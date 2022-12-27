ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Distractify

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Trisha Yearwood Has Been Happily Married to a Fellow Country Star for Almost Two Decades

Over the last 30 years or so, Trisha Yearwood has established herself as a driving force in modern country music. She first broke onto the scene with her 1991 hit track "She's in Love with the Boy," a song that promptly went number one on Billboard's country chart. In the years that followed, Trisha's successes nabbed her three Grammy Awards, three Academy of Country Music Awards, three Country Music Association awards, and one Daytime Emmy.
Distractify

Rock Legend Eddie Vedder Has Been Happily Married for Over a Decade

It's hard to knock Eddie Vedder's musical pedigree at this point. When you're ranked the seventh-best singer of all time by Rolling Stone, it goes without saying that your impact on music as a whole probably knows no bounds. Well, in the case of Eddie and his work with Pearl Jam, it has nabbed him two Grammy Awards, four MTV Video Music Awards, five American Music Awards, and a slew of other titles throughout the years.
HAWAII STATE
Distractify

Steven Tyler Was Married Twice — But He Had Plenty of Other Relationships, Too

Content warning: This article contains mentions of sexual abuse against a minor. In light of the famed Aerosmith singer being accused of sexually assaulting a minor decades ago, fans are wondering: Is Steven Tyler married? And perhaps more top-of-mind for the band’s devotees is whether the “Dream On” crooner was married when the alleged illegal relationship took place.
Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
185K+
Followers
30K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

 https://www.distractify.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy