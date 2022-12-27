Tailgates, pep rallies and concerts welcome Arizona Bowl back to Tucson

The Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl is returning to the Arizona Stadium Friday, Dec. 30. Kickoff time is 2:30 p.m.

But the game itself is only one portion of the festivities, set to begin with a downtown Pep Rally for the two teams, the Mountain West's Wyoming Cowboys and the Mid-American Conference's Ohio Bobcats .

2022 Pep Rally

Thursday, Dec. 29, 5 - 6 p.m. Downtown Tucson, 5th and Toole avenues (in the lot just west of the MLK apartments complex)

Tailgate Festival

Friday, Dec. 30, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. University of Arizona campus, East Mall Includes a "Battle of the Bands" between the Wyoming and Ohio marching bands at noon

2022 Taco Bell New Year's Eve Downtown Bash

Saturday, Dec. 31, 6 p.m. - midnight Downtown Tucson, 5th and Toole avenues Roger Clyne and the Peacemakers will headline Silent disco, food trucks and beer stations Midnight "taco drop" and fireworks show to ring in the new year



The pep rally, tailgate festival and New Year's Eve Bash are free to attend.

If you're still in the market for game tickets, find those online at the Arizona Bowl website.

