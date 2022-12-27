ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

brproud.com

Officials promote New Years activities in downtown Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — With 2023 swiftly approaching, Baton Rouge city officials provide fun activities for those who are planning on celebrating. Chief Communications Officer for the City of Baton Rouge, Mark Armstrong, says from morning to midnight the city will be celebrating. “We’ve got events going on...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Friday morning storm causing outages in some parishes

LAPLACE - Thousands of people lost electricity as storms moved through southeast Louisiana Friday morning. Entergy reported more than 3,700 households without power in St. John the Baptist Parish and roughly 1,000 in Tangipahoa Parish. DEMCO also reported a couple hundred outages in Livingston and St. Helena parishes. Keep up...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
brproud.com

East Feliciana Parish coroner resigns

EAST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Feliciana Parish coroner submitted his resignation on Wednesday, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State. A letter stated Coroner Dr. Ewell Dewitt Bickham’s resignation will go into effect on Friday, Dec. 30. On Thursday, Bickham said his decision to resign...
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Letters: Grinch-like Entergy arrived unwelcome through a holiday text

The text from the Grinch, aka Entergy, on Christmas Eve was fascinating to read. Adjust your thermostats (we don't care how old or young you are), turn off nonessential lights (that Christmas tree has got to go), don't bake those Christmas cookies and you really don't need to watch that movie right now. We may exceed the power supply!
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

BRPD investigating shooting on Gore Road

Leaders with East Baton Rouge’s EMS are offering another EMS Explorer Post class. CONSUMER REPORTS: CR Investigates: Avoid buy now, pay later traps. There are some important warnings you need to know before clicking now and paying later. YOUR HEALTH: Drinking away diabetes risk. Updated: 13 hours ago. Find...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Velvet Cactus restaurant closes Baton Rouge location effective immediately

Velvet Cactus has closed its Baton Rouge restaurant, according to a Wednesday night social media post. The Old Hammond Highway Mexican restaurant will not reopen its doors. The New Orleans location on Argonne Boulevard remains open. Management wrote in the announcement that the "hard decision" was based on rising costs.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

LSU student faces Southwest chaos to return to Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Cancelled flights were the reality at hundreds of airports across the country this past Christmas holiday. One of those passengers stuck in this mayhem was LSU sophomore Gavin Rogers. His mother, Stephanie Rogers says he was trying to get back from Denver to Baton Rouge before swim practice.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Company that bought Lafayette shopping center paid $5M for this New Iberia property

The Alexandria company that recently paid over $6 million for a Lafayette shopping center has bought another large property. D’Argent Companies bought The Iberia Mall, 627 E. Admiral Doyle Drive in New Iberia, for $5 million from Iberia Mall LLC, which is registered to Gordon Doerle, company president Justin Giallonardo said. The buy was its second large purchase in Acadiana this year after buying the Centerpiece Shopping Center in Lafayette in May.
NEW IBERIA, LA
WAFB

Water heater causes house fire, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A malfunctioning water heater caused a house fire Friday morning, Dec. 30, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department. The fire reportedly happened around 2:45 a.m. on N. 30th Street near Iroquois Street. According to the fire department, firefighters responded to the scene where they...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

The Velvet Cactus in Baton Rouge closing its doors after rising costs

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Velvet Cactus, a Mexican restaurant located near Jefferson Highway, announced that it will not reopen its doors in the new year. The restaurant said the following in a social media post on Wednesday night:. “It’s with deep sadness that we announce The Velvet...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

WWII veteran Cpl. Leon Dixon Sr. passes away at 104

NEW ROADS, La. (WAFB) - South Louisiana is mourning the loss of an American hero, as World War II veteran Cpl. Leon Dixon Sr. passed away on Thursday, Dec. 29, his family said. Dixon was 104 years old. At a Veterans Day celebration in New Roads in 2016, WAFB’s Scottie...
NEW ROADS, LA
NOLA.com

Remembering some of those New Orleans lost to violence in 2022

If 2022 was anything, it was violent. As of Thursday, New Orleans had tallied 264 murders in 2022, surpassing the 2021 total and averaging 23 a month. The bloodiest years in recent history were 1993 and 1994, with 395 and 424 murders respectively. After reaching a historic low in 2018, with only 146 killings, murders have ticked up each consecutive year. The current total places New Orleans among the nation's most murderous cities.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

