Pittsburgh, PA

GAME RECAP: Pitt completes comeback over UCLA in thrilling Sun Bowl victory

The Pittsburgh Panthers had about as much of a roller coaster season in 2022 as one could imagine. It was only right that the final game of the season in a bowl most Pitt fans wanted to avoid would deliver all of the rollercoaster emotions one could feel. The Panthers ended up coming away with a thrilling 37-35 victory over a ranked UCLA Bruins team. It was a true team effort and next man up mentality that showed the heart of the program. It was a statement victory that showed that even the odds against them, the Panthers can still compete and win. It showed glimpses of the possibilities of next season for players that will be ready to step up in larger roles.
Pitt freshman Dior Johnson returns to practice and expected to redshirt

The Pittsburgh Panthers have announced that four star prospect Dior Johnson has returned to practice and is expected to redshirt for the 2022-23 season. Johnson was first suspended in October 7th following serious felony charges being brought against the freshman. Johnson was accused of striking a woman full force across the face and taking her phone on September 5th before continuing to strike her multiple times. Through the legal process a few charges were reduced during the preliminary hearing and then Johnson was sentenced on December 9th with two misdemeanor domestic violence charges. Without any felony charges, this opened the door for his return to the Pitt program.
Sun Bowl Preview

The Pittsburgh Panthers have one final game to play to put a cap on the 2022 season. The Panthers were selected to play in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl against the UCLA Bruins. This game looks to be Nick Patti’s second consecutive Bowl game to start and a chance at a 9-4 season for Coach Pat Narduzzi.

