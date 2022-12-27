ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Tailgates, pep rallies and concerts welcome Arizona Bowl back to Tucson

By Anne Simmons
 4 days ago
The Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl is returning to the Arizona Stadium Friday, Dec. 30. Kickoff time is 2:30 p.m.

But the game itself is only one portion of the festivities, set to begin with a downtown Pep Rally for the two teams, the Mountain West's Wyoming Cowboys and the Mid-American Conference's Ohio Bobcats .

  • 2022 Pep Rally
    • Thursday, Dec. 29, 5 - 6 p.m.
    • Downtown Tucson, 5th and Toole avenues (in the lot just west of the MLK apartments complex)
  • Tailgate Festival
    • Friday, Dec. 30, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
    • University of Arizona campus, East Mall
    • Includes a "Battle of the Bands" between the Wyoming and Ohio marching bands at noon
  • 2022 Taco Bell New Year's Eve Downtown Bash
    • Saturday, Dec. 31, 6 p.m. - midnight
    • Downtown Tucson, 5th and Toole avenues
    • Roger Clyne and the Peacemakers will headline
    • Silent disco, food trucks and beer stations
    • Midnight "taco drop" and fireworks show to ring in the new year

The pep rally, tailgate festival and New Year's Eve Bash are free to attend.

If you're still in the market for game tickets, find those online at the Arizona Bowl website.

Anne Simmons is a digital content producer for KGUN 9 . Anne got her start in television while still a student at the University of Arizona. Before joining KGUN, she managed multiple public access television stations in the Bay Area and has worked as a video producer in the non-profit sector. Share your story ideas and important issues with Anne by emailing anne.simmons@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram , Twitter or LinkedIn .

