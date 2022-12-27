INDIANAPOLIS – Happy Wednesday! We started off this morning with temperatures in the 30s and 40s with clear skies. The sun was out this afternoon and it was breezy out of the south. This helped push our temperatures into the middle 40s and some upper 40s too! There is a lot of melting out there right now, I expect most of the snow to melt the rest of the evening and into the overnight hours. Clouds move back in tomorrow along with rain chances into the weekend.

