ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxla.com

Los Angeles prosecutor pens scathing exit letter to progressive DA George Gascón: ‘Managerial dumpster fire’

LOS ANGELES - A veteran Los Angeles County prosecutor scolded his boss Thursday, saying his progressive reforms and management style have alienated his colleagues and turned the nation's largest district attorney's office into a "managerial dumpster fire." In a lengthy letter to District Attorney George Gascón and his top aides,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Felon charged with murder in shooting death of USC security guard

LOS ANGELES - A 31-year-old felon was charged Friday with murder in the shooting death of a USC security guard earlier this week at a private student housing complex near the university. Alexader Crawford is facing one count of murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a...
foxla.com

Man shot to death outside LAPD station in South Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A man is in custody after another man was found shot to death outside a Los Angeles Police Department station in South LA overnight, officials said. The victim was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds outside a back gate at the Southwest Division’s station in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

LAPD seeking Echo Park felony hit-and-run suspect

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles authorities sought the public’s help with identifying a felony hit-and-run suspect involved in a crash in the Echo Park neighborhood. The suspect is accused of driving a stolen 2006 Saturn Ion when the vehicle crashed into a 1998 Toyota truck near the intersection of Glendale Boulevard and Scott Avenue around 7:10 a.m. on Nov. 9.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

1 dead, 2 others hurt in North Hollywood shooting; Gunman on the run

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - One person was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting in a North Hollywood apartment area Wednesday evening. The shooting occurred at 8:13 p.m. in an alley south of Hart Street and west of Fulton Avenue, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Tony Im told City News Service.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

1 person killed in hit-and-run crash in Koreatown: LAPD

LOS ANGELES - One person was killed during a hit-and-run crash in Koreatown Thursday morning, according to authorities. It happened just before 1:30 a.m. in the area near Western Avenue and Wilshire Boulevard. The pedestrian died at the scene, according to the LAPD. Information on the suspect vehicle was not...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

End of year recap: Wildest police chases of 2022

LOS ANGELES - Police chases are a frequent occurrence in Southern California and we're rounding up the wildest, most bizarre, and most dramatic pursuit endings of 2022 in our end-of-the-year recap. No. 1: June 20. Making the top of the recap list is a motorcycle pursuit with a twist. A...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Inland Empire mourns loss of deputy killed in line of duty

The Inland Empire is in mourning after losing a Riverside County deputy in a shooting in Jurupa Valley. Thirty-two-year-old Isaiah Cordero was shot and killed by a man who ended up leading authorities on a police chase and a shootout. The suspect ended up dying from the shootout.
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
foxla.com

Beverly Hills' new pilot program uses drones to help police

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. - Police in Beverly Hills are using drones to help officers. Earlier in the week, Beverly Hills Mayor Lilli Bosse took to social media to announce the pilot program involving the Hawkeye drone to help assist the city's police department. "As part of BHPD’s Real Time Watch...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
foxla.com

At least 8 injured in Alhambra apartment fire

ALHAMBRA, Calif. - As many as eight people were hospitalized, including three in critical condition after a fire broke out at an apartment building in Alhambra, fire officials said. Around 8:30 a.m. Friday, Los Angeles City firefighters were called to an area near the intersection of North Electric Avenue and...
ALHAMBRA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy