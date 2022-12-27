ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Semi-trailer rollover shuts down Valencia Road Tuesday

By Phil Villarreal
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PmN3x_0jvqSbPa00

A semi-trailer rollover wreck shut down Valencia Road at Interstate 10 Tuesday.

According to Tucson police, the wreck caused a diesel spill.

Alternate routes included Irvington and Kino Parkway.

----

——-
Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9 . He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star. He is married and has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLD-TV

Man dead after wreck near Veteran’s hospital

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One man is dead after the car he was driving crashed on Tucson’s south side on Wednesday morning, Dec. 28. According to Tucson police, officers were called around 8 a.m. to the intersection of South Sixth Avenue and West 44th Street. When they arrived, they found the driver of a gray Hyundai Sonata suffering from serious injuries.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: 2022 going out in Tucson style

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Dry weather persists today. The next storm system will arrive Sunday bringing rain, mountain snow, and gusty winds. A few showers may linger Monday before the next weather system arrives Tuesday. Drier weather is expected later this week. Today: Sunny, with a high near...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Man found dead in home near Valencia, Nogales Highway

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was found dead in a home near Valencia and Nogales Highway in Tucson on Tuesday, Dec. 27. The Tucson Police Department said 49-year-old Joseph Armando Montano was found in the 6800 block of South 4th Avenue. The TPD said Montano did not...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson woman killed in a road-rage shooting Speedway, Swan

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A case of road rage ended the life of a young woman on Tucson’s east side on Christmas Eve. The Tucson Police Department said Jada Thompson, 21, was killed when someone shot at the vehicle she was riding in it near Speedway and Swan.
TUCSON, AZ
Greyson F

Remembering 13 Tucson Restaurants That Closed in 2022

Several popular Tucson restaurants were forced to close in 2022.Photo byJose Fontano/UnsplashonUnsplash. With 2022 coming to a close and 2023 right around the corner, it’s the perfect opportunity to look back at some of the favorite restaurants, coffee shops, bars, and food stalls we had to stay goodbye to here in Tucson over the past 12 months. There were longtime favorites and some we barely had enough time to get to know. While nowhere a complete list, these are some of the restaurants that faded into the sunset in 2022 (as well as the articles detailing the closures).
TUCSON, AZ
allsportstucson.com

Flowing Wells wins Holiday Shootout; Pueblo and Rincon/UHS to play for Santa Cruz championship

Rincon/UHS 60, Pueblo 58 (OT) Pueblo vs. Rincon/UHS, 12:30 p.m. Named one of “Arizona’s Heart & Sol” by KOLD and Casino del Sol, Andy Morales was recognized by the AIA as the top high school reporter in 2014, he was awarded the Ray McNally Award in 2017 and a 2019 AZ Education News recognition. He was a youth, high school and college coach for over 30 years. He was the first in Arizona to write about high school beach volleyball and high school girls wrestling and his unique perspective can only be found here and on AZPreps365.com. Andy is a Southern Arizona voting member of the Ed Doherty Award, recognizing the top football player in Arizona, and he was named a Local Hero by the Tucson Weekly for 2016. Andy was named an Honorary Flowing Wells Caballero in 2019, became a member of the Sunnyside Los Mezquites Cross Country Hall of Fame in 2021 and he was a member of the Amphi COVID-19 Blue Ribbon Committee. He earned a Distinguished Service Award from Amphitheater and he was recognized by City Councilman Richard Fimbres. Contact Andy Morales at amoralesmytucson@yahoo.com.
TUCSON, AZ
rdzphotographyblog.com

Tucson – November 2022 – Toy Trains

The Gadsden Pacific Toy Train Museum is housed in a purpose built 6000 square foot building in northwest Tucson. It has numerous layouts with tracks of all gauges. The 130 volunteers for this non profit museum have spent countless hours adding an incredible amount of detail to the layouts. The...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

PCSD investigating after couple found dead in mobile home

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after a married couple were found dead in their home on Wednesday Dec. 28. Pima County sheriff’s deputies said they were called around 10:30 a.m. to a mobile home near the 10000 block of South Houghton Road to check on the welfare of the couple.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Man charged in homicide near Valencia, Nogales Highway

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is in custody after another man was found dead in a home near Valencia and Nogales Highway in Tucson on Tuesday, Dec. 27. The Tucson Police Department said 49-year-old Joseph Armando Montano was found in the 6800 block of South 4th Avenue. he had been shot.
TUCSON, AZ
rdzphotographyblog.com

Casa Grande & Tucson, Arizona – November 2022 – Neon Lights

The town of Casa Grande, Arizona has a small park that features a collection of neon signs that they collected as old business buildings were demolished over the years. They participated in a contest to win a grant from American Express, and came in 2nd place – winning enough money to restore the signs and create the park.
CASA GRANDE, AZ
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

31K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kgun9.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy