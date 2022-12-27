Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
A Grandmother Battling Lung Cancer Raised Two Grandsons. She Lost Them BothThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
4 Bakeries To Check Out in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
54-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Permanently Closed, Home to Champs Sports and MoreJoel EisenbergColumbus, OH
Football: Trayaum ‘grateful’ to don Buckeye uniform after transfer, readies for role in CFPThe LanternColumbus, OH
Urban Meyer Has Bold Take On Georgia vs. Ohio State
On paper, No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State is a mismatch - and the 8.5-point spread in Georgia's favor reflects that. But Urban Meyer has a different perspective on the matchup. In an interview with WBNS, Meyer asserted that he sees the two teams as having equal talent...
FOX Sports
College Football Playoff expert picks: Who will win Fiesta, Peach Bowl?
With the College Football Playoff rapidly approaching, there are many questions fans are eager to see answered. And what are some of the key statistics that could impact the games?. But now it's time to answer the most important question of all ahead of Saturday's CFP semifinal games: Who is...
Young's five-TD performance paces Alabama in Sugar Bowl win
Bryce Young passed for 321 yards and five scores in a game that other top NFL prospects might have skipped, and Alabama responded to an early two-score deficit with 35 straight points to defeat Kansas State 45-20 in the Sugar Bowl Saturday.
Look: College Football Fans Furious With Fiesta Bowl Playing Surface
The Fiesta Bowl's field conditions have been a problem for years now. Unfortunately, it's no different today in the College Football Playoff. Michigan and TCU players are slipping all over the place during today's first semi-final game. The field conditions are getting crushed on social ...
Game Notes: Kentucky 86, Louisville 63
Below are game notes from Kentucky's 86-63 victory over Louisville on Saturday afternoon inside Rupp Arena: Team Records and Series Notes Kentucky is now 9-4 on the season. Louisville falls to 2-12. Kentucky holds a 38-17 advantage in the all-time series, including 21-5 in Lexington.The ...
Kirby Smart Breaks Down "Biggest Concern" in Facing Ohio State
Ohio State has plenty of weapons on offense. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was asked what his "biggest concern" was in trying to stop the Buckeyes.
Saban Takes Veiled Shot at Players Who Transferred Out at Sugar Bowl Podium
The Crimson Tide coach gave a vague statement that appeared to take a shot at players who left the program.
CFB world reacts to hilarious Sugar Bowl gaffe
Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson tide rolled to victory in the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Eve over the Kansas State Wildcats. The Wildcats were supposedly the more motivated team entering the contest and quickly staked themselves to a 10-0 lead in the game. Alabama then went on a 45-10 run to end the Read more... The post CFB world reacts to hilarious Sugar Bowl gaffe appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Watch: Michigan's First Two Possessions vs. TCU Ended in Disaster
The Wolverines had a less than ideal start to the College Football Playoff.
Tubelis scores 21, No. 5 Arizona beats Arizona State 69-60
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Azuolas Tubelis scored 21 points, Oumar Ballo had 12 points and 12 rebounds, and No. 5 Arizona withstood a second-half comeback by Arizona State for a 69-60 victory Saturday. Kerr Kriisa had 12 points and five assists for the Wildcats (13-1, 2-1 Pac-12), who won...
Jaden Rashada could not pass up Florida opportunity
ORLANDO, FLORIDA – Even before starting quarterback Anthony Richardson declared for the NFL Draft and backup signal-caller Jon Kitna was released from Florida’s football team, Jaden Rashada knew he found a home in Gainesville. Ranked as the nation’s second-best quarterback and the 27th best player ...
'He'll forever be a 'Nole' ... Turnetine's late injury leads to emotional scene for Florida State
ORLANDO — Jazston Turnetine has been a member of the Florida State football team for all of about five months. The massive offensive tackle transferred in this summer from South Carolina, where he had been a part-time starter the past two seasons, for his final season of college football. And he was a part-time starter with the Seminoles as well.
Everything John Calipari Said Following Kentucky's 86-63 Win Over Louisville
Below is everything that Kentucky basketball head coach John Calipari said following the Wildcats' 86-63 win over the Louisville Cardinals: Kentucky Head Coach John Calipari JOHN CALIPARI: Just one thing, I was so happy with the response when Kenny was introduced. It just shows the kind of ...
Only In Alabama: When We Made The National News In 2022 For All The Wrong Reasons
Alabama is a unique state with unique people. It's my home state. I love Alabama. That being said, however, I'll be the first to admit that a lot of weird things happen here. In 2022, I found myself reading the headlines and saying, "only in Alabama" way too many times. Alabama made the national news a lot last year...many times for all the wrong reasons. Here's a look back at 2022 and some of the weird news stories that Alabama gave the world....
WATCH: Jalen Carter Responds To Potential Questions About His Character
We are nearly 48 hours from kickoff between Ohio State and the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs in the Chic-Fil-A Peach Bowl here in Atlanta, Georgia. With a potential trip to the national title on the line, all of the players from both teams were made available to the media on Thursday. Thus, marking ...
