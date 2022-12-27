ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Comments / 0

Related
KJCT8

A snowy mess for our New Years weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for the following:. Grand and Battlement Mesas-West Elk and Sawatch Mountains. Cities include Silverton, Steamboat Springs, Rico, Hesperus, Ridgway, Glade Park, Telluride, Ouray, Lake City, Crested Butte, Taylor Park, Marble, Aspen, Vail, Snowmass, Monticello, Columbine, Hahns Peak, Toponas, Buford, and Trappers Lake.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Snow on track to return Friday evening

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Winter Storm Watch issued for parts of Western and Southwestern Colorado will likely be upgraded on Friday to either a Winter Storm Warning or a Winter Weather Advisory. Winter Storm Watch. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from midnight Friday night until 2...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Amtrak boots 2 older women, dog, in Grand Junction

A video shows two women getting removed from an Amtrak train because of their dog, stranding the cross-country travelers in Grand Junction. Joshua Short reports. Amtrak boots 2 older women, dog, in Grand Junction. A video shows two women getting removed from an Amtrak train because of their dog, stranding...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
westernslopenow.com

Friday December 30, 2022 Forecast First

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Winter Storm Warning for the mountain zones through Monday. Lower valleys will also experience deteriorating conditions along with all forms or precipitation during that same timeframe. Travel cautiously through all elevations please!
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
94kix.com

What Your Grand Junction Area Neighborhood Says About You

Stereotypes are just a part of life. No matter what, we'll always hear them about certain things, and have to discern them from reality and ultimately form our own opinion based on personal experiences. And, like everything else, we'll always hear stereotypes about the places we live. Sure, negative stereotypes...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

UPDATE: Colorado Highway 82 eastbound at Aspen Glen reopens

5:57 p.m.: The eastbound lane on Colorado Highway 82 near Aspen Glen just north of Carbondale is now reopened after an accident closed it down for nearly 45 minutes, a Garfield County Emergency Communications Authority alert states. Support Local Journalism. Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post...
CARBONDALE, CO
KJCT8

City responds to snowy roads conditions

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Snow that fell overnight is melting now a little, but you heard the forecast. “It was pretty epic to wake up and look out, and all the trees were frozen,” said Ariel Oakes, Grand Junction resident. “It was just it was magical.”. Oakes...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
OutThere Colorado

Search for missing duck hunter underway in Colorado

A search mission is underway for a duck hunter that has been missing in Colorado for over a week, according to officials from the Delta County Sheriff's Office. The hunter, 51-year-old Wayne Phillips, was first reported missing by a family member after he failed to return home on the evening of December 21. He was last known to be hunting in the Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area near Cool Rock Trail.
DELTA COUNTY, CO
ESPN Western Colorado

The Legend of Grand Junction’s Speedo Man

I recently learned of a colorful character that achieved local legend status here in Grand Junction by the name of Nathan Pender, affectionately known as Speedo Man. Speedo Man was a fixture in Grand Junction for years, riding around downtown Grand Junction wearing a Speedo bathing suit. In the summer, that's all he would wear, but in the winter he donned leggings to combat the cold.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Rifle receives significant grant to improve dodgy intersection

A significant grant from the Energy/Mineral Impact Assistance Fund was recently awarded to Rifle to improve a troublesome intersection, a Tuesday news release states. City officials have for years studied what to do with the intersection of Whiteriver Avenue and Centennial Parkway. Traffic at this busy intersection is directed by stop signs only, and in response the city is looking into building traffic lights to mitigate further incidents.
westernslopenow.com

Mesa County Encourages Residents to update Broadband Map

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KREX)— Mesa County is encouraging residents to help update the FCC’s broadband map in hopes of getting federal dollars and getting better internet for some of its more secluded homes. 2020 identified a need for improved access to high-speed internet. This is why it is one of the goals of Mesa County’s recent needs assessment. The County is still analyzing those results internally but hopes to release them early next year. They told us they hope it will be, “A roadmap of where we’re at and where we need to be and what’s it going to cost and how we identify those funds, all those things.”
MESA COUNTY, CO
99.9 The Point

99.9 The Point

Windsor, CO
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy