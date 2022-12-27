Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Active shooter Attacks Jehovah’s witness center in Colorado throws Molotov cocktail into building Says PoliceOlu'remiThornton, CO
Dog the Bounty Hunter sells $1.59M Castle Rock homeNatasha LovatoCastle Rock, CO
Opinion: Denver hound dogs' siren call adorableDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Swedish church built in 1888 may become Denver landmarkDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Remembering Muddy's CafeRick ZandDenver, CO
Amber Alert for California boy canceled
(Gray News) - Authorities in California canceled an Amber Alert Friday. Police had issued the alert Friday for a 4-year-old boy believed abducted. The California Highway Patrol said on Twitter that the subject had been located. No other details were available. Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.
Pueblo band teacher victim in murder-suicide case, suspect from Wyoming
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A band teacher in Pueblo was reportedly the victim in a murder-suicide case in Pueblo. Police started investigating on Dec. 22 when they were called to a business in the 4100 block of N. Elizabeth Street for reports of shots being fired. The area is on the north side of the city. When officers arrived, they found the bodies of two men and believe one man shot and killed the other before taking his own life.
Man sentenced to prison after more than 5,000 fentanyl pills seized in Colorado
WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was sentenced to 40 years in prison after authorities seized about 5,800 fentanyl pills in 2021. The Weld County District Attorney’s Office is reported 27-year-old Andrew Durdy was sentenced on Dec. 21 after pleading guilty to two drug charges including conspiracy to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. Durdy pleaded guilty in October.
The best Colorado snow pics/videos from KKTV 11 News viewers 12/29/22
Investigation is still underway to determine the cause of fire, and no identifying details about the victim have been made available. Deadly fire at a Colorado Springs mobile home park on Thursday.
WATCH: Remembering Colorado's most destructive wildfire 1 year later
WATCH: AdAmAn team hiking up Pikes Peak the 100th time to set off fireworks for the 2023!. The annual tradition of climbing Pikes Peak to ring in the New Year with fireworks is 100 years old!
WATCH: Researchers in Colorado talk improvements to potentially save homes from wildfires
New research suggests indoor air quality remains poor for weeks after wildfires are extinguished.
Colorado looks to keep drunk drivers off of the road this New Year’s Eve
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Law enforcement presence on the roads will be increased from Thursday until Monday as officials crack down on impaired driving during the New Year’s Eve holiday. In an effort to get more people home safely and keep impaired drivers off of the road, both...
Program offers help to Colorado moms going through substance abuse
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The holidays, especially New Year’s Eve, can be tough if you’re trying to stay sober. But there is often misrepresentation for pregnant women and moms. Colorado Behavioral Health Administration says there’s a program in Colorado designed to help reduce the stigma and provide resources.
WATCH: Colorado researchers share strategies to save pets during natural disasters
WATCH: Researchers in Colorado talk improvements to potentially save homes from wildfires. New research suggests indoor air quality remains poor for weeks after wildfires are extinguished.
Denver International Airport holding After-Action review following troubling holiday travel season
DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - The Denver International Airport will be holding a review with Frontier, Southwest, and United Airlines to figure out what happened during the winter storm and its aftermath this week. Hundreds of flights were canceled or delayed. The questions they want to answer are:. -”What was supposed...
