police District 10 has responded to slide-offs and crashes across the area. Since 3:00 p.m., troopers were dispatched to several property damage calls and crashes. One property-damage crash was reported on I-72 near Decatur. Another property damage crash was reported on I-74 near Mahomet by […]
Missing dog found safe 5 days after Central Illinois house fire
HUTTON, Ill. (WCIA) – A Coles County family has been reunited with their dog after worrying they might never see her again. Luke and Maddie Henebry lost their home in a fire on Friday in Hutton. In a Facebook post, they said everyone was able to escape, but their dog, Stella, ran away. They asked […]
Mattoon Fire Responds to Several Calls Over Holiday Weekend
The following was released on the Mattoon Firefighters #691 Facebook Page:. The Mattoon Fire Department responded to several emergencies over the long holiday weekend. On Thursday 12/22/22 at 9:46p.m. MFD received a call for a structure fire at 3017 Commercial. Crews arrived on scene at 9:50p.m. to find a detached shed at the back of the property fully involved in fire, with a second shed beginning to catch fire. Crews quickly deployed handlines to begin extinguishing this fire. The exposed shed had some minor damage, the initial shed is considered a total loss. Firefighters battled not only this fire, but extreme weather conditions with wind chill temperatures reaching 30 degrees below zero. This fire is still under investigation. There were no reports of any injuries at this fire.
WAND TV
Body of missing Atwood woman found
ATWOOD, Ill. (WAND) — A 20-year-old Atwood woman who had been missing since December 22 was found dead in a field west of Atwood. Karen Fennessy went missing during the evening of December 22 from her home in Atwood. The initial release from the Atwood Police Department said that she may have been suffering from a mental health issue.
‘They never leave those chains’: deputies rescue dogs after ‘concerned citizens’ reach out
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – When Macon County Sheriff’s deputies responded to several calls from “concerned citizens” over the weekend, they found five dogs left outside a house in the freezing cold, one of which was nearly dead. Since Friday, that dog has been put down, two owners have been arrested for animal cruelty and the […]
WAND TV
Taylorville Fire Department: Animal perishes in apartment fire
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- Taylorville Fire crews were on the scene of an apartment fire early Wednesday morning. According to the fire department, crews were dispatched at 1:50 a.m., upon arrival, they found smoke showing from every floor of the building. Firefighters said there were no working smoke alarms in the...
WAND TV
Cause of death released for Atwood woman who went missing late December
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) — Piatt County Coroner Troy Dunn released a cause of death for Karen Fennessy, the 20-year-old Atwood woman who went missing from her home on the evening of December 22. Autopsy results show that her death resulted from exposure to cold. The coroner's office said that...
Update: Piatt Co. Coroner confirms Atwood woman’s cause of death
Update on 12/29/2022 at 6:30 p.m. Autopsy results on Thursday indicate that Karen Fennessy’s death was due to exposure to cold weather. Piatt County Coroner’s Office said this case is being investigated as a tragic accident and out of respect for the family, no further information will be released at this time. The case is […]
