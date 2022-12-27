ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Kwame Kilpatrick asks judge to end supervised release, claims $1.5M debt is paid

WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
 4 days ago
Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick is asking a federal judge to end his supervised release and clear the more than $1.5 million in restitution he owes.

Kilpatrick, who was found guilty in 2013 of racketeering, conspiracy, fraud, extortion and more, and sentenced to a 28-year prison term.

However, former President Donald Trump granted Kilpatrick clemency on Trump's last day in office after Kilpatrick served more than seven years.

Under clemency, his lawyer said he was re-sentenced to time served and three years of supervised release. He is not allowed to travel outside of Georgia, the state he now lives in with his new wife, and he owed the restitution.

In the filing, Attorney Brandon Byrd argued that Kilpatrick has learned from his mistakes, citing different programs Kilpatrick was in while in prison and rehabilitation outside of prison.

"Mr. Kilpatrick has done everything in his power to rehabilitate himself as demonstrated by his genuinely exceptional accomplishments and meritorious prison record, but does not seek to justify, diminish, or detract from the seriousness of his offenses. Mr. Kilpatrick unequivocally accepts responsibility for his criminal conduct," the filing reads.

Byrd also argued that the $1.5 million restitution has been paid because of the liquidation of assets tied to Kilpatrick's co-defendant, Bobby Ferguson.

"These liquidated and liquid amounts should be applied as a credit against the amount that Mr. Kilpatrick owes on the $1,520,653.50 money judgment. Heretofore, none of the liquidated assets, nor the seized liquid assets have been applied as a credit to Mr. Kilpatrick’s owed money judgment, as they should per the Court’s Judgment," the filing reads.

In July, a federal court ordered PayPal and Plumfund to turn over funds from accounts linked to Kilpatrick and his wife, Laticia, seeking nearly $200,000.

"Mr. Kilpatrick has already demonstrated that he is willing and capable of positively contributing to society. He is married, the father of a new son, and an ordained minister who has served as a mentor and role model for his friends, family members, and community. He has taken an active role in his church’s mission to not only preach and teach the word of God, but also live according to the word as well," the filing reads.

Comments / 5

Shelly Sampier
3d ago

no!!! he already got out of prison early and he should not get off parole early or not pay the money back that he owes!

Reply(2)
6
 

