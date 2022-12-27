A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:. The two goalkeepers in the World Cup final — France's Hugo Lloris and Argentina hero Emiliano Martinez — are set to meet again two weeks later as Tottenham hosts Aston Villa in the first Premier League game of 2023. Tottenham manager Antonio Conte says Lloris will return to the starting lineup after being on the bench for Monday's draw with Brentford. Villa manager Unai Emery is also expected to start with Martinez. Tottenham can move back above Manchester United into the top four — the Champions League spots — with a victory. In the league's other game Sunday, 19th-place Nottingham Forest hosts Chelsea.

3 HOURS AGO