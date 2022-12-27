Mobile Mardi Gras 2023: Ball Schedule
MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — With the holiday season quickly coming to an end, Mobilians are gearing up for the next biggest season – Mardi Gras .
Mardi Gras parades will start rolling through the streets of downtown Mobile on Feb. 3 with the Conde Cavaliers. Most Mardi Gras organizations have balls that go along with the theme of their parade.Park & ride shuttle service, kids events & more: All you need to know ahead of MoonPie over Mobile
The Mobile Mask has created a list of the Mardi Gras ball’s dates and locations.
|Organization
|Location
|Date
|Queens With Dreams
|The Grounds
|Saturday, Jan. 7
|Port City Secondliners
|The Grounds
|Friday, Jan. 13
|Spinsters
|Cedar Street Social Club
|Saturday, Jan. 14
|The Sirens
|Country Club of Mobile
|Friday, Jan. 20
|Carnival Krewe du Rue
|The Calirojaé
|Saturday, Jan. 21
|Domino Double Rush
|Athelstan Club
|Saturday, Jan. 21
|Etruscans
|Mobile Civic Center
|Saturday, Jan. 21
|Krewe de la Dauphine
|Bayou La Batre Civic Center
|Saturday, Jan. 21
|Nereides
|Fort Whiting
|Friday, Jan. 27
|Order of Osiris
|Mobile Convention Center
|Friday, Jan. 27
|Joy of Life
|Daphne Civic Center
|Saturday, Jan. 28
|Krewe of Phoenix
|Fort Whiting
|Saturday, Jan. 28
|La Luna Servante
|Mobile Civic Center
|Saturday, Jan. 28
|Marquis de Lafayette Societe Inc.
|Abba Shrine Center
|Saturday, Jan. 28
|Mystic DJ Riders
|Elks Lodge 108 on DIP
|Saturday, Jan. 28
|Why Not Knights
|Eastern Shore Art Center
|Saturday, Jan. 28
|Conde Cavaliers
|Mobile Civic Center
|Friday, Feb. 3
|Order of Dragons
|Country Club of Mobile
|Friday, Feb. 3
|Conde Explorers
|Mobile Convention Center
|Saturday, Feb. 4
|Krewe of Mullet Mates
|Oak Hollow Farm
|Saturday, Feb. 4
|Mystics of the Bay
|Daphne Civic Center
|Saturday, Feb. 4
|New Mobilians
|Mobile Country Club
|Saturday, Feb. 4
|Order of the Rolling River
|Coastal Response Center
|Saturday, Feb. 4
|Pharaohs
|Expo Hall
|Saturday, Feb. 4
|Pierrettes
|Mobile Civic Center
|Saturday, Feb. 4
|Order of Polka Dots
|Mobile Civic Center
|Thursday, Feb. 9
|Apollo’s Mystic Ladies
|Daphne Civic Center
|Friday, Feb. 10
|Order of Inca
|Mobile Civic Center
|Friday, Feb. 10
|Order of Mardi Gras Maskers
|Fort Whiting
|Friday, Feb. 10
|Knights of Ecor Rouge
|Fairhope Civic Center
|Saturday, Feb. 11
|Krewe of Goats
|William Clark Family Life Center
|Saturday, Feb. 11
|Krewe of Marry Mates
|Expo Hall
|Saturday, Feb. 11
|Maids of Mirth
|Crown Hall
|Saturday, Feb. 11
|Mobile Mystics
|Mobile Convention Center
|Saturday, Feb. 11
|Deaf Mystics of Galaxies
|Mobile Civic Center East Exhibit
|Saturday, Feb. 11
|Order of Butterfly Maidens
|Fort Whiting
|Saturday, Feb. 11
|Order of Hebe
|Holiday Inn Downtown
|Saturday, Feb. 11
|Order of Juno
|Mobile Civic Center
|Saturday, Feb. 11
|Neptune’s Daughters
|Mobile Civic Center
|Sunday, Feb. 12
|Order of Isis
|Fort Whiting
|Sunday, Feb. 12
|Order of Many Faces
|Malaga Inn
|Sunday, Feb. 12
|Order of Venus
|Mobile Convention Center
|Monday, Feb. 13
|Order of LaShe’s
|Mobile Civic Center
|Tuesday, Feb. 14
|Order of Olympia
|Expo Hall
|Tuesday, Feb. 14
|Fifty Funny Fellows
|Mobile Civic Center
|Wednesday, Feb. 15
|Mystic Stripers Society
|Mobile Civic Center
|Thursday, Feb. 16
|Crewe of Columbus
|Mobile Civic Center
|Friday, Feb. 17
|Knights of Mobile
|Tillman’s Corner Community Center
|Friday, Feb. 17
|Maids of Jubilee
|Fairhope Civic Center
|Friday, Feb. 17
|MAMGA Grand Marshal’s Ball
|Convention Center
|Friday, Feb. 17
|Thalians
|Ezell House
|Friday, Feb. 17
|Comrades
|Fort Whiting
|Saturday, Feb. 18
|Krewe du Cirque
|Foley Civic Center
|Saturday, Feb. 18
|MLK Monday Mystics
|The Locale
|Saturday, Feb. 18
|Mystics of Pleasure
|Gulf State Park Lodge
|Saturday, Feb. 18
|Mystics of Time
|Mobile Convention Center
|Saturday, Feb. 18
|Order of Angels
|Holiday Inn Downtown
|Saturday, Feb. 18
|Original Dragons
|The Grounds
|Saturday, Feb. 18
|Krewe of Sparta
|Steele Creek Lodge
|Saturday, Feb. 18
|The Shadow Barons
|Daphne Civic Center
|Saturday, Feb. 18
|Order of Myths
|Downtown
|Sunday, Feb. 19
|Prichard Carnival Association
|The Calirojaé
|Sunday, Feb. 19
|Infant Mystics
|Mobile Civic Center
|Monday, Feb. 20
|Order of Doves
|The Locale
|Monday, Feb. 20
|Order of Mystic Magnolias
|Fairhope Civic Center
|Monday, Feb. 20
|Knights of Revelry
|Mobile Civic Center
|Tuesday, Feb. 21
|Order of Athena
|Abba Shrine Center
|Tuesday, Feb. 21
