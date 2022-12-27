ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Manhattan woman killed by stray bullet leaves behind 101 year-old mom and three kids

By Josephine Stratman, Erika Martinez, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FmhhG_0jvqSot100
The scene where Valeria Ortega was struck by a stray bullet in Inwood Monday. Luiz C. Ribeiro/New York Daily News/TNS

A Manhattan woman who was struck and killed by a stray bullet on her way to the supermarket leaves behind a loving family, including a 101-year-old mother, friends told the Daily News Tuesday.

Loved ones gathered at Valeria Ortega’s Inwood home to pay their respects to her husband, Antonio, and her three children, including her son Charlie who was with her when she was shot in the face near Dyckman St. and Vermilyea Ave. at about 11:30 a.m. Monday.

“She was a really good person. Really good. A great person,” said friend Juana Herrera. “Really kind, really sweet. Incomparable.”

Herrera, 55, said she cared for Ortega’s 101 year-old mother, Antigua, for 12 hours a day for four years.

“She was an exceptional person,” Herrera tearfully recalled of Ortega.

Witnesses said they heard three shots before Ortega was seen facedown bleeding out on the pavement.

She was rushed to Harlem Hospital, where she died.

Ortega was known as a generous caregiver who helped elderly and disabled neighbors, community members told The News. Witnesses believed she was going shopping for both her family and neighbors when she died.

“All she was about was her family,” said one of Ortega’s son’s friends, who did not want to be named. “She took care of her sick mother who’s on oxygen. The lady on the fourth floor, she’s blind, she took care of her, too. The lady isn’t even related to her.

“I see her every morning with her little cart shopping for the family, for other people, too,” the man added. “I don’t want to believe it. She was a blessing.”

Ortega’s distraught relatives set up a memorial with roses, candles and a framed picture of the victim in front of her building. “Make sure you put out that she was an important lady around here,” a family member setting it up said as neighbors stopped to pray.

Cops say the shooter opened fire from a sedan at two men on a scooter during a dispute but struck Ortega instead. No arrests have been made.

With Liz Keogh

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 31

M
4d ago

Thank goodness Gov. Hochul said NYC is so safe that American Citizens don’t need to conceal carry handguns. I’m so relieved she told me the truth and I am safe without any weapons on me ever.

Reply(3)
13
CRUSHIN
3d ago

Yea but at least our Lawmakers voted themselves a nice BIG raise for Christmas folks,,and with our tax paid wealth comes the guarantee that they'll never have to live in the world they've created for us...Prayers to this poor women,and her family..

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Death of 2-year-old NYC boy deemed homicide: cops

The death of a 2-year-old Staten Island boy has been deemed a homicide, police said Saturday. Ermias Taylor-Santiago, of Stapleton, was found inside 29 Deirdre Court on May 20, after someone called 911. The child was unresponsive, with “no obvious signs of trauma,” authorities said.  There are no arrests. “The investigation remains ongoing,” cops said. The boy’s death left “the entire family devastated,” his grandmother told The Post Saturday.  The boy’s parents — Kenya Taylor-Santiago and Ermias Santiago — who could not be reached for comment, have each shared their pain and suffering online. “My heart is heavy when it comes to you son! His...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Daily News

Death of Staten Island baby deemed homicide, NYPD says

A 2-year-old Staten Island toddler’s death that occurred seven months ago has been deemed a homicide, the NYPD said Saturday. Little Ermias Taylor-Santiago was found unconscious by his father inside a Deidre Court home about 11:30 a.m. on May 20, cops said. The child was rushed to Staten Island University North Hospital, but he couldn’t be saved. “We love you so much baby boy,” Ermias’ aunt ...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Daily News

Cops hunt man wanted for Bronx homicide, NYPD says

Police on Saturday released images of a person of interest who detectives want to speak to about a Bronx killing. The suspect, who is thought to be in his 40s, wore short braids and a beard, and played a role in the death of Jeffrey Pierre on Dec. 22, investigators believe. Pierre, an ex-con once busted for a double murder, was fatally shot in the back outside the Last Stop Bar & Grill on ...
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Bronx man fatally shot in head during mugging in University Heights, NYPD says

A Bronx man found shot in the head outside a liquor store in mid-December was mugged moments before the fatal clash, police said Saturday. Details of the incident came as police released images of the five suspects in the hope that someone recognizes them. The suspects tried to rob Johnny Gaston, 32, and an unnamed 27-year-old man on Osborne Place near West Burnside Ave. in University Heights ...
BRONX, NY
New York Post

One man gravely injured in overnight NYC shooting

A 24-year-old man was fighting for his life after being shot in the head in the Bronx, police said. The victim was wounded shortly after 10 p.m. Friday while sitting in a vehicle outside a building at 1595 East 174th Street, cops said. He was taken to Jacobi Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, the NYPD said. Police recovered narcotics from the vehicle, cops said. There are no arrests.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Man fatally struck by car on Brooklyn highway, NYPD says

A man driving on a Brooklyn highway was fatally struck by another car early Saturday after he pulled over with car trouble, police said. The unidentified 31-year-old victim was traveling west on the Gowanus Expressway near 55th St. about 1:15 a.m. when he got into a minor accident and pulled his car over, cops said. As he stepped out of his car to see if it was damaged, he was hit by another ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

NYC gunman busted in Maine in Harlem 2020 Halloween shooting that hit child, two bystanders

A gunman wanted for a 2020 Harlem Halloween shooting that wounded three innocent bystanders, including an autistic child trick or treating with her father, more than two years ago, has been arrested, police said Friday. Terrell Owens, 30, was charged Thursday with attempted murder, assault, reckless endangerment and gun possession after he was arrested in Maine, said police. On Halloween night ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Brooklyn man killed, woman injured as car falls 40 feet into LIRR train yard, NYPD says

A 70-year-old motorist’s medical episode set off a Brooklyn crash that plunged his car 40 feet into a below-grade Long Island Rail Road yard, killing him and injuring a 60-year-old woman who was his passenger, police said Saturday. Francois Cadely of Canarsie was killed in the wild 12:41 p.m. Friday crash on Vanderbilt Ave. near Pacific St. in Prospect Heights, just two blocks from the ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Man stabbed in Times Square as city prepares to ring in new year

A 41-year-old man was repeatedly stabbed and slashed during a bloody fight with a rival in Times Square Saturday as the city prepared for its annual New Year’s Eve celebration, police said. The victim, who is believed to be homeless, was at the corner of Seventh Ave. and 40th St. about 11 a.m. when he got into an argument with another man, cops said. The two men quickly came to blows. During ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Brooklyn woman charged with killing father, critically injuring sister

The NYPD says they have arrested 22-year-old Nikki Secondino and are expected to charge her for stabbing her 61-year-old father Carlo to death and critically injuring her 19-year-old sister. Authorities say Secondino had originally claimed that two men had forced their way into her family's home and attacked them.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn man charged in assault of baby son, who later died: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A Crown Heights man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting his 4-month-old son, who later died of shaken baby syndrome, police said early Friday. Donnie Reuben, 25, was arrested on Dec. 21 on charges of reckless assault of a child, assault on a person less than 7 years old, and […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
41K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy