Texas Instruments’ Lehi microchip fabrication plant now in production

LEHI, Utah — One year after Texas Instruments purchased Micron Technology’s Lehi microchip fabrication plant in a $1.5 billion-dollar deal, the facility has started producing analog and embedded products.

The Lehi 300-millimeter wafer fabrication facility, referred to as the LFAB, is the Dallas-based company’s second 300-mm fab to start semiconductor production in 2022, in addition to a facility in Richardson, Texas, that began production earlier this year.

“This is an exciting time for the Lehi team as we expand our manufacturing operations to provide the capacity our customers will need for decades to come,” Kyle Flessner, senior vice president of the technology and manufacturing group, said in a press release. “This achievement is part of our long-term capacity investments and further solidifies our commitment to expand internal manufacturing capacity to support the future growth of semiconductors in electronics.”

The LFAB has over 275,000 square feet of space and seven miles of overhead delivery system to transport wafers throughout the facility. Texas Instruments’ total investment into the LFAB is estimated to be $3-4 billion over time, which the company claims will directly benefit the state of Utah and the local economy.

“Our company has a long-standing commitment to being a good neighbor in our communities, and our LFAB employees are an integral part of the Lehi community,” said Trevor Bee, LFAB factory manager, in a press release. “We’re also working diligently to drive semiconductor manufacturing excellence and to do business responsibly and sustainably. I am thrilled with the results so far and am excited about what’s to come.”

Once the LFAB is at full production, it will manufacture tens of millions of chips daily that will go into electronics everywhere.

