Top 14 jobs where wages have soared the most this year – you don’t even need a degree for the winner

WAGES have increased this year as inflation soared - but the job with the highest growth does not require a degree.

The top job in 2022 increased by roughly 30 percent, and it's a job you most likely had before - a waitress or waiter.

Other top salary increases were given to bankers and marketing directors, according to the report by salary software business Payscale.

As prices rose due to inflation, workers have requested higher wages, workplace flexibility, benefits, and safety.

In 2022, inflation climbed to nearly eight percent, which is the highest it has been in the last 40 years.

In the report, Payscale said the top "recession-proof" jobs were challenging to staff during the pandemic and the so-called "Great Resignation".

Due to labor scarcity and increased competition, employers are filling these roles with higher salaries.

1. Waiters/waitresses

The median pay for waiters and waitresses is $19,900 a year.

Wages for servers include tips, but the base pay for servers can vary depending on the location.

Tips have a wide range, but servers can earn a decent wage, which makes this job attractive to people who need a flexible work schedule.

The salary growth for this occupation was 30 percent in 2022.

2. Private banker

Private bankers have a median salary of nearly six figures, which makes it an appealing job.

Banks react to the volatility of the market, and this year, there is less business for mortgage lenders and investment bankers due to the Fed raising interest rates.

Many bankers are experiencing layoffs as competition rises, so keep in mind that although the median salary is $93,000 with a salary growth of 25 percent, it is within a competitive pool.

3. Media director

Media director roles typically pay well, but it depends on whether you work for a corporation or an advertising agency.

The median pay for this job is $108,000 with a salary growth of 23 percent.

As the world became digital, organizations relied on savvy media engagement, so having skilled professionals with strategic thinking will drive revenue on advertising.

4. Emergency dispatcher

Salaries for police and firefighters are funded by local governments and unions, so requesting a higher wage may be harder.

The median pay for this job is $44,500 with a salary growth of 19 percent.

It comes as the pandemic put the whole world at risk, while there's been a rise in natural disasters, crime and protests too.

These all require attention from the police and other forms of emergency responses.

5. Sales consultants

Sales are an important factor to businesses, so it’s not a surprise to see sales positions in fast-growing jobs by wages.

A sales consultant's median pay is $56,800 with an 18 percent salary growth.

6. Microbiologist

Since the Covid-19 pandemic, microbiologists have become the top jobs with the fastest-growing wages.

After Pfizer-BioNTech, Mderna, and Johnson & Johnson's Janssen COVID-19 vaccine was developed, more research is being done on its impact.

This position offers regular hours and engaging work, and the median salary is $59,800 with a salary growth of 16 percent.

7. Marketing director

Marketing directors get a median pay of $119,000 with a salary growth of 16 percent.

This role requires both marketing expertise and sales expertise, which can make it a challenging job.

The salary is usually supplemented by commissions or bonus pay as well, so keep in mind that the pay range can be broad depending on the size of the organization.

Other factors to keep in mind are the experience of the professional and the number of people they manage.

8. Dock worker

Dock workers get a median salary of $41,000 with a salary growth of 15 percent.

Dock workers prepare incoming ships to load and unload cargo and manage records for arrivals and departures.

This position requires technical training with mechanical equipment like forklifts, hand trucks, and cranes.

Keep in mind that the job can be in unpleasant and dangerous working conditions.

9. Electrocardiogram technician

Electrocardiogram technicians handle equipment that measures and monitors the electrical activity of the heart.

The number of job opportunities for cardiovascular technologists increased as cardiovascular disease rates continue to rise in the U.S.

The median pay is $40,400 with a salary growth of 15 percent.

10. Installation technician

Installation technician typically refers to service people who handle the installation of systems and devices in different buildings like private residences and commercial buildings.

Installation technicians have been fighting for higher wages throughout the pandemic.

The median pay is $46,800 with 15 percent growth.

11. Assembly line machine operator

Assembly line machine operators are responsible for checking items are fully assembled and ensuring that safety protocols are followed on an assembly line.

Some skills needed for this position include basic math skills and the ability to interpret blueprints or manuals.

The median salary wage is $37,200 with a salary growth of 15 percent.

12. Bookkeeping and accounting

Bookkeepers have a median wage of $47,000 with a salary growth of 15 percent.

Bookkeepers are responsible for providing accurate and up-to-date financial information about a business.

Typically, their reports go to business owners and managers to help them make decisions, but there are some bookkeepers who are involved in strategy development.

13. Tanker truck driver

Tanker truck drivers have a median wage of $58,100 with a salary growth of 15 percent.

They specialize in long-haul driving and typically haul gasses or liquids in small or large tanker trucks.

14. Journalist

Journalists have a median wage of $46,500 with a salary growth of 15 percent as well.

Journalists' responsibilities include researching, writing, and filing news stories, features and articles.

Their work is typically published on television, in digital publications, in newspapers, or in magazines.

Although some of the top salary growth jobs do not require a degree, there are other factors to consider.

For instance, the base salary of an occupation may not be as high, and even if the median wage is decent, the working conditions may not be the best.

Finding the right job is not always dependent on the salary, but it is more about whether the occupation is suitable for your lifestyle.

How to get a pay raise

Standard pay increases typically range from 3 percent, which is the average, to 5 percent.

If you're asking for a 10 to 20 percent increase, it is possible to negotiate, but it is dependent on your reason.

Timing is also important when asking for a pay raise — asking when the fiscal year is ending is appropriate.

It is also appropriate to ask for a pay raise when your duties have significantly changed.

