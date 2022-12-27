Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Coast News
Urban runoff taints ocean
REGION — San Diego County health officials warned residents Dec. 29 to avoid contact with ocean water due to urban runoff from recent rain that could have carried bacteria into the ocean and bays. The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality issued an advisory that warns...
Coast News
Southwest Airlines cancellations minimal as ‘normal’ returns
SAN DIEGO — Southwest Airlines was planning a return to normal operations with “minimal disruptions” today. And as of 10 a.m., the beleaguered carrier appeared to be delivering on its promise. A day after Southwest canceled more than 2,300 flights nationwide — in the latest travel nightmare...
Coast News
Hit-and-run suspect sought in Oceanside
OCEANSIDE — A female pedestrian suffered major injuries Dec. 29 when she was struck by a hit-and-run driver on an Oceanside freeway off-ramp. The California Highway Patrol-Oceanside area office responded at 11:24 a.m. to the hit-and-run collision on the eastbound Mission Road off-ramp from Interstate 5 northbound in Oceanside.
Coast News
Four suspected catalytic converter thieves arrested after pursuit
OCEANSIDE — Four people suspected of stealing a catalytic converter were taken into police custody Thursday following a high-speed chase in Oceanside. Around 2 a.m., police were notified that a catalytic converter was stolen by someone driving a black Ford Fusion without license plates, according to authorities. Officers spotted...
Coast News
Oceanside hires private security firm Gatekeepers to patrol harbor
OCEANSIDE — The city has hired Gatekeepers Security Services to patrol the harbor overnight. At its Dec. 21 meeting, the City Council approved a two-year contract for nearly $211,000 with private Hemet-based security company Gatekeepers Security Services. The plan to hire private security to provide overnight monitoring of harbor...
Coast News
Oceanside police to add new administrative positions
OCEANSIDE — The Oceanside Police Department will convert three vacant officer positions to administrative positions, including an assistant police chief role. Police Chief Fred Armijo requested the City Council’s approval of the new positions, including lieutenant and sergeant posts, at a Dec. 21 meeting. The council expressed some misgivings but unanimously approved Armijo’s request.
Coast News
Former mayoral candidate arrested on domestic violence charges
ENCINITAS — A former Encinitas mayoral candidate was arrested Christmas Day on suspicion of felony domestic violence, law enforcement confirmed to The Coast News. Jeff Charles Morris, who finished third with 6,969 votes in November’s mayoral race, was detained at approximately 6:45 p.m. on Dec. 25 at his residence in the 600 block of Poinsettia Park in Encinitas, according to Sheriff’s Department Lt. Chris Lawrence.
Coast News
Oceanside hires third party to manage $500M investment portfolio
OCEANSIDE — The city has contracted with an outside agency to manage its half-billion-dollar investment portfolio after failing to find a replacement treasury manager. The new contract with Chandler Asset Management marks the first time the city has hired a third-party firm to manage its $500 million investment portfolio. Until recently, the city has traditionally hired a treasury manager to oversee its financial assets.
Coast News
Oceanside Unified teachers win 4% raise
OCEANSIDE — Teachers will receive a 4% salary increase this year following board approval earlier in December. The Oceanside Unified School District board approved a 4% salary increase and a one-time payment of $2,500 retroactively starting from July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023, at a Dec. 13 board meeting. The raise comes after the school district reached a tentative agreement with the Oceanside Teachers Association in November.
Comments / 0