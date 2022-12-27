ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ECFR responds to 3 separate residential structure fires over Christmas weekend

By Christopher Lugo
 3 days ago

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Over the Christmas holiday weekend, Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to three different residential structure fires.

On Friday, Dec. 23, ECFR units responded to a residential structure fire at the 4200 block of Still Road at 4:56 p.m. Upon arrival, ECFR said a double-wide mobile home was engulfed in flames. ECFR said they quickly attacked the fire, bringing the situation under control by 5:30 p.m. Due to the damages, ECFR said the structure was a total loss. Two dogs were pronounced dead due to the fire, but there were no other injuries or fatalities, according to ECFR.

On Sunday, Dec. 25, ECFR units responded to a residential structure fire at the 700 block of W. Roberts Road. Upon arrival, ECFR said a single-story home was showing smoke from the roof. Due to the fire in the attic, ECFR said the smoke detectors did not alert the occupants. ECFR said the fire in the attic was quickly extinguished, bringing the situation under control by 7:13 a.m. Due to the damage in the attic, ECFR said the occupants are displaced until the repairs can be made, but there were no other injuries or fatalities.

On Tuesday, Dec. 27, ECFR units responded to a residential structure fire at the 1900 block of Smyers Road. Upon arrival, ECFR said a repurposed camper shell was discovered on fire. ECFR said they extinguished the fire by 8:48 a.m., but the resulting damages have made the repurposed camper shell a total loss. ECFR said there were no injuries or fatalities, and the cause of the fire was determined to be extension cords being used to power numerous items.

The three fires added red bulbs 11, 12 and 13 to the “Keep the Wreath Green” fire safety wreath. The “Keep the Wreath Green” fire safety campaign is a collaborative initiative with the City of Pensacola to promote fire safety during December. During the month-long campaign, five-foot wreaths are on display at 21 county fire stations, five city fire stations, Escambia County’s Ernie Lee Magaha Government Building downtown, the Escambia County Public Safety Building and Pensacola City Hall. Each time firefighters respond to a residential fire with damage, a green light bulb will be replaced with a red one to remind citizens of the dangers posed by fires in a residential home.

WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

