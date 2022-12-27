Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
Palhinha nets late as Fulham beats Southampton 2-1 in EPL
LONDON (AP) — Joao Palhinha's late goal gave Fulham a 2-1 win over Southampton on Saturday, leaving the visitors stranded at the bottom of the Premier League. James Ward-Prowse thought he had secured a first point under new Southampton manager Nathan Jones after making up for an own-goal in the first half by equalizing from a free kick in the 56th minute.
Rashford benched for oversleeping, still nets United winner
WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Marcus Rashford came off the bench after being dropped for disciplinary reasons and scored the winner for Manchester United on Saturday, securing a 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton that sent the team into the Premier League's top four. Rashford was dropped by manager Erik ten Hag...
MATCHDAY: France's Lloris, Argentina's Martinez meet in EPL
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:. The two goalkeepers in the World Cup final — France's Hugo Lloris and Argentina hero Emiliano Martinez — are set to meet again two weeks later as Tottenham hosts Aston Villa in the first Premier League game of 2023. Tottenham manager Antonio Conte says Lloris will return to the starting lineup after being on the bench for Monday's draw with Brentford. Villa manager Unai Emery is also expected to start with Martinez. Tottenham can move back above Manchester United into the top four — the Champions League spots — with a victory. In the league's other game Sunday, 19th-place Nottingham Forest hosts Chelsea.
Michael B. Jordan Takes In First Game As Part Of New Ownership Group For English Soccer Club AFC Bournemouth
Black Panther and Creed star Michael B. Jordan attended Saturday’s English Premiere League soccer match between AFC Bournemouth and Crystal Palace, his first since becoming a minority shareholder in the ownership group that acquired Bournemouth earlier this month. Related Story 'Creed III' Trailer: Michael B. Jordan's Adonis Finds New Adversary In Jonathan Majors' Boxer Damian Anderson Related Story How To Watch Tonight's New Year's Eve Specials On TV & The Ball Drop In Times Square Live Online Related Story Queen's Brian May Knighted As Part Of King Charles' First New Year Honours List Jordan was quickly recognized and hailed by the club’s fans as he arrived for...
