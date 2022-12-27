Mobile Mardi Gras 2023: Ball Schedule

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — With the holiday season quickly coming to an end, Mobilians are gearing up for the next biggest season – Mardi Gras .

Mardi Gras parades will start rolling through the streets of downtown Mobile on Feb. 3 with the Conde Cavaliers. Most Mardi Gras organizations have balls that go along with the theme of their parade.

The Mobile Mask has created a list of the Mardi Gras ball’s dates and locations.

Organization Location Date Queens With Dreams The Grounds Saturday, Jan. 7 Port City Secondliners The Grounds Friday, Jan. 13 Spinsters Cedar Street Social Club Saturday, Jan. 14 The Sirens Country Club of Mobile Friday, Jan. 20 Carnival Krewe du Rue The Calirojaé Saturday, Jan. 21 Domino Double Rush Athelstan Club Saturday, Jan. 21 Etruscans Mobile Civic Center Saturday, Jan. 21 Krewe de la Dauphine Bayou La Batre Civic Center Saturday, Jan. 21 Nereides Fort Whiting Friday, Jan. 27 Order of Osiris Mobile Convention Center Friday, Jan. 27 Joy of Life Daphne Civic Center Saturday, Jan. 28 Krewe of Phoenix Fort Whiting Saturday, Jan. 28 La Luna Servante Mobile Civic Center Saturday, Jan. 28 Marquis de Lafayette Societe Inc. Abba Shrine Center Saturday, Jan. 28 Mystic DJ Riders Elks Lodge 108 on DIP Saturday, Jan. 28 Why Not Knights Eastern Shore Art Center Saturday, Jan. 28 Conde Cavaliers Mobile Civic Center Friday, Feb. 3 Order of Dragons Country Club of Mobile Friday, Feb. 3 Conde Explorers Mobile Convention Center Saturday, Feb. 4 Krewe of Mullet Mates Oak Hollow Farm Saturday, Feb. 4 Mystics of the Bay Daphne Civic Center Saturday, Feb. 4 New Mobilians Mobile Country Club Saturday, Feb. 4 Order of the Rolling River Coastal Response Center Saturday, Feb. 4 Pharaohs Expo Hall Saturday, Feb. 4 Pierrettes Mobile Civic Center Saturday, Feb. 4 Order of Polka Dots Mobile Civic Center Thursday, Feb. 9 Apollo’s Mystic Ladies Daphne Civic Center Friday, Feb. 10 Order of Inca Mobile Civic Center Friday, Feb. 10 Order of Mardi Gras Maskers Fort Whiting Friday, Feb. 10 Knights of Ecor Rouge Fairhope Civic Center Saturday, Feb. 11 Krewe of Goats William Clark Family Life Center Saturday, Feb. 11 Krewe of Marry Mates Expo Hall Saturday, Feb. 11 Maids of Mirth Crown Hall Saturday, Feb. 11 Mobile Mystics Mobile Convention Center Saturday, Feb. 11 Deaf Mystics of Galaxies Mobile Civic Center East Exhibit Saturday, Feb. 11 Order of Butterfly Maidens Fort Whiting Saturday, Feb. 11 Order of Hebe Holiday Inn Downtown Saturday, Feb. 11 Order of Juno Mobile Civic Center Saturday, Feb. 11 Neptune’s Daughters Mobile Civic Center Sunday, Feb. 12 Order of Isis Fort Whiting Sunday, Feb. 12 Order of Many Faces Malaga Inn Sunday, Feb. 12 Order of Venus Mobile Convention Center Monday, Feb. 13 Order of LaShe’s Mobile Civic Center Tuesday, Feb. 14 Order of Olympia Expo Hall Tuesday, Feb. 14 Fifty Funny Fellows Mobile Civic Center Wednesday, Feb. 15 Mystic Stripers Society Mobile Civic Center Thursday, Feb. 16 Crewe of Columbus Mobile Civic Center Friday, Feb. 17 Knights of Mobile Tillman’s Corner Community Center Friday, Feb. 17 Maids of Jubilee Fairhope Civic Center Friday, Feb. 17 MAMGA Grand Marshal’s Ball Convention Center Friday, Feb. 17 Thalians Ezell House Friday, Feb. 17 Comrades Fort Whiting Saturday, Feb. 18 Krewe du Cirque Foley Civic Center Saturday, Feb. 18 MLK Monday Mystics The Locale Saturday, Feb. 18 Mystics of Pleasure Gulf State Park Lodge Saturday, Feb. 18 Mystics of Time Mobile Convention Center Saturday, Feb. 18 Order of Angels Holiday Inn Downtown Saturday, Feb. 18 Original Dragons The Grounds Saturday, Feb. 18 Krewe of Sparta Steele Creek Lodge Saturday, Feb. 18 The Shadow Barons Daphne Civic Center Saturday, Feb. 18 Order of Myths Downtown Sunday, Feb. 19 Prichard Carnival Association The Calirojaé Sunday, Feb. 19 Infant Mystics Mobile Civic Center Monday, Feb. 20 Order of Doves The Locale Monday, Feb. 20 Order of Mystic Magnolias Fairhope Civic Center Monday, Feb. 20 Knights of Revelry Mobile Civic Center Tuesday, Feb. 21 Order of Athena Abba Shrine Center Tuesday, Feb. 21

