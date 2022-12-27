Read full article on original website
Best Sledding Hills in Grand Junction
It may not be a Ski Slope but Grand Junction has some sledding hills that are worth getting excited about.
KJCT8
A snowy mess for our New Years weekend
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for the following:. Grand and Battlement Mesas-West Elk and Sawatch Mountains. Cities include Silverton, Steamboat Springs, Rico, Hesperus, Ridgway, Glade Park, Telluride, Ouray, Lake City, Crested Butte, Taylor Park, Marble, Aspen, Vail, Snowmass, Monticello, Columbine, Hahns Peak, Toponas, Buford, and Trappers Lake.
Grand Junction Colorado’s Best Lunch Deals For Under $10
Are you on a quest for lunch in Grand Junction, Colorado? Does your budget prohibit restaurants featuring candlelight and a wine list?. I asked on Facebook, "You have $10 for lunch in the Grand Junction area. Where are you going and what are you getting?" These are your picks for the best lunch deals in the valley.
Good Things that Happened to Grand Junction Residents in 2022
With 2022 on the way out, it's nice to look back and reminisce about some of the good things that happened in the year, and Grand Junction residents have had quite a few experiences that fall into that category. Keep scrolling to see some of the good things that happened...
KJCT8
Snow on track to return Friday evening
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Winter Storm Watch issued for parts of Western and Southwestern Colorado will likely be upgraded on Friday to either a Winter Storm Warning or a Winter Weather Advisory. Winter Storm Watch. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from midnight Friday night until 2...
KDVR.com
Amtrak boots 2 older women, dog, in Grand Junction
A video shows two women getting removed from an Amtrak train because of their dog, stranding the cross-country travelers in Grand Junction. Joshua Short reports. Amtrak boots 2 older women, dog, in Grand Junction. A video shows two women getting removed from an Amtrak train because of their dog, stranding...
westernslopenow.com
Friday December 30, 2022 Forecast First
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Winter Storm Warning for the mountain zones through Monday. Lower valleys will also experience deteriorating conditions along with all forms or precipitation during that same timeframe. Travel cautiously through all elevations please!
94kix.com
What Your Grand Junction Area Neighborhood Says About You
Stereotypes are just a part of life. No matter what, we'll always hear them about certain things, and have to discern them from reality and ultimately form our own opinion based on personal experiences. And, like everything else, we'll always hear stereotypes about the places we live. Sure, negative stereotypes...
This Is Where Grand Junction Colorado Will Celebrate ‘Bacon Day’
Most people would say every day is bacon day. Well, it just so happens, Friday, December 30, 2022 is "Bacon Day." Where in Grand Junction, Colorado does one go to celebrate this most awesome of holidays? I asked you to tell me where one can find the best bacon in the Grand Junction area. This is what you had to say.
Exhausted skier rescued after group leaves her behind in Colorado backcountry
According to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, a rescue took place in White River National Forest on December 29 when a backcountry skier was left behind by her party, soon becoming exhausted and unable to continue. The 38-year-old skier from Fruita was headed to the 'Betty Bear' 10th Mountain Division...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
UPDATE: Colorado Highway 82 eastbound at Aspen Glen reopens
5:57 p.m.: The eastbound lane on Colorado Highway 82 near Aspen Glen just north of Carbondale is now reopened after an accident closed it down for nearly 45 minutes, a Garfield County Emergency Communications Authority alert states. Support Local Journalism. Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post...
Grand Junction Colorado’s Lowest Temps For The Last 50 Years
Communities across the United States are being hit with record-low temperatures. Today, in Grand Junction, Colorado, we are expecting a low temperature of 24 on December 28, 2022. Looking back over the last 50 years, what have been the lowest temperatures in Grand Junction for each calendar year? Do the...
Search continues for missing hunter in Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area
Authorities in Delta County are continuing to search for a duck hunter who has been missing in the Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area since Dec. 21.
KJCT8
City responds to snowy roads conditions
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Snow that fell overnight is melting now a little, but you heard the forecast. “It was pretty epic to wake up and look out, and all the trees were frozen,” said Ariel Oakes, Grand Junction resident. “It was just it was magical.”. Oakes...
Search for missing duck hunter underway in Colorado
A search mission is underway for a duck hunter that has been missing in Colorado for over a week, according to officials from the Delta County Sheriff's Office. The hunter, 51-year-old Wayne Phillips, was first reported missing by a family member after he failed to return home on the evening of December 21. He was last known to be hunting in the Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area near Cool Rock Trail.
The Legend of Grand Junction’s Speedo Man
I recently learned of a colorful character that achieved local legend status here in Grand Junction by the name of Nathan Pender, affectionately known as Speedo Man. Speedo Man was a fixture in Grand Junction for years, riding around downtown Grand Junction wearing a Speedo bathing suit. In the summer, that's all he would wear, but in the winter he donned leggings to combat the cold.
nbc11news.com
Grand Junction leadership decided the future of Orchard Mesa Pool behind closed doors
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The fate of the Orchard Mesa Pool has seemingly been decided behind closed doors. Our newsroom submitted an CORA request through email on Dec. 21, 2022. We received emails between city, county, and district officials on Dec. 23, 2022 that tell a different story than what Grand Junction Mayor Anna Stout is saying.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Rifle receives significant grant to improve dodgy intersection
A significant grant from the Energy/Mineral Impact Assistance Fund was recently awarded to Rifle to improve a troublesome intersection, a Tuesday news release states. City officials have for years studied what to do with the intersection of Whiteriver Avenue and Centennial Parkway. Traffic at this busy intersection is directed by stop signs only, and in response the city is looking into building traffic lights to mitigate further incidents.
westernslopenow.com
Mesa County Encourages Residents to update Broadband Map
MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KREX)— Mesa County is encouraging residents to help update the FCC’s broadband map in hopes of getting federal dollars and getting better internet for some of its more secluded homes. 2020 identified a need for improved access to high-speed internet. This is why it is one of the goals of Mesa County’s recent needs assessment. The County is still analyzing those results internally but hopes to release them early next year. They told us they hope it will be, “A roadmap of where we’re at and where we need to be and what’s it going to cost and how we identify those funds, all those things.”
Women, dog kicked off Amtrak in viral video
As people continue to have trouble getting to their destinations for the holidays, one video is going viral after two older women were forced off an Amtrak train in Grand Junction.
