ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Southwest Airlines' holiday travel nightmare draws government ire

By David Knowles, Yahoo News
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4InsFB_0jvqS6KQ00

President Biden, members of his administration and lawmakers are taking aim at Southwest Airlines amid an ongoing holiday travel debacle in which the company has canceled more than 5,000 flights over the last two days leaving passengers stranded across the country.

Southwest alone has accounted for roughly 86% of all domestic cancellations on Tuesday. A day earlier, with the company far outpacing other airlines for canceled flights, the U.S. Department of Transportation called Southwest's actions "unacceptable."

Passengers in cities like Phoenix, Ariz., and San Diego, Calif., have been told by the airline that they cannot be rescheduled for several days, and piled up baggage has created surreal scenes at airports across the country.

On Monday night, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg tweeted that he was "closely" tracking the travel chaos, and would "have more to say about this tomorrow."

Without singling out Southwest, Biden encouraged affected passengers to visit the Department of Transportation's website to see if they were "entitled to compensation."

Sens. Ed Markey, D-Mass., and Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., are directly pressuring Southwest to refund ticket prices and provide stranded passengers with "significant monetary compensation for disruption to holiday plans."

It seems certain that Southwest will find itself in the crosshairs of congressional investigations following the holiday recess. While bad weather born of a polar vortex that swept across the country and incapacitated two of Southwest's hubs — Chicago and Denver — explains part of the airline's problems, lawmakers are also pointing the finger at Southwest's business decisions.

Amid staffing shortages, the company scrapped 63% of its scheduled flights on Tuesday, and the problems for passengers are likely to persist over the coming days. Already, Southwest has canceled 2,500 more flights on Wednesday, the Washington Post reported.

Comments / 0

Related
Upworthy

The one hard and fast rule when your flight gets canceled or delayed and you're stranded

Air travel is a hot mess right now, especially with Southwest Airlines apparently in a system-wide meltdown. Thousands of flights have been canceled. Passengers are stranded at airports across the country. Checked bags are nowhere to be found. People are complaining of hours-long customer service lines and no one answering phones. All of this is immensely frustrating, of course. No one likes having their plans changed without warning and having to scramble to problem-solve on the fly. Traveling is already stressful as it is, especially during the holidays, which is all the more reason to follow the one hard and fast rule for when your travel plans get disrupted.Be kind to airline employees.
TheStreet

Southwest Airlines Solves Problem, Has Great News for Customers

Southwest Airlines (LUV) - Get Free Report built its business on being passenger friendly. Its the airline which does not charge extra for baggage, changing your flights, or getting a non-alcoholic drink onboard. It's the airline with friendly flight attendants and staff that goes above and beyond for passengers. Living...
TEXAS STATE
The Center Square

Court demands Southwest Airlines reinstate flight attendant fired over religious beliefs

(The Center Square) – A federal judge has awarded a former Southwest Airlines flight attendant the maximum amount in damages allowed under federal law and issued an injunction against the airline and its union from discriminating against flight attendants because of their religious beliefs. Judge Brantley Starr, ruling for the U.S. District Court Northern District of Texas, last week ordered Southwest to pay Carter back pay and other forms of relief that the jury awarded when she won her lawsuit in July. ...
TheDailyBeast

United, American Airlines Rescue Southwest Passengers With Price Caps

Stranded Southwest Airlines passengers across the country were met this week with near-ubiquitous price hikes from other companies following its apocalyptic meltdown. Enter United and American Airlines, two competitors who on Wednesday told CNN that they were instituting price caps in several of the struggling airline’s worst-affected cities. Without mentioning Southwest directly, American airlines hinted the move is intended to aid the crashing airline’s passengers get to their destinations. A Southwest passenger trying to rebook a trip tweeted at American and asked them to help with their delayed flight with the #southwestdebacle hashtag. The airline responded with a tweet reply “Kindly join us in DMs with the booking code, and we’ll be happy to check on available options.” United Airlines is also promising to cap prices through Sunday on routes that Southwest Airlines typically serves, according to CNN.Read it at CNN
WUSA9

9 surprising things you cannot 'carry on' an airplane

WASHINGTON — A woman at Washington Dulles International Airport made headlines when she was caught with zebra and giraffe bones in her baggage last week. Now, those may seem like obvious no-nos to try and bring on a plane, but did you know that items such as large snow globes and even bowling pins and cutting boards could also cause issues when you travel?
WASHINGTON, DC
CNN

Why Southwest is melting down

A punishing winter storm that dumped multiple feet of snow across much of America led to widespread flight cancellations over the Christmas holiday. By Monday, air travel was more or less back to normal -- unless you booked your holiday travel with Southwest Airlines.
FLORIDA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

11 States People Are Leaving in Droves

Across the country, hundreds of thousands of companies have established remote work policies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. No longer bound to an office, millions of Americans are now free to relocate without having to consider proximity to their employer – and some clear trends are emerging. A recent study from United Van […]
KANSAS STATE
TheStreet

American Airlines Follows Delta In Making Change Flyers Will Hate

American Airlines (AAL) - Get Free Report is trying its best to put a positive face on the new update to its loyalty program, but the bottom line is it'll be tougher for some passengers to earn points following its latest change. American Airlines AAdvantage members will need to earn...
ZDNet

8,000 Southwest Airlines passengers were ready to take a chance

I often wonder about companies and the ideas they have. Do they always think them through? Do they feel pressured by internal or external forces, of the social or political kind?. And how do customers truly react when a company thrusts an idea upon them, especially an idea the company...
The Independent

A dog was accidentally sent through airport security X-ray, TSA says

A dog was accidentally sent through an airport X-ray machine after being zipped inside a passenger’s backpack, according to the Transportation Security Administration.TSA Great Lakes shared an image of the backpack in a carry-on bin at airport security along with an X-ray that showed the outline of the dog in the carry-on luggage.The bizarre incident took place at Dane County Regional Airport in Madison, Wisconsin, on Sunday.The small dog, which was a dachshund Chihuahua mix, was “a little skittish” when it came out of the machine but otherwise unharmed, according to TSA spokesperson Jessica Mayle.The passenger was seemingly “unaware”...
MADISON, WI
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
217K+
Followers
150K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy