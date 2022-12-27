ESPN analysts starkly agree on Tua Tagovailoa’s health

Monday, the NFL world learned that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was back in concussion protocol for the third time this season . Now, some ESPN NFL analysts are saying they hope this means his season is over so he can heal and get help.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport , “ Tagovailoa is once again in the NFL’s concussion protocol” and “his status for this week’s game against the [New England Patriots] is now in doubt.”

In a video that made the rounds Monday , Tua is seen taking a snap with a little under three minutes left in the 2nd quarter and scrambles to avoid a defender, eventually tossing the ball to a receiver. However, a Packers defender gets to him as he throws the ball, wrapping up his feet, and causing him to fall to the ground where he appears to smack his head on the ground.

Monday night, two former NFL players who are now analysts for ESPN said that they don’t think the quarterback should play again this season even though the Dolphins are in the middle of a playoff hunt.

“There shouldn’t be any question,” Booger McFarland said on ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown ahead of the Chargers-Colts game. “There’s been three incidents — Buffalo, Cincinnati, and yesterday. If we’re serious about healthy and safety in the NFL, if we’re serious coming a few years off the concussion lawsuit, if we’re serious about protecting our players, then Tua Tagovailoa shouldn’t play any more this season.

“We can clearly state three that we know of — three that we saw some visible signs where this young man was impaired. And for us to even have a conversation about should he play Sunday, let alone the rest of the season. Come on, guys. Let’s get serious about this.”

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III agreed with his assessment.

“I think they are serious about these head injuries,” RGIII said. “I’m more concerned about the person than the player. For him to play an entire half of football with a concussion and it be unnoticed, I mean that’s just really concerning. It’s frightening.

“We’ve seen guys retire due to head injuries, whether it be Luke Keuchly, I had a teammate — Jordan Reed — who was on pace to be one of the greatest tight ends ever, who had to retire because of concussions. So, when I think about this with Tua, I agree with Booger, he shouldn’t play anymore this season. … I just hope they do right by Tua in this situation. You know he’s going to want to play, because as players we want to play. But take care of the person over the player. Do what’s right for his family for the long-term future.”

Tua is almost certainly going to try to keep playing, so it’s likely up to coach Mike McDaniel and the Dolphins organization to make the best decision for their quarterback’s health.

