KKTV

Amber Alert for California boy canceled

(Gray News) - Authorities in California canceled an Amber Alert Friday. Police had issued the alert Friday for a 4-year-old boy believed abducted. The California Highway Patrol said on Twitter that the subject had been located. No other details were available. Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KKTV

Pueblo band teacher victim in murder-suicide case, suspect from Wyoming

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A band teacher in Pueblo was reportedly the victim in a murder-suicide case in Pueblo. Police started investigating on Dec. 22 when they were called to a business in the 4100 block of N. Elizabeth Street for reports of shots being fired. The area is on the north side of the city. When officers arrived, they found the bodies of two men and believe one man shot and killed the other before taking his own life.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Man sentenced to prison after more than 5,000 fentanyl pills seized in Colorado

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was sentenced to 40 years in prison after authorities seized about 5,800 fentanyl pills in 2021. The Weld County District Attorney’s Office is reported 27-year-old Andrew Durdy was sentenced on Dec. 21 after pleading guilty to two drug charges including conspiracy to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. Durdy pleaded guilty in October.
WELD COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Program offers help to Colorado moms going through substance abuse

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The holidays, especially New Year’s Eve, can be tough if you’re trying to stay sober. But there is often misrepresentation for pregnant women and moms. Colorado Behavioral Health Administration says there’s a program in Colorado designed to help reduce the stigma and provide resources.
COLORADO STATE

