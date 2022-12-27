ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robb Report

A Boutique Hotel on the Riviera Maya Meshes Bespoke Luxury and Sustainability

By Robb Report Studio
Robb Report
Robb Report
 4 days ago

An emphasis on sustainability, culinary excellence, Mexican design, and personalized luxury are the hallmarks of La Casa de la Playa , the boutique hotel that opened on the Riviera Maya in December 2021, adding to the legacy of its renowned parent company, Grupo Xcaret.

Over the last three decades, Grupo Xcaret, established by architect Miguel Quintana Pali and his three brothers, has emphasized sustainable tourism in Cancun and the Riviera Maya through its parks, its hotels, and its unique excursions. By crafting customized experiences, Grupo Xcaret—and La Casa de la Playa with its Exclusively Your Way concept—make it possible for visitors and guests to leave pretension behind and focus on what matters, creating memories that will last a lifetime.

Designed like a living sculpture by architect David Quintana, La Casa de la Playa is an adults-only property that encompasses just 63 suites, all with views of the turquoise Mexican Caribbean or direct access to the beach, and all attended by butlers. Located in three buildings that incorporate natural elements and that blend with the tropical environment, the elegant living spaces promote barefoot luxury, boasting spacious terraces and private plunge pools that enhance the feeling of being at home while offering the comfort and convenience of a sophisticated hotel. The resort also offers guests five-star amenities, such as a 40-meter infinity pool that stretches over the ocean, a rooftop sky bar with stunning ocean vistas, and an in-suite jellyfish habitat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UY4Ii_0jvqSG4R00

Especially noteworthy is La Casa de la Playa’s Culinary Collective, the group of distinguished celebrity chefs who have created the resort’s several dining venues. Martha Ortiz has added a feminine touch to Tuch de Luna and seeks to tell stories with her culinary creations; while Virgilio Martinez—acclaimed as one of the 50 best chefs in Latin America—has brought his “market cuisine” to Estero, combining the flavors and traditions of Mexico and Peru. Brothers Daniel and Patricio Rivera-Rio, natives of Nuevo Léon, are behind two distinct restaurants: Lumbre, which celebrates the cuisine of northern Mexico, and Centli, which honors the dishes of the southern part of the country. For wine pairings and advice, sommelier Sandra Fernández is on hand to showcase an exclusive selection of Mexican and international wines, including La Casa de la Playa’s very own label.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jNPC3_0jvqSG4R00

Among the tailor-made gastronomic experiences guests can pursue is an intimate dinner at a cenote—a limestone sinkhole with a natural pool—at the Rio Azul, with a menu specially crafted for them; a private dinner at Islote de Pueblo Maya, an islet between two rivers in the jungle; and a Rio Maya night tour with a sampling of drinks and local pastries.

La Casa de la Playa’s other culinary offerings include delicacies created by famed chocolatier Mao Montiel at the Chocolateria, and a 24-hour tequila and mezcal bar.

Personalized experiences of another kind are part of the extensive menu at the Muluk Spa, which meshes contemporary wellness treatments with those that evoke Mayan and mystic rituals to revitalize body, mind, and spirit. One such possibility is a private night swim in an underground river; another is a Mayan purification ceremony in the Xel-Há cove. The spa itself includes 13 treatment cabins, as well as salt rooms, mudrooms, relaxation lounges, a beauty salon, and an aromatherapy studio for creating one’s own scent. In addition, 16 of the suites feature a connected spa cabin, so that guests can enjoy treatments close at hand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wgC3B_0jvqSG4R00

In keeping with the resort’s overall emphasis on the warmth and flair of Mexican artisans, fashion designer Carla Fernández has drawn on traditional shapes and colors for inspiration for the hotel staff’s uniforms and other textiles.

With its exclusive curated experiences and deep connections to the beauty and culture of the Riviera Maya, La Casa de la Playa adds another exciting chapter to the legacy of Grupo Xcaret. The resort is a new gem in its crown.

Reserve Now

More from Robb Report

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

This 8-Acre Private Island on the Mexican Riviera Can Be Yours for $4 Million

Riviera Nayarit is one of Mexico’s most premier beach destinations, brimming with luxury resorts, incredible surfing and diverse natural landscapes. Tucked between the Pacific Ocean and the forested Sierra Madre mountains, the Mexican state Nayarit spans roughly 200 miles and encompasses the lively tourist hub of Puerto Vallarta, the surfing village Sayulita, charming old-world towns and archaeological sites, among others. For those seeking an incredibly private escape with close proximity to international airports, Isla Tortuga can be yours for $3.9 million. This eight-acre private island is located along the coast in the center of Riviera Nayarit and has over a thousand...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Robb Report

Forget Palace Retreats. These 5 Indian Boutique Hotels Showcase the Country’s Contemporary Design Ethos.

Sure, India may be synonymous with its palace hotels, and with good reason: These storied royal residences transformed into opulent retreats come with centuries-old pedigrees. But across the country, a clutch of intimate boutique hotels are paying tribute to India’s contemporary design ethos. From a chic conversion of a historic haveli to a safari lodge with tents splashed with colorful nods to local flora and fauna, here are five stylish properties across the desert state of Rajasthan where old and new mingle in delightful ways. Villa Palladio  Jaipur’s buzziest opening this year is VIlla Palladio, a ruby-toned jewelry box courtesy Swiss-Italian expat...
Robb Report

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi Just Dropped $70 Million on a Santa Barbara Compound

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi recently added yet another multimillion-dollar property to their real estate portfolio—and this time, it set a record. The couple’s newest California compound cost them a whopping $70 million, making it the most expensive deal in the history of Santa Barbara County.  DeGeneres and de Rossi’s side-by-side properties sit atop an oceanside bluff in Carpinteria and total about 10 acres. The two adjacent parcels are divided into a three-and-a-half-acre Tuscan-inspired farmhouse and a larger landscaped lot with open lawns and a small lake, reported Dirt. Together they dropped $41.7 million on the mansion and another $28.2 million on the mostly...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
architecturaldigest.com

Sandra Bullock’s 91-Acre Southern California Avocado Ranch Sells for $5.6 Million

Sandra Bullock has found a buyer for her 91-acre Southern California ranch, reports Mansion Global. The property, located about an hour’s drive from downtown San Diego, was listed at $6 million and closed in early November for $5.6 million. Despite not receiving the full asking price, Bullock was still able to realize a profit as she purchased the pristine spread for $2.7 million back in 2007.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Independent

Woman falls foul of surprising Disney World dress code rule

A Disney World visitor has revealed a surprising clothing item that is not allowed at the resort - but which landed her with a free t-shirt.Jordyn Graime, from New Jersey, shared her experience on TikTok after visiting Epcot theme park in Florida.She arrived in a backless blue crop top with spaghetti straps, but was informed by staff that her outfit went against the dress code. @jordyngraime Disney doesn’t like backs I guess…. #epcot #disneyworld #disney #dresscode #fyp #foryoupage @jessiedipasquale ♬ Castaways - The Backyardigans Workers at the park then gave her a voucher to buy a...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Tri-City Herald

People scream as boat propeller kills woman retrieving sandals on Colombia vacation

A woman on vacation in Colombia was fatally struck by a boat propeller when she tried to retrieve her sandals, according to media reports. Natalia Andrea Larrañaga Fajardo, 26, visited San Andrés island’s White Watta beach on vacation, Colombian news outlet La Razon reported. At the beach, she saw some people she recognized on a boat and climbed aboard.
FodorsTravel

How to Get Bumped to First Class—According to a Former Flight Attendant

What works, what doesn't, and how a little kindness can go a long way. No one wants to pay for it, but everyone wants it—the coveted first or business-class seat. From the free adult beverages, included checked bags, the inflight meal service—and let’s not forget the dedicated attention. Flying first class is nice, but it’s even better when it’s free. Throughout my ten years as a flight attendant, I’ve discovered different ways passengers have obtained free upgrades or “bumps” to first class, but I’ve also seen the methods that don’t work. Here’s what you need to know.
ARIZONA STATE
Ricky

The discovery of underwater pyramids in Japan

It was in 1987 when a group of geologists and divers discovered an interesting location at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean. This location was first discovered by a director of a tourism company when he was scuba diving and noticed some pyramid-like structures.
disneyfanatic.com

Disney Ride Leaves Guests “Traumatized,” Fans Say Should Be Shut Down

Guests at Disney’s Hollywood Studios had a terrifying experience on a ride and were compensated for their trouble with Lightning Lane passes. The Walt Disney World Resort is known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” and the Disney Resort and each Disney Parks—think Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom—earn that moniker in spades. Guests flock to the Disney Theme Parks to get their fill of the Disney magic. Occasionally though, things do go awry at the Parks, though Disney Cast Members are known to be highly trained to help mitigate the situation when that happens.
DoYouRemember?

One Disney Park Is Officially Closed Indefinitely

Walt Disney World offers so much to do! The theme park located in Florida holds Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, various resorts, and more. If you want to beat the harsh Florida heat, especially during the summer months, you may want to visit one of Disney’s water parks.
FLORIDA STATE
Robb Report

Robb Report

48K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy