A Boutique Hotel on the Riviera Maya Meshes Bespoke Luxury and Sustainability

An emphasis on sustainability, culinary excellence, Mexican design, and personalized luxury are the hallmarks of La Casa de la Playa , the boutique hotel that opened on the Riviera Maya in December 2021, adding to the legacy of its renowned parent company, Grupo Xcaret.

Over the last three decades, Grupo Xcaret, established by architect Miguel Quintana Pali and his three brothers, has emphasized sustainable tourism in Cancun and the Riviera Maya through its parks, its hotels, and its unique excursions. By crafting customized experiences, Grupo Xcaret—and La Casa de la Playa with its Exclusively Your Way concept—make it possible for visitors and guests to leave pretension behind and focus on what matters, creating memories that will last a lifetime.

Designed like a living sculpture by architect David Quintana, La Casa de la Playa is an adults-only property that encompasses just 63 suites, all with views of the turquoise Mexican Caribbean or direct access to the beach, and all attended by butlers. Located in three buildings that incorporate natural elements and that blend with the tropical environment, the elegant living spaces promote barefoot luxury, boasting spacious terraces and private plunge pools that enhance the feeling of being at home while offering the comfort and convenience of a sophisticated hotel. The resort also offers guests five-star amenities, such as a 40-meter infinity pool that stretches over the ocean, a rooftop sky bar with stunning ocean vistas, and an in-suite jellyfish habitat.

Especially noteworthy is La Casa de la Playa’s Culinary Collective, the group of distinguished celebrity chefs who have created the resort’s several dining venues. Martha Ortiz has added a feminine touch to Tuch de Luna and seeks to tell stories with her culinary creations; while Virgilio Martinez—acclaimed as one of the 50 best chefs in Latin America—has brought his “market cuisine” to Estero, combining the flavors and traditions of Mexico and Peru. Brothers Daniel and Patricio Rivera-Rio, natives of Nuevo Léon, are behind two distinct restaurants: Lumbre, which celebrates the cuisine of northern Mexico, and Centli, which honors the dishes of the southern part of the country. For wine pairings and advice, sommelier Sandra Fernández is on hand to showcase an exclusive selection of Mexican and international wines, including La Casa de la Playa’s very own label.

Among the tailor-made gastronomic experiences guests can pursue is an intimate dinner at a cenote—a limestone sinkhole with a natural pool—at the Rio Azul, with a menu specially crafted for them; a private dinner at Islote de Pueblo Maya, an islet between two rivers in the jungle; and a Rio Maya night tour with a sampling of drinks and local pastries.

La Casa de la Playa’s other culinary offerings include delicacies created by famed chocolatier Mao Montiel at the Chocolateria, and a 24-hour tequila and mezcal bar.

Personalized experiences of another kind are part of the extensive menu at the Muluk Spa, which meshes contemporary wellness treatments with those that evoke Mayan and mystic rituals to revitalize body, mind, and spirit. One such possibility is a private night swim in an underground river; another is a Mayan purification ceremony in the Xel-Há cove. The spa itself includes 13 treatment cabins, as well as salt rooms, mudrooms, relaxation lounges, a beauty salon, and an aromatherapy studio for creating one’s own scent. In addition, 16 of the suites feature a connected spa cabin, so that guests can enjoy treatments close at hand.

In keeping with the resort’s overall emphasis on the warmth and flair of Mexican artisans, fashion designer Carla Fernández has drawn on traditional shapes and colors for inspiration for the hotel staff’s uniforms and other textiles.

With its exclusive curated experiences and deep connections to the beauty and culture of the Riviera Maya, La Casa de la Playa adds another exciting chapter to the legacy of Grupo Xcaret. The resort is a new gem in its crown.

Reserve Now