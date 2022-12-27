And parents wonder why their kids are out of control. Get a child a car that even some adult don't or can't drive. Then they get all upset when they get that bad phone call or or knock on the door. Stop giving your children so much freedom cause you don't want the responsibility. Speed + Underage Drive = Unforseen Outcomes
Stupid child! Take that DL away until the child turns 21 years old or even 30 years old!
His driving privileges should be revoked for life and the car should be seized and sold at auction
Related
Lambo Driver Pushes 152 MPH On Dangerous Two-Lane Road
Watch the moment teen lifts truck off of dad
Woman, 24, killed by car doing doughnuts during illegal street takeover
Bizarre mystery as a woman, 30, suddenly ‘comes out’ of a car doing 100km/h down a major freeway and is left fighting for life
Tennessee man with Bud Light cans charged in deadly Christmas Day crash that left 3 kids injured, orphaned
Driver who reported hitting a deer actually struck deceased 60-year-old Southfield resident: police
22-year-old construction worker killed after large vehicle falls on him in Bloomfield Twp.
Woman harassed by neighbor demanding that she park in the garage and not on the public street, ignores neighbor's notes
Man zip-tied, set on fire by California car thieves after stopping to help seemingly stranded woman: Report
Man Forced To Drive 320 Miles On Highway In China Until Fuel Runs Out After Car Gets Stuck In Cruise Control
Driver arrested after deadly wrong-way crash on eastbound Highway 4 in Pittsburg
Angry driver shoots at passing SUV, not realizing it’s a deputy, Florida cops say
“Oregon Man Drags Dead Deer Into Walmart To Try & Steal Beer” Is An All-Time Great Headline
Shocking video shows truck fall over side of freeway, landing on separate wreckage from earlier crash
Officer Who Arrested Black Cop For Having 'Large Sum Of Money' Found Guilty
Cops criticized for evicting man from his cave home of 3 years
Caught on Camera: Group of thieves accidentally break into diaper business in Alhambra
Uber Driver Forced to Kick Woman Out of His Car After Her Boyfriend Canceled Ride Mid-Trip
Suspect Punched a Restaurant Employee Who Stood Up to Him for Being a Bully, Caused Her to Lose Her Right Eye: Cops
Woman who was killed by police car had ‘hands full of Christmas presents’
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.https://carbuzz.com/
Comments / 24