ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

The 15 Best Socks to Keep You Warm This Winter, From Bombas to Brunello Cuccinelli

By Todd Plummer
Robb Report
Robb Report
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GW4Hd_0jvqSHxA00

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission.

Socks are a deeply personal decision, especially in winter when wearing them feels unavoidable. There’s no avoiding them in the cold months; getting your hands on the warmest socks is a necessity. But let’s call a spade a spade here: Functionally speaking, all grades of socks do more or less the same thing. Sure, you should get activity-specific socks if you plan on going skiing or running, but otherwise, there are budget-friendly options that are just as toasty as cashmere styles ten times the price. For that reason, the selection of the best socks for winter really comes down to comfort and personal preference.

Personally, there are some days when I want a merino wool workhorse that will keep my feet warm for long days on the ski slopes, and then transition seamlessly into an après-ski situation. There are other scenarios when I want to indulge in a cashmere sock for one simple reason: I’m worth it. At a time of year when the choice of socks is often hidden by a pant leg, feel free to do what makes you feel comfortable and what works for your routine.

Here, we’ve parsed through the very saturated sock market to find the warments pairs out there—whether it’s a Brunello Cuccinelli cashmere stunner or a Corgi no-show for that sockless look. The weather may be oh so frightful, but your feet will feel delightful with any of the socks below.

Best Overall Socks

Bombas Merino Wool Calf Socks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FsWdM_0jvqSHxA00

If you’re interested in the soft, cozy world of winter socks—but not ready to invest in a full-blown pair of Brunellos—these activewear-inflected socks from Bombas are a great place to start. They’re made mostly from merino wool, but have a touch of spandex woven in, so your feet won’t feel constricted.

Buy Now on Bombas: $20

Best No-Show Socks

Corgi Rib Mercerised Cotton Invisible Socks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MzdVW_0jvqSHxA00

If they’re good enough for the Prince of Wales, they’re good enough for us. These no-show ribbed socks have the same lightweight, high quality feel of Corgi’s taller models, but are designed to slip easily and discreetly into all your favorite loafers and slippers this winter season.

Best Cult-Classic Socks

Anonymous Ism Wool Herringbone Crew Socks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XJLEw_0jvqSHxA00

Cult-classic label Anonymous Ism from Tokyo is known for its meticulous attention to detail. These socks, for example, not only are the jacquard pattern the perfect mixture of classic and contemporary, but they’re made from a proprietary blend of wool, acrylic and spandex—which hits the mark when it comes to comfort, warmth, and durability.

Buy Now on End. Clothing: $39

Best Cushioned Socks

Smartwool Performance Hike Full Cushion Crew Socks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GrDwu_0jvqSHxA00

Every detail of this sock has been carefully engineered to live up to the challenges of an active winter routine, whether that’s snowy hikes or simply walking to work. The crew height adds just the right amount of coverage without feeling too bulky on the leg, strategically placed cushions increase warmth and comfort all over the sock, and they are designed with Smartwool’s “Virtually Seamless” toes so there’s absolutely no chafing or bunching.

Buy Now on Rei: $26

Best Budget-Friendly Socks

Uniqlo Heattech Pile Plating Ribbed Socks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=333nvH_0jvqSHxA00

It’s the budget sock that doesn’t feel like a budget sock. Made with Uniqlo’s positively toasty Heattec technology, they’re a foolproof go-to for the winter months. At under ten bucks a pop, you really can’t afford to not give them a go.

Buy Now on Uniqlo: $13

Best Knee-High Socks

Rick Owens Knee-High Socks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q3TEz_0jvqSHxA00

Leave it to master of proportions Rick Owens to produce a perfect knee-high sock for men. They’re made from a fine ribbed cotton, and hit right at the knee. On those chillier days, layer them under your jeans or chinos to add a little degree of warmth.

Buy Now on Ssense: $200

Best Heavy-Duty Socks

Darn Tough Edge Over-the-Calf Midweight Ski & Snowboard Socks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Ib4T_0jvqSHxA00

This Vermont sock manufacturer is one of the last true sock factories remaining in the U.S., and their commitment to quality is knitted into every stitch. These midweight socks provide enough insulation for most winter climates, but have multi-zone mesh panels to maximize breathability and minimize sweat and chafing.

Buy Now on Darn Tough: $29

Best Cable-Knit Socks

Burberry Cashmere Cable Knit Socks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NEw9n_0jvqSHxA00

There’s something so cozy, so nostalgic about cable knit, and we love the generous size and old-world appeal of these Burberry socks. They’re made in the United Kingdom, and blended with just a hint of polyamide for durability, so they’ll last for many fireside nights to come.

Buy Now on Ssense: $380

Best Double-Layer Socks

Canada Goose Arctic Socks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sPkrl_0jvqSHxA00

When serious conditions call for serious warmth, turn to the experts at Canada Goose. The Arctic Sock is no joke—it’s made from a unique double-layer construction of warm yet breathable merit wool and cashmere for max comfort, max cozy, max warmth.

Buy Now on Canada Goose: $125

Best Cashmere Socks

The Elder Statesman Yosemite Sock

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R2rIk_0jvqSHxA00

Nobody knows cashmere better than Greg Chait, founder of The Elder Statesman, and his addictive Yosemite Socks are a great entry point into the universe of his brand. Made from a heavyweight knit by hand in Los Angeles, this style features a ribbed ankle and a somewhat slouchy fit that doesn’t try too hard. It’s the cashmere sock that doesn’t have the pretentiousness of a cashmere sock.

Buy Now on Mr Porter: $215

Best Fair Isle Socks

Loro Piana Fair Isle Cashmere Socks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VBMe4_0jvqSHxA00

During the winter season, opt for socks that are both insulating and festive, like this pair from Loro Piana. They’re knitted from plush cashmere in a multicolored Fair Isle pattern.

Buy Now on Mr Porter: $365

Most Elegant Socks

Thom Browne Stripe-Detailed Cashmere Socks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bRVYp_0jvqSHxA00

Thom Browne’s exacting attention to detail is legendary, and these socks are no exception—100 percent cashmere, made in Italy, and perfectly low-profile to slip under a suit, yet warm enough to get you through those winter commutes. And who can resist the signature red, white and blue tab detail?

Buy Now on Farfetch: $470

Best Luxury Socks

Brunello Cucinelli Ribbed Cashmere Sock

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TkubX_0jvqSHxA00

The finest Mongolian cashmere meets the finest Italian construction. Sure, they’ll cost you—but you won’t find a higher quality sock in the world.

Buy Now on Mr Porter: $550

Best Retro-Inspired Sock

Filson 1970s Logger Thermal Socks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aqNO5_0jvqSHxA00

Who doesn’t love a good retro tube sock? This thermal, ’70s-inspired style from Filson features the OG branding, as well as cushioning for all day comfort. Plus, they’re spun from high-quality wool that also manages moisture. Wear them with sneakers, wear them on their own—just wear them.

Buy Now on Filson: $40

Best Performance Socks

Stance Performance Wool Snow OTC Socks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cjDRJ_0jvqSHxA00

One of the names to know in the sock game Stance. The brand strives to provide designs that can withstand friction, allowing you to have hole-free socks for years and years. It is so sure of the durability of its products, especially when they are made of its Infiknit fibers, that it offers a lifetime guarantee.

Buy Now on Stance: $13

More from Robb Report Best of Robb Report

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

Matthew McConaughey Is Leaving Behind the Bourbon He Created With Wild Turkey

Everything comes to an end, whether it’s The Walking Dead, human existence or a celebrity-booze brand collaboration. And we have some news to share regarding the latter—the partnership between Matthew McConaughey and Wild Turkey will end on December 31, 2022, although the fruits of this relationship, Longbranch Bourbon, will continue along its whiskey journey. Longbranch launched in 2018, two years after McConaughey was named creative director at the Wild Turkey Distillery. As a nod to his Texas roots, this eight-year-old bourbon is filtered through mesquite charcoal to give it a bit of a smoky finish while still retaining those familiar Wild...
TEXAS STATE
Robb Report

This Sleek 214-Foot Superyacht Just Got a Multimillion-Dollar Makeover. Now It’s up for Grabs.

It’s rare to find a proven world cruiser that looks brand new, but Callisto pretty much fits that description. The classic Feadship, which is listed for sale with Camper & Nicholsons for approximately $48.8 million (€46 million), recently emerged from an extensive refit after spending the past 16 years traversing the high seas. First delivered in 2006, Callisto features exterior lines and naval architecture by De Voogt. The sleek and sporty 214-footer has already demonstrated excellent sea-keeping abilities but was simply getting a little long in the tooth. Her custom interior, which was penned by Disdale Design, was also ready for a...
Robb Report

Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Just Snapped Up Palm Beach’s Most Expensive Condo for $23.7 Million

When Robert Kraft bought the New England Patriots for $172 million nearly three decades ago, he set a league record. Now, the billionaire owner has made history yet again—this time in the real estate realm—with the purchase of a new penthouse in Palm Beach.  Kraft recently dropped a whopping $23.7 million on an oceanfront condo in South Florida, making it the priciest pad to ever sell in the ritzy island enclave, according to the Wall Street Journal. For context, that’s about $3 million less than the original asking price when it was first listed in September. The swanky seaside digs span roughly...
PALM BEACH, FL
Parade

Your Winter Wardrobe Is Missing Fleece-lined Leggings! Here Are 17 Best Styles for Every Budget

Even if you don’t live in a place where you can make a snowman, there’s a good chance that your wardrobe changes a bit during the winter time. This could mean fishing your heavier coats out of storage in anticipation of chilly evenings, or replacing those old wool socks that have served you well year after year. One item of clothing that often gets forgotten until you’re getting dressed — and dreading an icy forecast — are fleece lined leggings.
ETOnline.com

Coach's Shearling Collection of Handbags, Boots, and Jackets Is On Sale to Keep You Cozy All Winter

Winter is finally here, which means we're adding an extra dose of soft, fuzzy warmth to our wardrobes. With the help of Coach, we're keeping the chill at bay without sacrificing style. Coach revamped its cult-favorites with a plush new shearling collection, including the brand's signature handbags. From shoulder bags and totes to furry coats, clogs, and even bucket hats, the shearling styles arrived just in time for the winter and are now up to 50% off during the Coach Holiday Sale.
People

From Fluffy Slippers to Classic Booties, Zappos Has Tons of Comfy Shoes on Sale — Up to 70% Off

Score deals on Adidas, New Balance, Steve Madden, and more Though the holidays are starting to wind down, cozy season is still in full swing.  Whether you prefer to bundle up in fleeces like Jennifer Garner or run errands in fuzzy slippers like Gigi Hadid, there are tons of cozy finds majorly marked down at Zappos right now as part of its Winter Clearance Sale. But you'll want to act fast, as the sale, which has deals up to 70 percent off, starts today and runs through January...
Footwear News

The 27 Most Comfortable Women’s Flats for Every Occasion, Foot Type, and Price Point.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. For many years, women’s flats have had a reputation for not being easy on the feet; however, thanks to advancements in design and technology, there are many comfortable flats for women that don’t sacrifice style for comfort. It’s obviously important to find the best flats for your feet, so you don’t get blisters and throbbing arches, but also because flats are great travel shoes, dress shoes, and everyday shoes. Some women’s flats can even be just as pleasant as comfortable...
Footwear News

Kristin Cavallari Cozies Up in Teddy Bear Coat & Shearling Utility Boots for Ice Skating

Kristin Cavallari went ice skating in style in Chattanooga, Tenn. She coordinated creme hues with camel-colored shearling collar utility boots and the Max Mara Teddy Bear Icon Coat. The winter coat was left unbuttoned and her snug round-neck sweater was tucked in diagonally to one side of her light-wash jeans. As for her hair, she styled it in soft curls and complemented the neutral look with a glossed-pink lip. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) Before slipping into ice skates for the activity, Cavallari arrived in boots. Her hiking utility boots featured a chunky black sole,...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Straps into Wrapped Stilettos and Cutouts for Date Night with Damson Idris

Lori Harvey soared to new height for a date night with Damson Idris this weekend. The model stepped out to dinner with Idris at Catch in Los Angeles on Saturday, wearing a sleek brown cutout dress. The ruched satin style featured a sharp keyhole shoulder cutout bodice and long sleeves. Delicate earrings and a cream quilted velvet cube-shaped Chanel clutch finished her ensemble. When it came to shoes, Harvey strapped into a slick set of Femme LA’s ankle-wrap sandals. Her python-textured Luce Minimale pair featured sharp pointed-toe soles, as well as 4.5-inch stiletto heels. The style also included thin straps that laced around...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Well+Good

Start the New Year on the Right Foot With the Best Podiatrist-Approved Shoes of 2022

The only thing we love more than a good end-of-year recap is shoes, and to say we've covered a lot of them in 2022 would be a major understatement. If you can think it, chances are we've written about it (or are planning to very soon.) From the most supportive slippers and the comfiest clogs, to orthopedic sandals and sneakers that address foot pain, we've worn 'em all, and won't settle for anything less than comfortable and supportive.
TEXAS STATE
Footwear News

Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Embraces Logomania in Fendi Sweater & Quilted Boots on Romantic Getaway in Aspen

Lauren Sanchez and her boyfriend, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, are enjoying a romantic couple’s trip in Aspen, Colo. this week. On Thursday, they were photographed walking around the streets of the resort town in coordinated style while decked in Fendi and Moncler. Sanchez cozied up arm in arm with Bezos decked out in designer wear down to her feet. She warmed up in a gray turtleneck sweater that featured the Fendi logo on the arms and upper body. The fitted piece also featured stark black stitching. The Fendi sweater was tucked neatly into high-waisted black ski pants with zipper pocket detailing and...
ASPEN, CO
Vogue Magazine

Chloé Boots, Khaite Handbags, Loewe Sweaters—Saks Fifth Avenue’s Designer Sale Is Hard to Resist

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, we may earn affiliate revenue on this article and commission when you buy something. While there’s so much to look forward to this time of the year, The Saks Fifth Avenue sale always tops our list. It’s a rare moment that gives us the opportunity to secure expertly crafted designer clothing and accessories at a fraction of the price.
Robb Report

All Aboard! The 8 Best Ultra-Luxury Train Trips Around the World

There’s a well-deserved romance that surrounds train journeys: They let you immerse yourself in the surrounding landscapes while filling every languid moment with old-world elegance. The best are ones that go beyond just getting from place to place, where the ride itself is an experience: “To travel by train is to see nature and human beings, towns and churches and rivers—in fact, to see life,” wrote Agatha Christie. From the legendary Venice Simplon-Orient-Express in Europe to Vietnam’s Vietage, these eight storied trains promise to make the journey as important as the destination. Africa: Rovos Rail Travelers can traverse the African continent’s most...
UTAH STATE
Robb Report

Meet Bullet, a 200-Foot Megayacht Concept That Can Shoot Across the Water at 26 Knots

Franco Gnessi of Dynaship Yacht Design is trying to blow you away with his latest concept. Christened the Bullet, the megayacht is an exercise in perspective in which you discover a decidedly minimalist exterior is cleverly concealing a rather complex interior. Put simply, the true extent of the 200-footer isn’t apparent at first blush. Inspired by automotive design, Bullet is characterized by a series of sinuous lines that come together to create a sleek, aerodynamic silhouette. It’s kind of like a Ferrari of the high seas and even has the long nose (or foredeck) of a Prancing Horse. The Italian designer also...
People

So Many Cozy Ugg Boots and Slippers Are on Sale Right Now — Including the Popular Ultra Minis

Here’s where you can get a pair for less right now It's no secret that Ugg boots and slippers have been on the rise recently.  Not only have they been all over TikTok, but celebrities have been stepping out in them left and right recently. So chances are, a pair of Uggs was probably on your holiday wish list this year. But if you didn't find a pair under the tree, don't fret — you can still score tons of the brand's plush and cozy styles for way...
Robb Report

Inside Aston Martin’s Bonkers $59 Million Triplex Penthouse in Miami

Back in 2019, Aston Martin announced its loftiest residential design project—a 66-story luxury high-rise in Miami. Now the marque has finally revealed what the interiors of its crown jewel will look like upon completion.   Aston’s long-awaited triplex penthouse has officially been hoisted onto the market, with an eye-watering $59 million price tag attached. Dubbed Unique for its distinct design, the property has 19,868 square feet of living space spread across three floors, including seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms. Of course, each level comes with a wrap-around terrace, totaling an insane 7,300 square feet of outdoor space. This is the company’s first penthouse...
MIAMI, FL
Robb Report

The World’s First Winery Airline Lets You Enjoy Guided Tastings at 18,000 Feet

Jet-setting oenophiles just got another reason to toast the arrival of 2023. The world’s first winery airline will begin flights this coming January. Invivo Air is the brainchild of Tim Lightbourne and Rob Cameron. The savvy duo is behind New Zealand’s acclaimed wine company Invivo and thus brings a wealth of experience to this new, sky-high endeavor. The inaugural jaunt, which is scheduled for January 31, will take passengers from Auckland on the North Island to Queenstown on the South Island in the Invivo Air Saab 340 plane. Fliers will have the chance to enjoy an eight-part guided wine tasting at 18,000...
Us Weekly

These Tory Burch Sandals Feel Like You’re Walking on Clouds — $49 Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We all love to look fashionable while wearing a pair of sandals, but sometimes, they're incredibly comfortable when it's time to walk. Well, these Tory Burch sandals are here to change your life. With these shoes, you’ll be walking […]
Robb Report

Robb Report

48K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy