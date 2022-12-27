ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

The Spun

Urban Meyer Has Bold Take On Georgia vs. Ohio State

On paper, No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State is a mismatch - and the 8.5-point spread in Georgia's favor reflects that. But Urban Meyer has a different perspective on the matchup. In an interview with WBNS, Meyer asserted that he sees the two teams as having equal talent...
COLUMBUS, OH
Wildcats Today

Game Notes: Kentucky 86, Louisville 63

Below are game notes from Kentucky's 86-63 victory over Louisville on Saturday afternoon inside Rupp Arena:  Team Records and Series Notes Kentucky is now 9-4 on the season. Louisville falls to 2-12. Kentucky holds a 38-17 advantage in the all-time series, including 21-5 in Lexington.The ...
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Comeback

CFB world reacts to hilarious Sugar Bowl gaffe

Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson tide rolled to victory in the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Eve over the Kansas State Wildcats. The Wildcats were supposedly the more motivated team entering the contest and quickly staked themselves to a 10-0 lead in the game. Alabama then went on a 45-10 run to end the Read more... The post CFB world reacts to hilarious Sugar Bowl gaffe appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Scorebook Live

Jaden Rashada could not pass up Florida opportunity

ORLANDO, FLORIDA – Even before starting quarterback Anthony Richardson declared for the NFL Draft and backup signal-caller Jon Kitna was released from Florida’s football team, Jaden Rashada knew he found a home in Gainesville. Ranked as the nation’s second-best quarterback and the 27th best player ...
GAINESVILLE, FL
April Killian

Only In Alabama: When We Made The National News In 2022 For All The Wrong Reasons

Alabama is a unique state with unique people. It's my home state. I love Alabama. That being said, however, I'll be the first to admit that a lot of weird things happen here. In 2022, I found myself reading the headlines and saying, "only in Alabama" way too many times. Alabama made the national news a lot last year...many times for all the wrong reasons. Here's a look back at 2022 and some of the weird news stories that Alabama gave the world....
ALABAMA STATE

