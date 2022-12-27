ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

Doctors’ warning to parents over baby food branding puree packs ‘national disgrace’

By Natasha Clark
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fETyA_0jvqVeAO00

DOCTORS want a crackdown on baby food pouches — which can contain more sugar than regular Coca-Cola.

The lack of guidance for how much salt and sugar can go into the convenient puree packs was a “national disgrace” the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MMuiu_0jvqVeAO00
A pouch of Annabel Karmel's baby food contains 17.3g of sugar per 100g of puree
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QCJGC_0jvqVeAO00
While a regular can of coke contains only 9g of sugar per 100g Credit: Alamy

It comes after the British Dental Association found many baby pouches — aimed at the under-ones — contained more sugar by volume than Coke.

Association chairman Eddie Crouch said: “The Government can’t keep kicking this can down the road.

“Without action, the food industry will continue touting products more sugary than cola as healthy options.”

The study found Annabel Karmel’s Organic Apple Blueberry & Banana Stage 1 was packed with the most sugar at 17.3g per 100g of puree.

Its Organic Delicious Banana, Pear & Peach Stage 1 was second with 17.1g. Coke has 9g.

Former Chancellor George Osborne, who started a sugar tax on soft drinks in 2018, said rules must now go further.

Comments / 6

Jewell Tucker
3d ago

you know what I wouldn't been worrying about the salt and the sugar content how about all the heavy metals and everything else they found in a baby food let's talk about that how deep does that go down in the ground

Reply
5
Related
EatingWell

Is it Safe to Eat an Egg with a Small Crack in the Shell?

Eggs are an ever-popular grocery item. They cook quickly, can be used in everything from breakfast to baked goods and they're high in protein, with 6 grams per one large egg. We all know to lift the lid when choosing a carton at the store to check for broken eggs. But what if the egg is still intact with a small crack in the shell? Is it still safe to eat? Or, should you follow the rule, "when in doubt, throw it out?" Let's find out.
12tomatoes.com

New Food Labeling Law May Make Things Harder for People With Allergies

Millions of Americans have food allergies and clearly-labeled packaging is a key aspect of the shopping equation for them. People with allergies have to take the time to carefully scan each label, making sure that they are keeping themselves safe. Shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts, and soy are among the most common culprits but there is a wide range of allergens that can cause issues.
shefinds

2 Groceries You Should Stop Buying Immediately Because They’re So Bad For Your Heart

Grocery shopping can always feel daunting, but it can be especially difficult when you’re trying to stay healthy. With a whole store filled with what seems to be endless options, how can you know what’s good for you and what you should leave out of your cart? When it comes to heart health, it’s important to steer clear of foods that are high in sodium, sugar, and other processed ingredients—but some of them can still be hard to spot. To help you out, we checked in with an expert who pointed us towards a few types of foods you should be sure to skip next time you’re stocking up at the store.
Popculture

Popular Shredded Cheese Recall

Lidl shoppers have been urged check their homes for its own-brand Simply Grated Cheddar that has been flagged in an urgent recall. Plastic pieces were discovered present in the product, making it potentially unsafe for consumption. The U.K.'s Food Standards Agency (FSA) issued the alert on Nov. 23. According to the product details, this is a 500g bag of Simply Grated Cheddar with a "best if used by" date of Dec. 23, 2022. Lidl will fully refund consumers who have returned the affected products. The food's risk statement states, "This product may contain small pieces of plastic which makes it unsafe to eat." Those Lidl stores that sold the recalled product displayed a point of sale notice informing customers why the product was being recalled and what to do if they purchased it.
MAINE STATE
shefinds

The One Type Of Juice You Should Never Buy At The Grocery Store Because It Leads To Belly Fat

Some people start their day with a cup of coffee. Some choose tea. Some go for water. And some opt for a nice, refreshing glass of juice. If you’re a juice fanatic, you’re certainly not alone. However, unfortunately, many of the processed fruit juices you find at the grocery store can be detrimental to your overall health and even lead to weight gain over time. They typically share one common pitfall: loads of added sugar, which can take a serious toll on your body.
Parade

Heavy Metals Found in Dark Chocolates—Find Out Which Brands Are Affected

Dark chocolate lovers might have to re-think their favorite candy treat. Despite its reputation as a healthier sweet option, some dark chocolate bars actually contain harmful heavy metals, a new report reveals. According to the research from Consumer Reports, some brands of dark chocolate have been found to contain these...
scitechdaily.com

Don’t Use at Night – Common Sedative Can Increase the Risk of Heart Damage

More evidence has been discovered by CU Anschutz researchers to back up the idea that timing is important when giving drugs. According to a study conducted by researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, a popular drug that makes patients sleepy and less anxious before surgery is associated with an increased risk of heart damage when surgeries are performed at night.
Daily Mail

Hospital condemns girl to death over COVID jab: Mother of adopted 14-year-old pleads for help after Duke hospital refused to perform life-saving kidney transplant because she is not vaccinated

A North Carolina family is appealing for help after their adopted 14-year-old daughter was refused a kidney transplant by Duke University hospital because she was not vaccinated against COVID-19. Yulia Hicks was taken in by Lee and Chrissy Hicks in January 2021 from Ukraine. They knew she had a rare...
DURHAM, NC
Popculture

Kraft Heinz Foods Recalls Ready-to-Eat Products

More than 2,000 pounds of Oscar Mayer ham products have been recalled due to a cross-contamination issue that poses a substantial health risk. The Kraft Heinz Foods Company on Dec. 5 issued a recall of ready-to-eat ham and cheese loaf products sold under the Oscar Mayer brand name after it was discovered they were possibly cross-contaminated with under-processed products.
OHIO STATE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
939K+
Followers
49K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy