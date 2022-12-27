Read full article on original website
Related
Here’s what to know about XBB, the new top COVID variant in the Northeast
COVID-19 will carry on into 2023 as the new XBB variant was recently found to be the dominant strain across New England, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Omicron subvariant XBB accounts for about 52.6% of all cases in New England between Dec. 18 and Dec....
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
91K+
Followers
73K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0