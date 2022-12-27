ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Mobile Mardi Gras 2023: Ball Schedule

By Summer Poole
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YhCBH_0jvqU3tV00

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — With the holiday season quickly coming to an end, Mobilians are gearing up for the next biggest season – Mardi Gras .

Mardi Gras parades will start rolling through the streets of downtown Mobile on Feb. 3 with the Conde Cavaliers. Most Mardi Gras organizations have balls that go along with the theme of their parade.

Park & ride shuttle service, kids events & more: All you need to know ahead of MoonPie over Mobile

The Mobile Mask has created a list of the Mardi Gras ball’s dates and locations.

Organization Location Date
Queens With Dreams The Grounds Saturday, Jan. 7
Port City Secondliners The Grounds Friday, Jan. 13
Spinsters Cedar Street Social Club Saturday, Jan. 14
The Sirens Country Club of Mobile Friday, Jan. 20
Carnival Krewe du Rue The Calirojaé Saturday, Jan. 21
Domino Double Rush Athelstan Club Saturday, Jan. 21
Etruscans Mobile Civic Center Saturday, Jan. 21
Krewe de la Dauphine Bayou La Batre Civic Center Saturday, Jan. 21
Nereides Fort Whiting Friday, Jan. 27
Order of Osiris Mobile Convention Center Friday, Jan. 27
Joy of Life Daphne Civic Center Saturday, Jan. 28
Krewe of Phoenix Fort Whiting Saturday, Jan. 28
La Luna Servante Mobile Civic Center Saturday, Jan. 28
Marquis de Lafayette Societe Inc. Abba Shrine Center Saturday, Jan. 28
Mystic DJ Riders Elks Lodge 108 on DIP Saturday, Jan. 28
Why Not Knights Eastern Shore Art Center Saturday, Jan. 28
Conde Cavaliers Mobile Civic Center Friday, Feb. 3
Order of Dragons Country Club of Mobile Friday, Feb. 3
Conde Explorers Mobile Convention Center Saturday, Feb. 4
Krewe of Mullet Mates Oak Hollow Farm Saturday, Feb. 4
Mystics of the Bay Daphne Civic Center Saturday, Feb. 4
New Mobilians Mobile Country Club Saturday, Feb. 4
Order of the Rolling River Coastal Response Center Saturday, Feb. 4
Pharaohs Expo Hall Saturday, Feb. 4
Pierrettes Mobile Civic Center Saturday, Feb. 4
Order of Polka Dots Mobile Civic Center Thursday, Feb. 9
Apollo’s Mystic Ladies Daphne Civic Center Friday, Feb. 10
Order of Inca Mobile Civic Center Friday, Feb. 10
Order of Mardi Gras Maskers Fort Whiting Friday, Feb. 10
Knights of Ecor Rouge Fairhope Civic Center Saturday, Feb. 11
Krewe of Goats William Clark Family Life Center Saturday, Feb. 11
Krewe of Marry Mates Expo Hall Saturday, Feb. 11
Maids of Mirth Crown Hall Saturday, Feb. 11
Mobile Mystics Mobile Convention Center Saturday, Feb. 11
Deaf Mystics of Galaxies Mobile Civic Center East Exhibit Saturday, Feb. 11
Order of Butterfly Maidens Fort Whiting Saturday, Feb. 11
Order of Hebe Holiday Inn Downtown Saturday, Feb. 11
Order of Juno Mobile Civic Center Saturday, Feb. 11
Neptune’s Daughters Mobile Civic Center Sunday, Feb. 12
Order of Isis Fort Whiting Sunday, Feb. 12
Order of Many Faces Malaga Inn Sunday, Feb. 12
Order of Venus Mobile Convention Center Monday, Feb. 13
Order of LaShe’s Mobile Civic Center Tuesday, Feb. 14
Order of Olympia Expo Hall Tuesday, Feb. 14
Fifty Funny Fellows Mobile Civic Center Wednesday, Feb. 15
Mystic Stripers Society Mobile Civic Center Thursday, Feb. 16
Crewe of Columbus Mobile Civic Center Friday, Feb. 17
Knights of Mobile Tillman’s Corner Community Center Friday, Feb. 17
Maids of Jubilee Fairhope Civic Center Friday, Feb. 17
MAMGA Grand Marshal’s Ball Convention Center Friday, Feb. 17
Thalians Ezell House Friday, Feb. 17
Comrades Fort Whiting Saturday, Feb. 18
Krewe du Cirque Foley Civic Center Saturday, Feb. 18
MLK Monday Mystics The Locale Saturday, Feb. 18
Mystics of Pleasure Gulf State Park Lodge Saturday, Feb. 18
Mystics of Time Mobile Convention Center Saturday, Feb. 18
Order of Angels Holiday Inn Downtown Saturday, Feb. 18
Original Dragons The Grounds Saturday, Feb. 18
Krewe of Sparta Steele Creek Lodge Saturday, Feb. 18
The Shadow Barons Daphne Civic Center Saturday, Feb. 18
Order of Myths Downtown Sunday, Feb. 19
Prichard Carnival Association The Calirojaé Sunday, Feb. 19
Infant Mystics Mobile Civic Center Monday, Feb. 20
Order of Doves The Locale Monday, Feb. 20
Order of Mystic Magnolias Fairhope Civic Center Monday, Feb. 20
Knights of Revelry Mobile Civic Center Tuesday, Feb. 21
Order of Athena Abba Shrine Center Tuesday, Feb. 21
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WALA-TV FOX10

New Year’s Eve celebrations set a several local munipalities

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Gulf Coast residents will be able to ring in the new year at a couple of free municipal events in the region Saturday. The 15th MoonPie over Mobile event will kick off New Year’s Eve in downtown Mobile. Beginning at 7 p.m., revelers can contribute...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Lucedale parade to kick-off Mardi Gras season in Mississippi

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – The Mardi Gras season in Mississippi will again be kicked off by Lucedale in 2023. The Lucedale Carnival Association (LCA) is back for its seventh year hosting a ball, parade and family fun day during Mardi Gras season. “We just want to rejuvenate Mardi Gras in Lucedale. We brought it here […]
LUCEDALE, MS
utv44.com

Gulf Shores neighborhood and police at odds

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — A flurry of emails and letters have police and one Gulf Shores neighborhood at odds. It’s all over the use of golf carts on their street. The city council will have the final say next week. Susan and Joseph Jones aren’t allowed to...
GULF SHORES, AL
WKRG

MoonPie Over Mobile and Reelin’ in the New Year headline 5 Things to do This Weekend; New Year’s Eve style!

First up we have MoonPie over Mobile dropping Saturday night as we say good bye to 2022 and hello to 2023! It’s always a good time downtown as there will be several acts to keep the party going with Red Clay Strays, Levon Gray, the Port City Secondliners and Jukebox Brass Band, DJ Blayze on the 1’s and 2’s, along with this years headliners 3rd Eye blind! So, come on out and celebrate this semi charmed kinda life on New Years Eve in Downtown Mobile!
MOBILE, AL
OBA

Tacky Jacks bringing back Wacky Winter of Fun series

Mondays in Gulf Shores, Tuesdays in Orange Beach in January, February. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – Tacky Jacks in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach is bringing back the Wacky Winter of Fun series for the seventh year at the location on the Intracoastal Waterway. It will feature...
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Ambitiously Him & Her King Foundation

Ambitiously Him Her King Foundation, Established in 2020 is a Nonprofit surrounded by helping Teen/ Young Adult Parents from the ages 13-23(Mothers, Fathers & Pregnant Youth) in Mobile, Alabama, & surrounding areas. Their Mission is to provide Teen/Young Adult Parents with appropriate skills to live productive, positive, and contributing lives. Ambitiously Him Her King Foundation will be the driving force for the Youths, actively reducing: teen pregnancies, school dropouts, unhealthy living habits, Toxic Relationships, and poverty amongst the population. The Foundation was founded in 2018 by Founder/Director Latonya Patterson who was inspired by her son who became a father at 17 years old. Observing the struggles him and his son’s mother endured made Latonya Patterson seek Change towards making a DIFFERENCE in her community with young parents.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD boosting security for New Year’s Eve in Downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Folks in Downtown Mobile are eagerly anticipating New Year’s Eve, and the Mobile Police Department is boosting security to make sure people can celebrate safely. “Our safety efforts include making sure we have officers on the ground. We’ll have them in patrol vehicles with steady...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Nana’s Kitchen & Catering

Nana’s Kitchen & Catering stops by Studio 10 to make Southern collard greens with smoked turkey wings, Nana’s Yummy 3 Cheese Macaroni, and Nana’s Blazing Bourbon Wings. Nana’s Kitchen & Catering is located at 1301 Springhill Avenue, Mobile. You can find them on Facebook here. ---
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Daphne HS grad collecting board games for students

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – A Daphne High School graduate, who now teaches students in north Alabama, is giving back this holiday season. Demarcus Rudolph created the ‘Mary’s Dream’ foundation several years ago, named after his grandmother who always found a way to help others in the community. This week Rudolph is collecting board games for […]
DAPHNE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Winning Mega Millions numbers announced

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Friday night’s winning Mega Millions numbers have been drawn. The winning numbers are 1-3-6-44-51. The Mega Ball is 7. The Megaplier is 3. The jackpot increased to $685 million ahead of Friday night’s drawing. The cash value is $347 million. --- Download the FOX10...
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

All Sears Hometown Stores closing, including 6 in Alabama

Sears Hometown Stores will close all 115 locations across the U.S. following bankruptcy filings. The franchise, specializing in home, lawn and garden appliances and equipment, announced on its website that all stores “from coast-to-coast will be shutting their doors.”. All merchandise, including furniture and fixtures, will be sold, with...
ALABAMA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

70K+
Followers
25K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy