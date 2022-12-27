Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Geisinger shooting victim identified
Danville, Pa. — The woman gunned down in the parking lot of Geisinger Medical Center Friday night has been identified as a 49-year-old Berwick woman. Officials say the suspect in the shooting of Vikki Wetzel has been connected to a fatal vehicle crash that occurred about 45 minutes later on Route 42 near Weiser State Forest in Conyngham Township. In that crash, a male who appeared to have suffered a...
Shooter still on the loose after employee killed outside Pa. hospital: police
State police are actively investigating a shooting that killed an employee outside the Geisinger Medical Center in Montour County on Friday. Around 10:30 p.m., state police confirmed that a shooting happened outside the Danville-area hospital and that there were no arrests as of late Friday night. In a statement issued...
Man arrested for strangling, hitting teen in the face during argument over vape pen
CHESTNUTHILL TWP, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — A man is facing multiple charges in Monroe County after police say he strangled a teen during an argument over a vape pen. According to State Police, troopers were notified of a teen strangulation victim at a home in Chestnuthill Township by Monroe County Children and Youth Services.
Man accused of ‘violently assaulting’ his girlfriend
Editors Note: This article as been updated with the correction that the suspect was released on bail. EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they have arrested and charged a man after he was found “violently assaulting” his girlfriend in a Monroe County home. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on Thursday around […]
Man allegedly kicks girlfriend's head when she discovers infidelity
Danville, Pa. — A woman's boyfriend allegedly kicked her in the face hard enough to leave marks while she tried to talk on the phone, according to police. Quinn Patrick Oday of Muncy also allegedly punched the woman twice on the night Dec. 21. The 25-year-old Oday became irate with the woman after she discovered he was cheating, according to the affidavit. Marks were visible on the woman’s face as...
Man charged after two crack sales to detectives
Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man is facing two counts of conspiracy to deliver drugs after two sales with undercover detectives. Keith Bernard Haynes, 31, was stopped and caught with pre-recorded money and crack on Nov. 11 after allegedly selling to a confidential informant. Haynes was incarcerated on $50,000 monetary bail after being charged. Detectives with the Lycoming County Narcotics Enforcement Unit set two buys with Haynes up in November. ...
One dead outside Geisinger in Montour County amid shooting investigation
DANVILLE, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Montour County Coroner has confirmed that an employee of Geisinger Medical Center in Danville was shot and killed outside the campus on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. Police are actively investigating the shooting. The deceased victim’s identity has not been released yet. No other injuries have been reported according to […]
Lockdown lifted at Geisinger hospital in Danville after woman killed in parking lot
DANVILLE, Pa. (WHP/WOLF) — Officials at Geisinger Hospital in Danville say the facility was under lockdown after a deadly shooting on Friday night. Authorities on scene said a 40-year-old woman, who was an employee of Geisinger Danville, was shot in the parking lot. Her name has not been released.
Danville Couple Heading to Trial After Death of Disabled Son
DANVILLE — A couple from Danville will head to trial in connection with the asphyxiation death of their 27 year old son following a preliminary hearing this week. Richard and Kristine Kortes are alleged to have caused the young man’s death last July in their home. Police said that the couple tied their disabled son up with rope after an outburst and that Richard Kortes put his weight on Adam Kortes to hold him down.
One confirmed dead in Geisinger shooting
UPDATED 10:20 p.m. A news report by WNEP confirms the woman shot Friday evening was a Geisinger employee. Police do not have the shooter in custody at this time. Police say there is no threat to the public at this time. -- Danville, Pa. — The Montour County Coroner confirmed one person is dead after...
Woman charged with strangling stepson
CHESTNUT HILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police charged a woman they say strangled her stepson after an argument over a vape pen. According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were informed by Monroe County Children and Youth Services of a teen victim at a home in Chestnut Hill Township. Police say on December 18 around […]
‘This child was tortured’
WILKES-BARRE — Prosecutors say it was by the Grace of God a “chatty” 5-year-old girl was able to be wheeled into a Luzerne C
Idaho Murder Suspect Arrested in the Poconos: What We Know about Bryan Kohberger
ALBRIGHTSVILLE, MONROE CO. (WOLF) — “In conjunction with the Pennsylvania state police, FBI, detectives have arrested 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger, in Albrightsville Pennsylvania, on a warrant for the murders of Ethan, Zana, Madison, and Kaylee” says Moscow Idaho Police Chief, James Fry. The 100 block of Lamsden...
Pa. hospital employee gunned down in parking lot: Police
DANVILLE, Pa. (CBS) – Police are searching for the gunman in a deadly shooting at a Montour County hospital. That shooting happened Friday evening at Geisinger Hospital in Danville.The hospital is about two hours northwest of Reading and about three hours northwest of Philadelphia.According to authorities, the victim was a 40-year-old woman who worked at the hospital. They say she was gunned down in the employee parking lot, immediately prompting the hospital to take safety precautions in order to protect patients and staff."The hospital immediately followed our emergency procedures, we went into lockdown," Rosemary Leeming, the chief medical officer, said. "And that means that no one goes in and no one goes out."Officials have not confirmed any information about the relationship between the victim and the shooter.
One dead in shooting Friday night in Williamsport
Williamsport, Pa. — One person died in a shooting late Friday night at the 1100 block of W. Fourth Street in Williamsport. Lycoming County Coroner Charles Kiessling Jr. said a 25-year-old man died at the scene. Williamsport Bureau of Police were dispatched for a report of a shooting shortly before 11:45 p.m. A caller told 911 that multiple shots were fired with one person shot. The victim was taken to...
Crash involving motorcycle sends two to hospital
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating a crash they say involved a motorcycle and a car that sent two people to the hospital in Hazleton Wednesday afternoon. According to the Hazleton City Police Department, officers were called to a vehicle crash on 15th and McNair Street around 3:00 p.m. Arriving on the scene […]
Employee found dead outside Geisinger Danville Medical Center
DANVILLE — The Montour County coroner has confirmed one person has died outside Geisinger Medical Center Danville campus as police are a
Woman severely assaulted after hotel break-in
MONROE TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Troopers say they arrested a man after he punched a woman multiple times, and locked her in a hotel room to prevent her from calling police. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Christmas Eve around 3:00 p.m. troopers responded to a report of an assault happening at the Valley […]
11-Year-Old Boy Dies In Allentown Shooting: Coroner
An 11-year-old boy was shot dead in Allentown late on Tuesday, Dec. 27, said Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio in a statement. The child was shot at his home on the 600 block of North Front Street just before 7:30 p.m. and was rushed to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, the coroner said. Hospital staff declared him dead at about 8:30 p.m.
State Police seeking man accused of swiping 10 heated jackets from Walmart
HOMETOWN – State Police at Frackville are seeking a man accused of stealing 10 HART heated jackets earlier this month. State Police released information on the incident Thursday. The man, described as a white, non-Hispanic male wearing a black puffer jacket and a camouflage face mask, visited the Walmart...
