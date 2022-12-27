Read full article on original website
Trisha Yearwood Has Been Happily Married to a Fellow Country Star for Almost Two Decades
Over the last 30 years or so, Trisha Yearwood has established herself as a driving force in modern country music. She first broke onto the scene with her 1991 hit track "She's in Love with the Boy," a song that promptly went number one on Billboard's country chart. In the years that followed, Trisha's successes nabbed her three Grammy Awards, three Academy of Country Music Awards, three Country Music Association awards, and one Daytime Emmy.
Drew Barrymore Is on Good Terms With a Lot of Her Exes — Details on Her Past Relationships
If there's one woman in Hollywood who never needs a man to make a name for herself, it's Drew Barrymore. However, the iconic actress has had her share of famous exes, even sharing an emotional reunion with two of them on The Drew Barrymore Show. Article continues below advertisement. So...
George Clooney's Net Worth Is as Prolific as His Career
Paging Dr. Doug Ross: George Clooney's net worth is going to give us all a heart attack. The actor and director, who got his start on ER, now counts Casamigos tequila as part of his empire. Article continues below advertisement. Let's dive into how much wealth the A-list actor has...
Why Does Miley Cyrus Want Off Morrissey's Next Album? Here's Why They're Butting Heads
The music world is full of disagreements and feuds, and the newest one concerns Morrissey and Miley Cyrus. Just before Christmas 2022, Morrissey's official website dropped a major bombshell involving Miley. Now everyone wants to know the story behind the post, and it's the latest difficult situation that Morrissey has been involved in.
Rock Legend Eddie Vedder Has Been Happily Married for Over a Decade
It's hard to knock Eddie Vedder's musical pedigree at this point. When you're ranked the seventh-best singer of all time by Rolling Stone, it goes without saying that your impact on music as a whole probably knows no bounds. Well, in the case of Eddie and his work with Pearl Jam, it has nabbed him two Grammy Awards, four MTV Video Music Awards, five American Music Awards, and a slew of other titles throughout the years.
Is Christina Hall Sick? The 'Christina on the Coast' Star Opens Up About Her Health Struggles
This is probably an unpopular opinion, but there is truly nothing better than watching a home renovation show. Curling up with a glass of red wine and watching some HGTV is our collective happy place. We're specifically partial to Flip or Flop or Christina on the Coast, so we're obviously...
Michael and Justine Adjust to Married Life on the Outside on 'Love After Lockup' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)
Before Michael Persaud was released from prison on Love After Lockup, he and his wife Justine Persaud knew they were in for an adjustment period. But in an exclusive clip obtained by Distractify ahead of the Dec. 30 episode of Love After Lockup, they hit their first roadblock, and it could be a big one in the long run.
Tory Lanez's Father Alleges That Roc Nation Had Something to Do With His Son's Guilty Verdict
It goes without saying that things aren't going well in Tory Lanez's world right now. The rapper was just convicted on three felony counts in the 2020 shooting of fellow hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion — and now he's facing some serious prison time for it all. Beyond all...
Steven Tyler Was Married Twice — But He Had Plenty of Other Relationships, Too
Content warning: This article contains mentions of sexual abuse against a minor. In light of the famed Aerosmith singer being accused of sexually assaulting a minor decades ago, fans are wondering: Is Steven Tyler married? And perhaps more top-of-mind for the band’s devotees is whether the “Dream On” crooner was married when the alleged illegal relationship took place.
