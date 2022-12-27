The Pittsburgh Panthers had about as much of a roller coaster season in 2022 as one could imagine. It was only right that the final game of the season in a bowl most Pitt fans wanted to avoid would deliver all of the rollercoaster emotions one could feel. The Panthers ended up coming away with a thrilling 37-35 victory over a ranked UCLA Bruins team. It was a true team effort and next man up mentality that showed the heart of the program. It was a statement victory that showed that even the odds against them, the Panthers can still compete and win. It showed glimpses of the possibilities of next season for players that will be ready to step up in larger roles.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO