A group of burglars were caught off guard — and on camera — in Alhambra, when they accidentally broke into a diaper cleaning business instead of the medical marijuana dispensary next door. Security footage shows a car speeding into a security gate, knocking it off its hinges as a group of people storm through. Instead of entering the dispensary as likely intended, they broke into Luludew Diaper Service, which cleans and delivers cloth diapers to families utilizing their services. "We are a diaper delivery service," said Sandy Barajas, the owner of the business. "We've got dirty diapers and laundry. As soon as they walked in they realized there was nothing of value here for them and they quickly left."Barajas said that the thieves initially left with a couple of bags, but dumped them outside once they saw the contents. "I'm sure they were surprised when they realized what was inside," she said. She believes that a group of about 20 people was involved in the break-in. It was unclear if a police report was filed or if any arrests were made in the attempted burglary.

ALHAMBRA, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO