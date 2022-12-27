Leona M Eagmin

On Tuesday, December 20, 2022 Leona Eagmin, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother passed away. She was 79 years old. Born to Leona and Kenneth Wettergren October 8, 1943 in Chicago Illinois.

She is survived by her husband Ronald Eagmin and her two children: Brian Eagmin of Yamanashi ken, Japan (wife Yumi and sons Shawn and William) and Chris Eagmin of Scottsdale, Arizona (wife Alison, daughter Brenna and son Easton)

Leona met the love of her Life, Ron, while attending Jones Commercial High School in Chicago. She graduated in 1961 and the two were married on August 26, 1965.

After growing up in the midwest Ron and Leona decided to make the move to Tucson, AZ to raise their two boys. In 1980 Leona started working in the Insurance industry. In 1992 they moved to Albuquerque, NM where Leona became the office manager for the largest Allstate agency in the city. She worked there for nearly 20 years before the birth of a new grandchild urged her to retire and move back to AZ.

Ron and Leona relocated to Sun City West, Arizona. The job of Grandma had to be Leona’s favorite of all. Visits from her grandchildren in Japan were always a bright spot in her life. Once in Sun City West, a highlight for Leona was driving to Scottsdale every week to help take care of her two young grandchildren there. During her twelve years in Sun City West she made wonderful friendships that brought so much joy to her life. She also joined the Lady Putters which she absolutely loved.

Leona will be honored in a celebration of life on January 4, 2023 at 11:00am at Advantage Golden Door Funeral Home 11211 Michigan Ave. Youngtown, AZ 85363. Please join the family for refreshments at a casual reception to follow.