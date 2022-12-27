Read full article on original website
Los Angeles prosecutor pens scathing exit letter to progressive DA George Gascón: ‘Managerial dumpster fire’
LOS ANGELES - A veteran Los Angeles County prosecutor scolded his boss Thursday, saying his progressive reforms and management style have alienated his colleagues and turned the nation's largest district attorney's office into a "managerial dumpster fire." In a lengthy letter to District Attorney George Gascón and his top aides,...
Felon charged with murder in shooting death of USC security guard
LOS ANGELES - A 31-year-old felon was charged Friday with murder in the shooting death of a USC security guard earlier this week at a private student housing complex near the university. Alexader Crawford is facing one count of murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a...
Hundreds of minors claim abuse in LA County juvenile camps, detention centers
LOS ANGELES - Nearly 300 boys and girls allege in a new lawsuit they were sexually assaulted, harassed and abused by Los Angeles County probation and detention officers while being held in county juvenile facilities. The 359-page Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit filed Dec. 20 alleges minor detainees at county...
Man shot to death outside LAPD station in South Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A man is in custody after another man was found shot to death outside a Los Angeles Police Department station in South LA overnight, officials said. The victim was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds outside a back gate at the Southwest Division’s station in...
LAPD seeking Echo Park felony hit-and-run suspect
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles authorities sought the public’s help with identifying a felony hit-and-run suspect involved in a crash in the Echo Park neighborhood. The suspect is accused of driving a stolen 2006 Saturn Ion when the vehicle crashed into a 1998 Toyota truck near the intersection of Glendale Boulevard and Scott Avenue around 7:10 a.m. on Nov. 9.
Riverside Co. Sheriff releases new details on suspected deputy killer’s criminal history
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - Tributes continue to pour in following the gruesome death of a beloved Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy killed in the line of duty in a tragedy that rocked Southern California. Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco revealed in the hours after the deadly shooting of Deputy Isaiah...
Sheriff: San Bernardino Co. judge should resign amid release of man accused of killing Riverside Co. deputy
Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco is calling for the resignation of Cara Hutson, the judge connected to the release of William McKay, the man accused of killing Bianco's deputy, 32-year-old Isaiah Cordero. This comes as the grieving sheriff blamed Cordero's death on what Bianco calls, a "failed" justice system. During...
Accused Riverside Co. deputy killer convicted of 3rd strike but judge let him back on streets, Sheriff says
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco slammed the justice system in San Bernardino County as he discussed the gruesome death of one of his deputies Thursday night. Earlier in the day, a Riverside County deputy, 32-year-old Isaiah Cordero, was shot and killed by 44-year-old William McKay during...
1 dead, 2 others hurt in North Hollywood shooting; Gunman on the run
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - One person was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting in a North Hollywood apartment area Wednesday evening. The shooting occurred at 8:13 p.m. in an alley south of Hart Street and west of Fulton Avenue, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Tony Im told City News Service.
1 person killed in hit-and-run crash in Koreatown: LAPD
LOS ANGELES - One person was killed during a hit-and-run crash in Koreatown Thursday morning, according to authorities. It happened just before 1:30 a.m. in the area near Western Avenue and Wilshire Boulevard. The pedestrian died at the scene, according to the LAPD. Information on the suspect vehicle was not...
Police chase suspect tries to back into cop car after pursuit across LA County
LOS ANGELES - SkyFOX captures the bizarre moments where a man who led police on a chase across Los Angeles County tries to back into one of the cop cars. FOX 11's chopper was initially over the scene near downtown Los Angeles as the suspect led the California Highway Patrol on a chase on the 110 Freeway.
'Worst experience of our lives': Riverside Co. family who called 911 shares surveillance of cop shooting
A deputy with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department was shot and killed in the line of duty, and now surveillance video shows the aftermath following the deadly shooting in Jurupa Valley. The deputy was identified as 32-year-old Isaiah Cordero. Cordero was a motor enforcement deputy assigned to the city of...
End of year recap: Wildest police chases of 2022
LOS ANGELES - Police chases are a frequent occurrence in Southern California and we're rounding up the wildest, most bizarre, and most dramatic pursuit endings of 2022 in our end-of-the-year recap. No. 1: June 20. Making the top of the recap list is a motorcycle pursuit with a twist. A...
Driver in custody after chase through LA County
A driver was seen yelling at CHP officers out his window after a pursuit through Los Angeles County. The driver was apprehended and taken into custody.
'He was a very compassionate person': Family, community members honor Riverside deputy Isaiah Cordero
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - A memorial is growing outside the Jurupa Valley sheriff's station as family, friends and community members come to honor and remember slain Riverside County deputy Isaiah Cordero. "In my heart I knew that my nephew had passed, cause I could feel it profoundly in my soul...
Inland Empire mourns loss of deputy killed in line of duty
The Inland Empire is in mourning after losing a Riverside County deputy in a shooting in Jurupa Valley. Thirty-two-year-old Isaiah Cordero was shot and killed by a man who ended up leading authorities on a police chase and a shootout. The suspect ended up dying from the shootout.
Community upset after hotels for homeless open near schools in Woodland Hills
LOS ANGELES - Two hotels in Woodland Hills - both near schools - are being refurbished for homeless housing. "We never got a chance to offer input, let alone say if it was okay," said the president of the Woodland Hills Homeowner Association, John Walker. One is located right across...
Beverly Hills' new pilot program uses drones to help police
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. - Police in Beverly Hills are using drones to help officers. Earlier in the week, Beverly Hills Mayor Lilli Bosse took to social media to announce the pilot program involving the Hawkeye drone to help assist the city's police department. "As part of BHPD’s Real Time Watch...
At least 8 injured in Alhambra apartment fire
ALHAMBRA, Calif. - As many as eight people were hospitalized, including three in critical condition after a fire broke out at an apartment building in Alhambra, fire officials said. Around 8:30 a.m. Friday, Los Angeles City firefighters were called to an area near the intersection of North Electric Avenue and...
Riverside Co. deputy fatally shot in Jurupa Valley, suspect killed following pursuit on 15 Freeway
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - A suspect who shot and killed a Riverside County deputy during a traffic stop in Jurupa Valley has died following a pursuit that ended with a shooting on the 15 Freeway. The deputy has been identified by the Riverside Sheriff's Association as Isaiah Cordero. Cordero was...
