Manhattan woman killed by stray bullet leaves behind 101 year-old mom and three kids

The scene where Valeria Ortega was struck by a stray bullet in Inwood Monday. Luiz C. Ribeiro/New York Daily News/TNS

A Manhattan woman who was struck and killed by a stray bullet on her way to the supermarket leaves behind a loving family, including a 101-year-old mother, friends told the Daily News Tuesday.

Loved ones gathered at Valeria Ortega’s Inwood home to pay their respects to her husband, Antonio, and her three children, including her son Charlie who was with her when she was shot in the face near Dyckman St. and Vermilyea Ave. at about 11:30 a.m. Monday.

“She was a really good person. Really good. A great person,” said friend Juana Herrera. “Really kind, really sweet. Incomparable.”

Herrera, 55, said she cared for Ortega’s 101 year-old mother, Antigua, for 12 hours a day for four years.

“She was an exceptional person,” Herrera tearfully recalled of Ortega.

Witnesses said they heard three shots before Ortega was seen facedown bleeding out on the pavement.

She was rushed to Harlem Hospital, where she died.

Ortega was known as a generous caregiver who helped elderly and disabled neighbors, community members told The News. Witnesses believed she was going shopping for both her family and neighbors when she died.

“All she was about was her family,” said one of Ortega’s son’s friends, who did not want to be named. “She took care of her sick mother who’s on oxygen. The lady on the fourth floor, she’s blind, she took care of her, too. The lady isn’t even related to her.

“I see her every morning with her little cart shopping for the family, for other people, too,” the man added. “I don’t want to believe it. She was a blessing.”

Ortega’s distraught relatives set up a memorial with roses, candles and a framed picture of the victim in front of her building. “Make sure you put out that she was an important lady around here,” a family member setting it up said as neighbors stopped to pray.

Cops say the shooter opened fire from a sedan at two men on a scooter during a dispute but struck Ortega instead. No arrests have been made.

With Liz Keogh