Hollywood A-lister Michael B. Jordan takes his seat in stands for Chelsea clash after completing Bournemouth takeover

HOLLYWOOD star Michael B. Jordan was at Chelsea to watch his first Premier League since becoming co-owner at Bournemouth.

Jordan is part of a consortium led by businessman Bill Foley who bought the Cherries for £120m earlier this month.

Michael B. Jordon watched on from the stands at Stamford Bridge Credit: Not known, clear with picture desk

But Bournemouth were beaten 2-0 with Mason Mount on the scoresheet Credit: Getty

Jordan played boxer Donnie Creed in Creed Credit: AP:Associated Press

Foley is planning on attending their first home game since the move was completed against Crystal Palace on New Year's Eve.

But Creed star Jordan was spotted watching the team straight away with the game at Stamford Bridge their first since the Prem resumed.

He wouldn't have left West London happy though.

That's because despite an improved second half showing, Gary O'Neil's side paid the price for a lacklustre first 45 minutes.

Kai Havertz opened the scoring for Chelsea before Mason Mount's fine strike sealed the points for the Blues.

Eight of Bournemouth's nine shots came after the break, but they weren't able to beat Kepa Arrizabalaga in the Blues net.

It was a fifth defeat in six Prem games for the Cherries, who are now just three points above the drop.

But they'll be hoping for better times under the new owners.

HOW TO GET FREE BETS ON FOOTBALL

Foley was at the Leicester game in October and is already hoping to expand the Vitality Stadium and develop the training ground.

Following the takeover, he said: "I have tremendous respect for the passion and support the Bournemouth community shows for this club and believe that connection to the community is the foundation for success of any sports team.

"We will move forward with an 'always advance, never retreat' approach that has defined all of my endeavours.

"I am committed to work with the best football and business minds available to enhance player development, facilities and the fan experience to put AFC Bournemouth in the best possible position to succeed."